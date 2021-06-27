  1. Home
  2. Special police officer Fayaz Ahmad, wife shot dead by militants in Pulwama, daughter injured

News Network
June 28, 2021

Srinagar, June 28: Militants shot dead a special police officer and his wife in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, while their daughter suffered injuries, officials said.

The ultras barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad at Hariparigam in the Awantipora area of the district around 11 pm and opened fire on the family, they said.

They were rushed to a local hospital where the SPO and his wife Raja Begum succumbed to injuries. Their daughter Rafia has been shifted to a hospital here for treatment.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants. 

News Network
June 19,2021

If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed and crowding not prevented, the next wave of the viral infection can strike the country in the next six to eight weeks, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria warned on Saturday, June 19.

Until a sizeable number of the population are vaccinated, Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be followed aggressively, he said and stressed on the need for stricter surveillance and area-specific lockdowns in case of a significant surge.

Guleria reiterated that till now, there is no evidence to suggest that children will be affected more in the next wave of the infection.

Earlier, India's epidemiologists had indicated that a third wave of Covid-19 is inevitable and is likely to start from September-October.

India was hit severely by a brutal second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with shortage in oxygen supply at various hospitals adding to the woes.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. From a daily case count of over 4 lakh, the number of new Covid-19 cases has been hovering around 60,000 in the last couple of days.

"If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, the third wave can happen in six to eight weeks. We need to work aggressively to prevent another large wave till vaccination kicks in," Guleria told PTI.

There needs to be aggressive surveillance strategy in Covid hotspots and lockdowns in case of any significant surge. The moment a significant surge in cases in noted in a particular area and the positivity rate goes beyond 5 per cent, area-specific lockdown and containment measures should be implemented, he said.

"However, a national-level lockdown cannot be a solution (to rein in the pandemic) keeping economic activity in mind."

With 60,753 new Covid cases being reported in a day, India's total tally rose to 2,98,23,546, while the number of active cases stand at 7,60,019, the lowest in 74 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 3,85,137 with 1,647 fresh fatalities and active cases comprise 2.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.16 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

News Network
June 18,2021

Bengaluru, June 18: Bengaluru on Friday became the latest city where petrol prices crossed Rs 100 after fuel prices were increased.

In the month of June alone, petrol rose over Rs 2 in Bengaluru. The price of the commodity has almost doubled since 2016.

In the last ten years, petrol saw its lowest in March 2016 at Rs 58.99. At this time, crude was $37.34 per barrel.

In just six months, the price of petrol in the IT-hub has increased from Rs 86.47 to Rs 100.

However, Rs 100 is not the actual price of the commodity per litre. Central and state-level taxes and commissions that are levied on fuels are one of the key factors that push up prices.

The base price of petrol is close to Rs 36 per litre. The dealer commission on it is close to Rs 4 per litre and the government levies an excise duty of Rs 32.90 a litre. Over and above this, the state also levies a sales tax on petrol. Karnataka imposes a 35 per cent sales tax on petrol.

So far as the gross refining margins for oil making companies is concerned, it is around $2.5 per barrel.

Crude petroleum was around $66.4 per barrel in May 2021. 

Experts say that with increasing petrol prices across the country, it is time the government brings it under the GST regime.

S P Singh from the Indian Foundation of Transport Research says, "Petrol prices will go up even further. The only solution is to bring petrol and diesel under GST." 

A litre of diesel is priced at Rs 92.97 per litre in Bengaluru.

In several other cities in Karnataka, petrol has either crossed or is just shy of the Rs 100-per-litre mark.

Meanwhile in Delhi petrol now costs Rs 96.93/litre while diesel is Rs 87.69 a litre. Petrol is Rs 104.53 and diesel 95.75 a litre each in Bhopal.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol is now priced at a record Rs 103.08 and diesel at 95.14.  

Agencies
June 14,2021

The highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has mutated further to form the ‘Delta plus’ or ‘AY.1’ variant but there is no immediate cause for concern in India as its incidence in the country is still low, scientists said.

The new Delta plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India and one of the drivers of the deadly second wave. Though there is no indication yet of the severity of the disease due to the new variant, Delta plus is resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for Covid-19 recently authorised in India.

“One of the emerging variants is B.1.617.2.1 also known as AY.1 characterized by the acquisition of K417N mutation,” Vinod Scaria, clinician and scientist at Delhi’s CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), tweeted on Sunday.  

The mutation, he said, is in the spike protein of SARS-COV-2, which helps the virus enter and infect the human cells.  

According to Public Health England, 63 genomes of Delta (B.1.617.2) with the new K417N mutation have been identified so far on the global science initiative GISAID.  

In its latest report on coronavirus variants, updated till last Friday, the health agency said Delta plus was present in six genomes from India as of June 7.  

“The variant frequency for K417N is not much in India at this point in time. The sequences are mostly from Europe, Asia and America,” Scaria wrote on Twitter.  

The earliest sequence of this genome was found in Europe in late March this year.  

Noting that the travel histories for the variant are not readily available to make assumptions, Scaria said an important point to consider regarding K417N is the “evidence suggesting resistance to monoclonal antibodies Casirivimab and Imdevimab”.

This cocktail recently received emergency-use authorization in the country from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. Drug majors Roche India and Ciplas have priced the antibody cocktail at a steep Rs 59,750 per dose.  

Similar to antibodies which are proteins that the body naturally produces to defend itself against the disease, monoclonal antibodies are artificially created in a lab and tailor-made to fight the disease they treat.  

Casirivimab and Imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies that are specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, and designed to block the virus' attachment and entry into human cells.  

Scaria also indicated the mutation may be associated with the ability to escape the immune response against the virus.

Allaying fears, immunologist Vineeta Bal noted that while there may be some setback in the use of commercial antibody cocktail due to the new variant, resistance to the therapy is not an indication of higher virulence or severity of a disease.  

“How transmissible this new variant is will be a crucial factor to determine its rapid spread or otherwise,” Bal, guest faculty at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, told PTI.  

She also noted that the quality and quantity of neutralising antibodies, responsible for defending cells from pathogens, generated in the individual infected with the new variant is unlikely to be affected because of the mutation.  

“Thus in individuals catching infection with the new variant, it may not be a matter worth worrying,” she added. 

Pulmonologist and medical researcher Anurag Agrawal concurred.  

“There is no cause of concern due to the new variant in India as of now,” Agrawal, the director of CSIR-IGIB, told PTI.

The scientist said the blood plasma from many fully vaccinated individuals will have to be tested against this variant to determine whether it shows any significant immune escape.  As the Delta variant continues to evolve and acquire new mutations, there is a lot of interest in understanding its evolution. He said SARS-CoV-2 has a nearly constant rate of acquiring genetic variants, and each variant has acquired additional variants in a stepwise fashion.

“Understanding this continued evolution is of great importance in mapping the evolutionary landscape of emerging variants. Largely the virus has tried to optimise for transmission and immune escape by step-wise acquisition of new mutations,” he added 

