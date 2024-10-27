Kerala: Instagram influencer arrested for stealing gold from relative

The shocking assassination of politician Baba Siddique right outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai has sparked nationwide outrage and concern. Mumbai, a city with a dark history of gangland violence, has witnessed yet another brutal incident, reviving memories of an era dominated by fear and crime.

Mumbai’s Dark History of Gangster Violence

In the late '80s and '90s, Mumbai was infamous for its notorious underworld figures such as Dawood Ibrahim, Abu Salem, and Chhota Rajan. The city was plagued by shootouts and attacks, often targeting rival gangsters, politicians, and Bollywood personalities. Extortion was the primary source of income for these criminals.

T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar's assassination and the shooting of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan right outside his office were among the high-profile cases that rocked the city. Although police efforts in the form of encounter killings had significantly reduced this menace, recent incidents such as shootings outside Salman Khan's residence and now, the killing of Baba Siddique, serve as a grim reminder that the city is not yet free from its violent past.

Who Are the Shooters?

The Mumbai Police have arrested two suspects linked to the murder of Baba Siddique. Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh were apprehended, while the third shooter, identified as Shiva Gautam, remains on the run. Investigations are ongoing to bring the absconding suspect to justice.

How Long Were the Shooters in Mumbai?

According to police interrogations, the shooters had been residing in Mumbai for almost a month before executing the attack. They rented a house in Kurla, a suburb of Mumbai, paying approximately Rs 14,000 a month. The trio reportedly received the weapons for the crime through a human courier just two weeks before the murder. The police have recovered the 9mm pistols used in the attack, along with 28 live cartridges.

Payment for the Murder

Sources have revealed that the hired shooters were each paid Rs 50,000 to carry out the assassination of Baba Siddique. This chilling revelation has further underscored the calculated nature of the crime.

How Was the Attack Executed?

On the day of the murder, the killers arrived on a scooter at the scene and patiently waited for their target. A collaborator kept them updated on Siddique's movements. When Baba Siddique arrived, six bullets were fired, four of which hit him in the chest, tragically ending the life of the veteran politician.

This case has not only rattled the city of Mumbai but also reopened discussions about safety, law enforcement, and the lingering threat of organized crime in the city of dreams.