  2. Bengaluru: 28-yr-old passenger hacked to death for questioning auto driver on excess fare

Bengaluru: 28-yr-old passenger hacked to death for questioning auto driver on excess fare

News Network
June 13, 2023

Bengaluru, Jun 12: A 28-year-old man from Assam was killed in Bengaluru for questioning an auto driver on excess fare, police said on Monday, adding the accused has been arrested.

The victim has been is identified as Ahmad and his brother Ayyub was also seriously injured in the incident that occurred on Sunday night near the Yeshwanthpur Soap Factory in the limits of Subramanyanagar police station.

According to the police, the victims took an auto to reach their residence in Yeshwanthpur locality from their workplace.

The accused auto driver, Ashwath, had demanded double the amount of the fare. The brothers questioned him on this and asked why they should be paying more money.

The argument turned violent and the auto driver attacked the brothers with a weapon.

The police who rushed to the spot have collected the details about the accused and arrested him. The police have taken up further investigation.

The video of an auto driver crashing into a techie who attempted to book a Rapido bike service after being demanded exorbitant fare had gone viral last month raising concerns about the safety of people.

News Network
June 3,2023

A devastating crash involving three trains in the eastern Indian state of Odisha has killed nearly 300 people and left hundreds injured, many of them seriously. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who has been at the site of the accident, has said "a high-level committee" will be set up to investigate the accident.

Mr Vaishnaw's cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan blamed "technical reasons" for the crash, describing it as "an unfortunate incident... it shouldn't have happened".

An official said the inquiry would be helmed by the commissioner of railway safety for the south-eastern circle - which includes Balasore district where the accident occurred.

Full details of how it happened are still not available, but the railway ministry said the crash took place around 18:55 (13:25 GMT) on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station, about 270km south of Kolkata and 170km north of Bhubaneswar, Odisha's capital.

The accident involved three trains:
•    Coromandel Express which had started just hours before from Shalimar railway station in the state of West Bengal and was headed to the southern city of Chennai
•    Howrah Superfast Express which had started from Yesvantpur station in Bengaluru was due to reach Howrah
•    A stationary goods train which was standing at the Bahanaga Bazar station

The cause of the crash, which is being described as India's worst this century, is not yet clear.

There are varying accounts of which train derailed first and how the collision happened. But Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said it was the Coromandel Express that derailed first.

"About 10 to 12 of its coaches derailed and ended up on the opposite track. A few minutes later, the Howrah Superfast Express hit the overturned carriages and three-four of its coaches also derailed," he added.

Mr Sharma did not mention the third train, but the Odisha government press release called it a "three-way accident" which involved a stationary goods train. It said 17 coaches of the two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged.

Villagers from the nearby area and eyewitnesses to the crash also spoke of three trains being involved in the crash.

Girija Shankar Rath, who lives near the station and was among the first people to reach the accident site, told BBC Hindi that the Coromandel Express derailed and hit the goods train parked on a nearby track from behind.

"There was total chaos and the whole area was engulfed in smoke. And then we saw Shalimar Express which came hurtling down and hit some of the Coromandel wreckage and two of its coaches also derailed," he said.

Another eyewitness Tutu Biswas said he came to the accident spot when he heard a loud noise.

"Some of the coaches of the Coromandel express had gone over the goods train," Mr Biswas said. "There were lots of injured people and bodies here. I met a young boy who had lost both his parents. He was crying and then he died too," he added.

Friday's crash is among the five deadliest accidents in the history of Indian railways.

Atul Karwal, chief of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said the force with which the trains collided had left several coaches crushed and mangled and they had to cut through the wreckage to reach the passengers.

Hundreds of ambulances, doctors, nurses and rescue personnel were sent to the scene and they worked for 18 hours to rescue trapped passengers and pull out bodies.

India has one of the largest train networks in the world - It runs more than 12,000 passenger trains daily and it is used by tens of millions of passengers to travel across the country daily, but a lot of the railway infrastructure needs improving.

News Network
June 6,2023

Ahmedabad, June 6: A group of seven so called “upper caste” Hindus allegedly chopped off the thumb of a dalit man with a sword in Patan district of northern Gujarat on Sunday following a dispute over a tennis ball belonging to the victim's son.

The FIR registered on Monday named six accused who have been identified as Kuldipsinh Rajput, Siddhrajsinh, Raju alias Rajdip Darbar, Jashvantsinh Rajput, Chakuba Lakshmanji and Mahendrasinh and one unidentified person. 

They have been charged for rioting, voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons, and sections of atrocity act. The FIR was registered with Kakoshi police station in Sidhpur taluka.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred after a tennis ball of eight-year-old son of victim Kirit Dahyabhai Parmar rolled down to the playground of ID Selia high school where the accused upper caste Hindus were playing cricket. The FIR states that one of the accused, Kuldipsinh, scolded the son of the victim who objected and stopped the accused from doing so.

Later, Kuldipsinh allegedly called the complainant Dhiraj Parmar, who is the brother of the victim, and threatened to teach him a lesson. 

After the cricket match, Kuldip and other accused met Dhiraj and started fighting with him but a compromise was reached after other people who were present at the spot intervened. FIR says that Dhiraj and his nephew left the spot but his brother Kirit remained at a nearby tea stall. 

At around 6:30 PM, Kuldeep and other six accused came back and assaulted him with swords and sticks. They chopped off his left hand's thumb and left him unconscious.

Kirit was rushed to a hospital in Palanpur from where he was shifted to a hospital in Ahmedabad. His condition is said to be stable. Local police said that two of the accused have been arrested.

