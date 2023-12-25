  1. Home
  2. Woman techie tortured, burnt alive on birthday eve by classmate who underwent sex change to marry her

Woman techie tortured, burnt alive on birthday eve by classmate who underwent sex change to marry her

News Network
December 25, 2023

tranlover.jpg

Chennai: On the eve of her birthday, a 24-year-old software engineer in Tamil Nadu was chained, slashed with a blade and burnt alive by her former classmate who had undergone a sex change operation to marry her, police said today.

The disturbing incident unfolded in Thalambur near Kelambakkam, a quiet southern suburb of Chennai. According to police reports, 26-year-old MBA graduate Vetrimaran, formerly known alias Pandi Maheswari, under the guise of a birthday surprise, blindfolded 24-year-old R Nandhini and subjected her to an unimaginable ordeal involving chains and petrol.

The suspect and the victim, Nandhini, shared a history of friendship, having studied together in the same girls' school in Madurai. The arrest followed Nandhini's rejection of Vetrimaran's proposals, leading to strained relations between the two. Despite the fallout, they maintained some degree of communication over time, sources said.

Eight months prior to the murder, Nandhini, after completing her BSc degree in information technology(IT), secured a job in Chennai and was living with her uncle in the city. On the fateful day, Vetrimaran contacted Nandhini, inviting her to spend time together.

During their meeting, the transsexual man gave her new clothes and took her to an orphanage near Tambaram, where they made a donation. The seemingly normal outing took a horrific turn later on.

He suggested that he will drop her home and stopped at a remote Ponmar location on the way.Vetrimaran requested Nandhini to pose for photos in the lonely region. He then took the chains from his bike and tied her hands and feet while assuring her it was just for fun.
Despite her protests, he later refused to release Nandhini. He used a knife to slit her neck and arms before pouring a bottle of fuel on her and setting her on fire.

Vetrimaran fled the crime scene after committing the heinous act. Locals discovered Nandhini, fighting for her life, and immediately contacted the police. In a desperate attempt to save herself, she provided Vetrimaran's contact number to those who found her. 

When the police reached out to him, Vetrimaran shamelessly arrived at the scene, falsely claiming that Nandhini was his friend. He accompanied the police and locals to transport Nandhini to Chromepet's government hospital, all while concealing his monstrous actions.
Nandhini succumbed to her severe injuries late on Saturday. However, by the time of her death, Vetrimaran had already disappeared. He was then tracked down and apprehended by the police on Sunday. 

In his statement to the police, he revealed that his horrific actions were driven by resentment over Nandhini's refusal to enter into a relationship with him. Despite undergoing a sex-change process in the past, Nandhini had made it clear that they had no future together.

According to the police, she had just grown close to one of her colleagues, which prompted Vetrimaran to murder her. The accused is in judicial detention, and an inquiry is currently underway.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 11,2023

bribe.jpg

Udupi, Dec 11: A police sub-inspector serving in Udupi district has been suspended following bribery charges.

The action has been taken against Shambulingaiah, former SI of Kota police station and presently working on official duty (OOD) at Karkala, Udupi district superintendent of police Arun Kumar said in a release.

A social worker had complained through a video on social media accusing Shambulingaiah of receiving a bribe from the administrative committee of a college in connection with some feud within the committee.

Madhu Bhaskar and Mahima Madhu Bhaskar had filed a complaint and counter-complaint on the issue between the administrative committee members of the private college run by them at Achlady.

Shambulingaiah, the then station officer of Kota police station, had allegedly taken a bribe in order to help Mahima Madhu Bhaskar in the feud within the college committee.

The police officer allegedly got the bribe amount transferred to the bank account of one of his relatives. The suspension order came after a preliminary investigation, police sources said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 13,2023

Gazahospital.jpg

The United Nations says only 13 out of 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are partially functional as Israeli occupation forces are targeting medical centers and staff amid heavily bombardment of the besieged territory.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report on Tuesday that the services provided to patients in operational hospitals are “limited” as they have run out of bed capacity.

“The two major hospitals in southern Gaza are operating at three times above their bed capacity while facing critical shortages of basic supplies and fuel,” the report said. “Only one of these hospitals is in the north.”

