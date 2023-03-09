Student found dead near school a day before exam in Kasaragod

Kasaragod, Mar 9: A Plus Two student of Kundamkuzhi Higher Secondary School was found dead near the institution on Tuesday night.

The police identified the deceased as Abhinav, 17, son of Vinod and Shalini. He had reportedly left home saying that he was going to the playground near the school. However, he did not return even after dusk. His father, who went in search of him, found him hanging from a tree near the school around 8 p.m.

Abhinav’s death has left relatives, friends and locals alike in grief. Last day when their saint off program was held at school, Abhinav happily participated in the program.

Exams were scheduled to begin the next day. Abhinav used to play in the school grounds with his friends after the regular classes. But Abhinav, who reached the ground the other day, was sitting near the ground without playing. And returned from the field earlier than usual.

While preparing for the exam, his father, Vinod, rushed to see that his son, who had gone out to play, did not return till late, and saw the shocking scene.

The teachers of Kundamkuzhi school said that father Vinod saw the body of his son Abhinav hanging from a tree on the way from home to school. Abhinav has a sister who is a school student.

The Bedakam police conducted inquest, and the body was shifted to the Kasaragod General Hospital for post-mortem. The police are investigating the incident.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000, and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056