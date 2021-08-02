  1. Home
  2. SC declines plea by Kerala rape victim to marry the rapist priest

SC declines plea by Kerala rape victim to marry the rapist priest

News Network
August 2, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 2: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea for bail to 53-year-old Kerala Catholic priest Robin Vadakkumchery to allow him to marry the girl whom he raped and impregnated when she was a minor.

A bench presided over by Justice Vineet Saran refused to entertain a special leave petition filed by the victim to permit her to marry the convicted priest.

Senior advocate Kiran Suri said the accused should be released to let him marry the victim.

The bench, however, asked him to go to the trial court.

Appearing for the accused, Advocate Amit George submitted that he sought bail so that he would be able to marry the petitioner. He also claimed that it was his fundamental right to marry the victim.

The bench, however, said the High Court has taken into consideration all the aspects of the matter, therefore we don't intend to interfere in the matter.

Vadakkumchery was sentenced to 20 years in jail on February 17, 2019, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was dismissed from priesthood by the Vatican. 

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had turned down the plea by the convict. 

The priest was arrested on February 27, 2017, near Kochi International airport when he was trying to slip out of the country. The case against him was lodged by a child line agency. The girl, who was a student of class XI, gave birth to a child on February 7, 2017, at a hospital run by the management. During the trial, the victim and her mother had turned hostile. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 23,2021

ameerahmed.jpg

Mangaluru, July 23: KS Ameer Ahmed Thumbey, vice president of KPCC’s labour cell (INTUC) and founder president of Karnataka Muslim Forum, passed away in the wee hours of Friday after a brief period of illness. He was 47.

The city based entrepreneur was admitted to a hospital a few days ago due to ill health. As his condition continued to worsen, he was shifted to another hospital where his condition was slightly improved. However, two days ago his condition started worsening ago and he breathed his last around 1.30 a.m.

He was prominent leader of Indian National Congress and social worker and philanthropist in Dakshina Kannada. During the first and second waves of covid-19 he had helped hundreds of poor people by aid teams. 

He was active in religious and community circles too. He founded Karnataka Muslim Form to aid the Muslims facing hardship due to communal discrimination and other issues. He was also a strong advocate of communal harmony and co existence.

Ameer Ahmed is survived by his father Savunhi Haji, director of Thumbey’s Arafa Group, wife, two daughters, a son, siblings and a large number of relatives and friends.

He was conferred with honorary doctorate by the International Tamil University in 2016.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 30,2021

New Delhi, July 30: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced results for class 12 board exams. 

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

Here's how you can check the result online

Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link related to the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. You will be directed to a new window.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details.

Step 4: Hit the submit tab once done.

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will open in a new window.

Step 6: Download and take a print of your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: How to find your roll number

Step 1: In a browser, search for cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/RollDetails.aspx.

Step 2: Fill in details including name, mother’s name, father’s name, and school code.
Step 3: Click on the 'search' option.

Step 4: Your roll number will be displayed on the screen.

You can carefully note down your roll number and keep it safely.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 27,2021

battle.jpg

Guwahati, July 27: The Assam government said Tuesday it will deploy 4,000 commandos to guard its border with Mizoram after five police officers were killed in a gunbattle between the feuding neighbours.

More than 60 others were injured in the rare showdown Monday on Assam's border with Mizoram. The two states have been wrangling over their border for decades.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters at Silchar, near where the battle was fought, that the "new commando battalion" would be deployed on the border.

Tensions had been building between the two states since last month when Mizoram alleged that Assam had encroached on its territory.

Assam in turn accused Mizoram villagers of encroaching instead on reserve forest land.

Home Minister Amit Shah has sought to defuse the row but a solution to the long-standing dispute did not appear imminent.

Sarma, who belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said his government will file a petition in the Supreme Court to ensure "not an inch of reserve forest is encroached upon".

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has accused Assam police of firing the first shots on Monday.

Zoramthanga heads the Mizo National Front, an ally of the national ruling alliance led by BJP.

He said Assam police had forcibly taken over a border post and assaulted unarmed civilians.

The ministers have staged rival social media campaigns, sharing videos showing civilians armed with batons clashing with police and other violence.

Mizoram was a part of Assam until 1972 when it was split up. It became a state in its own right in 1986.

Mizoram says the area claimed by Assam has been used by its people for more than 100 years, but the Assamese insist that a large chunk of their land has been seized.

The far-flung and resource-rich northeastern region has been a hotbed of ethnic tensions since India's independence in 1947.

Borders between the seven states in the region are not clearly demarcated and there are regular disputes over land and assets. However, deadly confrontations such as Monday's are rare. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.