Suspecting wife of infidelity, UP man stitches her private part with copper wire

News Network
March 21, 2021

Rampur, Mar 21: In a shocking incident, a man tried to stitch the private part of his wife with copper wire as he suspected that she had an illicit relationship with another person.

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, about 325 kilometres from here, on Saturday. The wife, who was bleeding profusely, was admitted to the hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable. 

According to the police sources here on Sunday, the man, who worked as a daily wager and a resident of Milak area in the district, and his wife of two years, would often have heated arguments over what the hubby suspected her illicit relationship with another person.

On Saturday, the man, who was drunk, allegedly tied his wife with ropes and tried to stitch her private part with copper wires. Police officials said in Rampur that the woman's medical examination report revealed that the man had in fact put a couple of stitches. The man later left home leaving his wife writhing in pain. The woman could not shout as her hubby had stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth, sources said.

The woman, however, managed to call her parents on phone and the latter got her admitted to the hospital, the officials said. The hubby has been arrested.

''We have registered a case in this regard.....the woman is being treated at the district hospital....we will take stern action against the guilty,'' said a senior police official in Rampur.

Police sources said that the woman had earlier lost her two-month-old unborn baby following a miscarriage after her husband had hit her repeatedly on her stomach suspecting that the child was not his.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 18,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 18: Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged that the RSS is behind the agitation by various organisations demanding reservation in the state.

In a series of tweets, he said that BJP and RSS have opposed the report of the Miller Commission from the state to the Chinnappa Reddy Commission and the Central Mandal Commission, people of the backward castes should understand this.

"It is clear that the state BJP government is maligning the backward castes, Dalits and minorities." There should be a protest at the district and taluk level against this anti-people stance of the government, he added.

He said that time has come for backward castes to seek reservation not only in employment and education but also in the political arena. Political reservation in local bodies for backward castes needs to be extended to Lok Sabha and Assembly.

As per the Constitution every community should be given the required level of representation in every field. When he was Chief Minister made reservations for backward castes even in the cooperative sector.

The Vidyasiri scheme, which was a previous government plan and implemented for students of backward castes, has been stopped. Hostels of backward castes are being neglected. Not releasing funds for scholarships, he pointed out.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 12,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 12: Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has rekindled the debate on chief minister post’s in Karnataka by stating that Dr C N Ashwath Narayan is fit to lead the state.

Mr Gowda was speaking after launching the Mahashivarathri Utsav organized by the Dr C N Ashwath Narayan Foundation, at Malleswaram in Bengaluru last night.

“Let Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan who is making honest and good efforts become a Chief Minister soon,” wished Mr Gowda.

“Ashwath Narayan is not a person who just speaks, but he is the person who gives you results. He is a person who shows off or shouts. His good works are proof of this. He is going to become much busier in the coming days,” he added.  

Padmshri award-winning sports person Venkatesh and retired police officer B K Shivaram were felicitated on the occasion.

News Network
March 17,2021

Bengauru, Mar 17: Ruling out a lockdown or curfew possibility in any part of the state to contain the spread of Covid-19, CM Yediyurappa said that the state government will regulate all types of indoor activities including marriages, birthdays, parties and other events. However, the CM clarified there will not be many restrictions on outdoor events.

Addressing media persons soon after participating in the video conference with the Prime Minister, CM Yediyurappa said, “The government will strictly regulate large gatherings that violate Covid-19 protocols.”

When asked about large gatherings in the wake of upcoming bypolls to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha, Yediyurappa clarified that there will not be many restrictions on outdoor activities.

“Our focus is on regulating large gatherings that take place within four walls in a closed environment. Any events violating the Covid rules including the permitted number of participants will be dealt with seriously. There will not be many restrictions on outdoor activities other than mandatory wearing of masks,” Yediyurappa briefed. 

