  2. Sonali Phogat death case: Goa police detain restaurant owner, suspected drug peddler

August 27, 2022

Panaji, Aug 27: The Goa Police on Saturday detained a North Goa restaurant owner and a suspected peddler, who had allegedly supplied drugs to the two accused arrested in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat murder case, a senior officer said.

The suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was detained from Anjuna after the accused duo "confessed" in their statement that they had procured drugs from him, the officer said.

Another man who has been detained is identified as Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies restaurant, where Phogat was partying late at night on August 22 before her death under mysterious circumstances. Goa Police had arrested Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh accompanying Phogat, a popular TikTok star who hailed from Haryana, to Goa.

Phogat, 42, was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning from her hotel. The police on Friday said Sagwan and Singh allegedly mixed some "obnoxious substance" in water and forced Phogat to drink it while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, adding they have been charged with murder.

The motive behind the alleged murder of Phogat could be "economic interest", a senior police officer had said.

August 26,2022

New Delhi, Aug 26: Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from the Congress on Friday marked the most high-profile exit of one of the "Group of 23" (G-23) leaders, who had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi two years ago for a "collective and inclusive leadership" in the organisation, exposing the faultlines in the grand old party.

The G-23, the members of which were lampooned by the party loyalists after their letter became public on August 24, 2020, has virtually disintegrated over the last two years with the resignations of Azad and Kapil Sibal, seen as the prime movers of the initiative, and others such as Shashi Tharoor, M Veerappa Moily and Mukul Wasnik making peace with the high-command.

Leaders such as Jitin Prasada and Yogananda Shastri have also quit the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) respectively. Prasada is a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government now, while Shastri heads the Delhi unit of the NCP.

Former Union minister Anand Sharma, who created a flutter recently by resigning as the chairman of the party's steering committee for Himachal Pradesh, months ahead of the Assembly polls in the hill state, appears to be mending his ways by asserting his loyalty to the Congress.

"It is also necessary that all of us work together towards achieving our common goal," Sharma said, reiterating that he remained a lifelong Congressman.

The other signatories to the letter sent to the Congress chief two years ago were Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Manish Tewari, Milind Deora, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Vivek Tankha, Renuka Chowdhary, P J Kurien, Raj Babbar, Kuldeep Sharma, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Kaul Singh Thakur, Ajay Singh and Sandeep Dikshit.

While Tankha has been rehabilitated and sent to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in June, Deora and Tharoor have been given party responsibilities in Maharashtra for the "Bharat Jodo Yatra".

Hooda, who is unwilling to cede political space within the Congress in his stronghold of Haryana, recently succeeded in ensuring the appointment of his loyalist Udai Bhan as the party's state unit president.

Wasnik, who did not show much interest in the G-23 activities after their letter to Gandhi became public, was made a member of the Congress Task Force-2024 and later, given a Rajya Sabha berth.

Tewari, the Lok Sabha member from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib, has been ploughing a lonely furrow for quite some time, often taking a position that is divergent from the official Congress view on key issues.

Dikshit, the son of former Delhi chief minister Shiela Dikshit, made a sharp riposte to Azad's resignation letter, reminding the veteran leader that the G-23 move was a "banner of reform, not a banner of revolt".

Moily had already dissociated himself from the G-23 last year, while Chavan, a former Maharashtra chief minister and now an MLA, remains on the sidelines in the Maharashtra Congress. 

August 27,2022

Mysuru, Aug 27: City police has filed an FIR against a swamiji of a Chitradurga-based prominent mutt under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 for allegedly sexually abusing high school girls.

The police have booked the pontiff under sections based on the complaint by Child Development and Protection Officer Chandrakumar.

In all, FIR has been registered against four persons, including warden. According to the complaint, the Swamiji used to sexually abuse the high school girls, also students of free hostel run by the mutt, in Chitradurga.

However, the two students reached Odanadi Seva Samsthe in Mysuru and explained the abuse to the authorities concerned.

According to  sources, the complaint is likely to be transferred to concerned police in Chitradurga as the incident happened there.

August 17,2022

Jammu, Aug 17: In a shocking incident in Jammu, six members of a Muslim family were found dead inside two homes in Tawi Vihar area in Sidhra on the outskirts of the city. Police have said that it appears to be a case of poisoning.

Late on Tuesday evening, police received a phone call from Shahzada, a resident of Barzulla in Srinagar, who expressed suspicion that her brother namely Noor Ul Habib is not picking up her calls and she has apprehension that he might have committed a suicide.

A police party was dispatched from police post Sidhra headed by sub-inspector Majid Hussain and SHO Nagrota Inspector Vishav Partap who found that the doors of the said house were locked from inside.

“During the close observation, it was found that a foul smell was emanating from the house and the doors of the house were forcibly broke open in presence of civil witnesses,” said a police official.

It was found by the police party that four dead bodies were lying in the house. “On this a team of FSL and photographers of crime section of police were called in for the probe into the Inquest proceedings started thereof. Prima facie it appears to be a case of poisoning, though it has to be ascertained whether it is a case of forced poisoning or otherwise” said the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Chandan Kohli.

The four dead bodies have been identified as Noor ul Habib, Sakina Begum, Sajad Ahmed and Nassema Akhter. Locals informed that there is another home in the area that belongs to the family. The police team opened the doors of the said house and found two more dead bodies, including that of Rubina Bano and Zafar Salim.

SSP said dead bodies have been shifted to GMC Jammu for autopsy and shall be handed over to the legal heirs after medico legal formalities.

 He further informed that a SIT headed by SP Rural Sanjay Sharma and SDPO Nagrota Pardeep Kumar among other police officials has been formed to investigate the case.

