Suspecting wife of infidelity, UP man stitches her private part with copper wire

Rampur, Mar 21: In a shocking incident, a man tried to stitch the private part of his wife with copper wire as he suspected that she had an illicit relationship with another person.

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, about 325 kilometres from here, on Saturday. The wife, who was bleeding profusely, was admitted to the hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable.

According to the police sources here on Sunday, the man, who worked as a daily wager and a resident of Milak area in the district, and his wife of two years, would often have heated arguments over what the hubby suspected her illicit relationship with another person.

On Saturday, the man, who was drunk, allegedly tied his wife with ropes and tried to stitch her private part with copper wires. Police officials said in Rampur that the woman's medical examination report revealed that the man had in fact put a couple of stitches. The man later left home leaving his wife writhing in pain. The woman could not shout as her hubby had stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth, sources said.

The woman, however, managed to call her parents on phone and the latter got her admitted to the hospital, the officials said. The hubby has been arrested.

''We have registered a case in this regard.....the woman is being treated at the district hospital....we will take stern action against the guilty,'' said a senior police official in Rampur.

Police sources said that the woman had earlier lost her two-month-old unborn baby following a miscarriage after her husband had hit her repeatedly on her stomach suspecting that the child was not his.