“[Bed] occupancy rates are now reaching 206 percent in inpatient departments and 250 percent in intensive care units. Additionally, these hospitals are providing shelter to thousands of displaced people,” it added citing data from the Gaza Ministry of Health.

The report also said that the maternity department at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, north of Gaza, was hit on Monday, resulting in the death of several mothers.

The hospital remains surrounded by Israeli troops and tanks, and fighting has been reported in its vicinity for three consecutive days, the OCHA report added.

“The hospital is currently accommodating 65 patients, including 12 children in the intensive care unit (ICU) and six newborns in incubators. About 3,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) remain trapped in the facility and are awaiting evacuation with extreme shortages of water, food, and power reported.”

Ahmed al-Kahlout, head of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, told Al Jazeera that “no one can leave” the hospital, which has been under siege by Israeli tanks for four days and they face “extremely difficult” conditions.

The OCHA report also said that for the sixth consecutive day, Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalya (northern Gaza) remains surrounded by Israeli forces as fighting has been reported in its vicinity.

“Reportedly, 250 doctors, patients, and their family members are trapped inside the hospital,” it said, adding that two medical staff were reportedly killed by Israeli forces while on duty inside the hospital on Saturday.

“Let us be clear: Al-Awda is a functioning hospital with medical staff and many patients in vulnerable condition. Targeting medical workers as they care for their patients is utterly reprehensible, utterly inhumane,” The Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) said on X, formerly Twitter.

The vicinities of Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah and Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis were also repeatedly bombarded on Sunday and Monday which impeded the access of dozens of casualties, according to the report.

Gaza hospitals are routinely viewed as mere military targets for the Israeli military. Israel has repeatedly claimed that Hamas locates its operational bases in tunnels under hospitals and other civilian infrastructure, a charge Hamas dismisses.

The Israeli army has so far failed to show convincing evidence of  either Hamas-run tunnels or a military command center under the hospitals.

Elsewhere in its report, OCHA voiced concerns over the rapid spread of infectious diseases in the Gaza Strip due to the “overcrowding and poor sanitary conditions” at shelters provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the south.

“There have been significant increases in some communicable diseases and conditions such as diarrhea, acute respiratory infections, skin infections, and hygiene-related conditions like lice,” the report said.

The report added that on average, UNRWA shelters located in the middle and southern areas are currently sheltering nine times the number of IDPs as was planned for.

Since the start of the offensive on October 7, Israel has killed at least 18,205 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 49,645 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.

Earlier, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that “Gaza’s health system is on its knees and collapsing, with the risk expected to worsen with the deteriorating situation and approaching winter conditions. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 14,2023

Puttur: Three have been apprehended by the Puttur rural police in Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the kidnap and murder of a youth. 

The arrested accused are Shivappa Hanumanta Madar,45, his brother Manjunath Madar,32, and brother-in-law Durgappa Madar,42, from Bagalkot. 

They are accused of arriving in a maxicab on November 17, kidnapping Hanumanta and brutally murdering him.

Puttur Rural police station registered a case regarding this incident on November 20.

Following this, the police formed a special team led by inspector Ravi BS from the Puttur Rural police station. This team travelled to various locations including Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Badami, Gadag, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Bengaluru, and Kolar. 

They arrested Shivappa Hanumanta Madar and Manjunath from Bagalkot last week, who, upon questioning, disclosed that along with Durgappa Madar, they had kidnapped and murdered Hanumanta.

The trio then disposed of the body in the Agumbe Ghat. The accused were presented before a court, which remanded them in police custody for further investigation. 

Subsequently, the accused guided the police to the location near the 13th curve in Agumbe, where they had discarded the body. The body, which was in a decomposed state, was recovered. On Tuesday, the police arrested Durgappa in Belagavi.

On the murder motive, police said that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused Shivappa Hanumanta Madar’s wife, was allegedly having an affair with victim Hanumanta. This connection led to the planned kidnapping and murder of Hanumanta. 

The accused had kidnapped the victim from Kumbra in Puttur, and they subsequently travelled through Hebri in Udupi district. After committing the crime, the accused fled, leaving no trace of evidence behind.

The investigations were conducted under the directions of SP CB Ryshyanth, additional SP Dharmappa MN and Puttur DSP Arun Nage Gowda.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.