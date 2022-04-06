  1. Home
  2. Youth dies after businessman father sets him on fire over financial dispute in Bengaluru

Youth dies after businessman father sets him on fire over financial dispute in Bengaluru

coastaldigest.com news network
April 7, 2022

businessman.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 7: A 25-year-old man - who was set ablaze by his 51-year-old father over a financial row on April 1 - succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning. The incident took place in Valmiki Nagar of Chamarajpet in West Bengaluru around 2.30 pm.

The father-son duo was identified as Surendra Kumar, alias Babu, and Arpith, respectively.

Babu, a businessman, and Arpith had a disagreement in a godown, following which Arpith walked out. However, Babu is alleged to have followed him, poured thinner on him and set him ablaze with a match strick.

Even as Arpith started shouting that he had been set afire by his father and locals rushed to douse him, he was admitted to Victoria Hospital with 60 per cent burn injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, Babu was in the construction and fabrication business, and Arpith used to assist his father. Over the past few months, the father and son had disputes over some finances, as Arpith had allegedly not given a proper account of funds.

Hence, Babu poured thinner on Arpith in the godown and set fire when Arpith walked out of the building. 

According to a complaint filed by Ambarish, a lorry driver, a neighbour of Babu, he witnessed Babu setting Arpith afire on April 1, when he was chatting with his friend in front of Babu's building. Ambarish told police that he filed the complaint after learning about Arpith's death.

Based on Ambarish's complaint, Chamarajpet police arrested Babu and are questioning him.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 29,2022

Madikeri, Mar 29: A 40-year-old labourer was mauled to death by a tiger inside a coffee estate at Rudraguppe in Bittangala gram panchayat limits in Kodagu district on Monday.

Ganesh, the deceased, and one more worker were busy harvesting black pepper in the plantation owned by Ayyappa when the incident occurred. 

The tiger attacked Ganesh while he was picking the pepper fallen on the ground. The other worker was on a tree for harvesting and hence he survived the attack. The tiger went away after the attack, said eyewitnesses.

The incident sparked a flash protest by farmers. They alleged that the forest department had failed to check wild animals’  menace in the region.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 30,2022

download (2).jpeg

Saudi Arabia has announced a halt to all military operations in Yemen, with the eye of reaching a permanent solution to the conflict in the neighboring country, the spokesman for the Riyadh-led coalition announced on Tuesday evening. Yemen’s Houthi rebels had offered a three-day armistice earlier, which they said could be permanent if the Saudis agreed.

“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition hereby announces cessation of military operations in Yemen beginning at (0600) Wednesday, March 30 2022,” the coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki announced just before midnight.

Al-Maliki said this was done on request of Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), “with the view of creating propitious conditions needed for successful consultations and a favorable environment for the Holy Month of Ramadan to make peace, and achieve security and stability in Yemen.”

The coalition will “abide by this cessation, and undertake all necessary steps and procedures to ensure its success,” the general added.

Al-Maliki’s announcement comes three days after the Houthi rebels in control of the Yemeni capital offered a three-day truce they said could become permanent if the Saudi-led coalition was willing. 

“This is a sincere invitation and practical steps to rebuild trust and take all the sides from the arena of talks to the arena of acts,” the Houthis’ Supreme Political Council president, Mahdi al-Mashat Mashat, said on Saturday in a speech broadcast on Yemeni television. The Houthis would stop their their missile and drone strikes and expect the Saudis to halt their bombing campaign and unblock Yemeni ports, Mashat said.

His proposal came after a devastating Houthi attack on Saudi Aramco oil depots in Jeddah on March 25, and a reprisal coalition bombing of the Yemeni capital Sanaa and the port of Hodeidah.
In the ceasefire announcement, Al-Maliki pointed out that the Saudi-led coalition “reaffirms its steadfast position in supporting the legitimate government of Yemen in both its political positions and military procedures and measures,” referring to the Riyadh-backed rival of the Houthis. So while it is possible that the Ramadan truce can become permanent, the dispute underlying the seven-year conflict remains unresolved.

Riyadh and its allies launched an air war in Yemen in March 2015, followed up by a ground campaign later, seeking to restore the Saudi-backed president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who had been ousted by the Houthis. The coalition has accused the Shia group of being proxies of Iran, which Tehran has denied.

The UN has estimated over 400,000 Yemenis have died due to the war, many of them children under the age of five who perished due to starvation and disease caused by the blockade.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 4,2022

khanPM.jpg

New Delhi: Embattled Pakistani leader Imran Khan on Monday nominated former Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed for the post of caretaker Prime Minister.

Mr Khan is supposed to continue as Prime Minister until a caretaker premier is appointed, according to a notification issued by President Arif Alvi.

President Alvi has also written a letter to Prime Minister Khan and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, asking them to propose names, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The letter said that the National Assembly (NA) and the federal Cabinet had been dissolved on Sunday as per the Constitution.

Mr Alvi told them in case they do not agree on the appointment within three days of the dissolution of the NA, they shall forward two nominees each to a committee to be constituted by the speaker, comprising eight members of the outgoing NA, or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the treasury and the opposition, it said.

The members of that committee from the treasury and Opposition benches are to be nominated by the prime minister and the leader of the Opposition.

The Constitution has empowered the president to appoint a caretaker prime minister in consultation with the Prime Minister and the leader of the Opposition in the outgoing NA, the President's Secretariat said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif said that he would not take part in the process and termed it "illegal", saying that the president and the prime minister had broken the law and questioned how they could approach the Opposition.

Reacting to Mr Sharif's decision, outgoing information minister Fawad Chaudhry said: "Pakistan is gearing up for the elections... Shehbaz has said he will not be a part of the process, that's his choice.

"We have sent two names (to the president) today. If (Shehbaz) does not send the names within seven days, one of these will be finalised".

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet Secretariat issued a notification stating that Khan had "ceased to hold the office of the prime minister of Pakistan with immediate effect".

However, under Article 94 of the Constitution, the president "may ask the Prime Minister to continue to hold office until his successor enters upon the office of Prime Minister".

"Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the President said on Twitter.

President Alvi had dissolved the NA on the advice of Prime Minister Khan, minutes after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected a no-confidence motion against the premier, who had effectively lost the majority in the 342-member lower house of Parliament.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, after taking a suo motu cognizance of the political situation in the country, said that all orders and actions initiated by the Prime Minister and the President regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court's order as he adjourned for one day the hearing of the high-profile case.

A three-member bench held the initial hearing despite the weekend and issued notices to all the respondents, including President Alvi and Deputy Speaker of the NA Suri.

The Supreme Court ordered all parties not to take any "unconstitutional" measures and adjourned the hearing until Monday.

Ahsan Bhoon, President, Supreme Court Bar, said that the action of the prime minister and deputy speaker was against the constitution and "they should be prosecuted for treason under Article 6 of the constitution.

The crisis erupted after Suri rejected the no-confidence motion, providing Prime Minister Khan to send an advice to the president of the country to dissolve Parliament, which he could not do until any outcome of the no-confidence vote.

Leading constitutional lawyer Salman Akram Raja said that the "entire procure by the deputy speaker and the advice by the premier to dissolve the assembly was unconstitutional".

Mr Raja said the illegality of the ruling would also make the advice as illegal as the prime minister cannot give advice to the assembly after a no-confidence motion was presented in the parliament against him.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.