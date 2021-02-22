  1. Home
  2. Delhi Police arrests another accused in Republic Day violence

Delhi Police arrests another accused in Republic Day violence

Agencies
February 22, 2021

New Delhi, Feb 22: Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested Jaspreet Singh, who was seen climbing one of the tombs located at both sides of the rampart at Red Fort during the violence on Republic Day.

Singh, 29, was also seen using an offensive gesture holding steel tensile installed at the Red Fort.

The accused is a resident of Swaroop Nagar, New Delhi.

Last week, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Maninder Singh, one of the most wanted people in the Red Fort violence case, which happened on January 26.

The Delhi Police informed that two 4.3 feet swords were recovered from his house in Swaroop Nagar. Besides, a long video showing him swinging swords at Red Fort on January 26 has been found on his mobile phone.

The Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu on February 9, who was allegedly the main instigator in the January 26 violence in the national capital.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Agencies
February 20,2021

Image result for If highlighting farmers’ protest is sedition, it is better to be in jail: Activist Disha Ravi

New Delhi, Jan 20: There is no evidence to show that the toolkit on farmers' protest is responsible for the violence on January 26, activist Disha Ravi's counsel told a Delhi court which reserved for Tuesday its order on her bail plea.

"If highlighting farmers’ protest globally is sedition, I’m better in jail," Ravi said through her counsel on Saturday.

Ravi's counsel was submitting arguments after the Delhi Police opposed her bail plea, alleging she was preparing the toolkit with those advocating Khalistan and was part of a global conspiracy to defame India and create unrest in the country in the garb of farmers' protest.

"This was not just a toolkit. The real plan was to defame India and create unrest here," the police said before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.

It alleged that Ravi deleted WhatsApp chats, emails and other evidence and was aware of legal actions she could face.

Why did Disha Ravi cover her track and delete evidence if she did not commit wrong, the police said, alleging that his shows her guilty mind and sinister design.

Ravi "was part of the Indian chapter of the global conspiracy to defame India and create unrest in the garb of farmers' protest," it alleged, adding she was in touch and preparing and sharing toolkit with those advocating Khalistan

"It shows there was a sinister design behind this toolkit," the police told the court.

However, Ravi's lawyer rejected the allegations.

"There is no evidence to link me with Sikhs For Justice, a banned organisation. And even if I (Ravi) meet someone, there is no symbol on him that he is a secessionist," the defence counsel said.

"The Delhi police gave permission for the farmers’ march, which they’re claiming that I (Ravi) asked people to join, so how did I become seditious," the lawyer said in court.

There’s nobody arrested in connection with violence at Red Fort who says he was inspired for same because of the toolkit, Ravi's counsel claimed, adding there is no evidence to show that the toolkit is responsible for violence during farmers' march.

The counsel also questioned the contents of the FIR and asserted that people can have a different point of view on a subject.

"There is an allegation in FIR that Yoga and Chai are being targeted. Is it an offence? We are now reducing the bar that somebody can’t have a point of view different," Ravi's lawyer said.

"The talk about alleged genocide in Kashmir has been going on for years. How talking about it suddenly becomes sedition," the lawyer said.

A trial court had on Friday sent Ravi to judicial custody for three days after her five-day police custody expired.

The Delhi high court on Friday heard Ravi's plea to restrain police from leaking to the media any probe material concerning the FIR lodged against her.

The high court, in its order, asked media houses to ensure that no leaked investigation material is broadcast as it could affect the probe and directed Delhi Police to abide by its stand on affidavit that it has not leaked nor intends to leak any probe details to the press.

Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday and brought to Delhi. She was booked on sedition and other charges.

News Network
February 18,2021

Unnao, Feb 18: The bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field here on Wednesday, police said.

Three minor girls were found in the field in the evening by the villagers when they did not return after they left their house to bring fodder for the cattle, they said.

The hands and feet of the girls were tied with their dupatta and they were frothing at the mouth, sources said.

The villagers informed the police and rushed the girls to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead while one was taken to the Unnao hospital for treatment, they said.

Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni, who reached the spot, said that the two girls have died while the other one has been admitted to a hospital.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway, police said. 

News Network
February 16,2021

Patna, Feb 16: A special court in Bihar has awarded death sentence to a private school principal for raping an 11-year-old girl, a student of Class V of the same school.

The order was passed by Additional District Judge (ADJ) in Patna, Awadhesh Kumar, who also sentenced the principal Arvind Kumar’s associate Abhishek Kumar (29) life-term for his complicity in the crime. Besides, the court also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 on the principal and the teacher (Abhishek) respectively.

The incident came to light in November 2018 when the girl, after returning from school, started vomiting. When the victim’s mother took her to the doctor, she was informed that the minor girl was pregnant as she had been repeatedly raped by the school principal for six consecutive months. The teacher Abhishek Kumar was also involved in the incident as it was he, who made a video of the act and used to blackmail the minor.

Shocked and traumatised, the victim’s mother lodged an FIR against the principal and the teacher at the woman’s police station in the State Capital under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Eventually, the principal and the teacher were arrested. A DNA test was conducted in which it was confirmed that Arvind had sexually exploited her for months and made her pregnant.

“Considering the nature of this case against the main accused Arvind Kumar, who has committed rape with the victim, I am unable to impose the sentence less than capital punishment,” the judge observed in his order on Monday. 

