Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe arrested for murder of her 32-yr-old brother

April 27, 2021

Hubballi, Apr 27: Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe has been arrested by Hubballi Rural police in her brother, 32-year-old Rakesh Katwe’s murder case. His decapitated head was found in Devaragudihal forest area and the remaining parts of his mutilated body were dumped across Gadag Road and other different parts of Hubballi, according to reports.

The Dharwad district police have nabbed 4 other suspects who have been identified as Niyazahemed Katigar (21), Tousif Channapur (21), Altaf Mulla (24), and Aman Giraniwale (19), living in the city, reported the New Indian Express.

During the investigation, it came to light that Rakesh’s murder had a connection with his own sister, Shanaya who was allegedly in love with the accused Niyazahemed Katigar. Rakesh had opposed their love affair which prompted Niyazahemed to plot his murder.

The reports also suggest that the gruesome incident took place at Shanaya and victim Rakesh’s house in Hubballi when the actress had visited the city to promote her film. Rakesh is said to have been strangled to death. Katigar and his friends reportedly chopped the body, and dumped the pieces across various places in and around the city.

Model-turned-actress Shanaya made her acting debut in 2018 with the Kannada film ‘Idam Premam Jeevanam’ and was seen in the recent adult comedy ‘Ondu Ghanteya Kathe’.

April 15,2021

The Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the SunRisers Hyderabad by six runs on Thursday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The win consolidated RCB's position at the top of the IPL points table with two wins from two matches.

Virat Kohli, tactically astute leading RCB during SRH's chase, however, endured a difficult time with the bat in hand.

Opening the innings, Kohli managed to score only 33 runs from 29 balls at a low strike rate of 113.79. Just when he was looking to free his arms and accelerate the innings, he top-edged a good length ball off Jason Holder in the 13th over and Vijay Shankar took a sharp catch to send the RCB captain back to the dugout.

On his way back to the dugout, a visibly disappointed and fuming Kohli smashed the boundary rope with his bat, thereby breaking the IPL's Code of Conduct. He also hit an empty chair near the dugout and has been reprimanded for these actions by match referee Narayanan Kutty.

An IPL statement said, "Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been reprimanded for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League’s Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding."

Even though RCB managed to score only 149 on a turning Chennai pitch, it eventually proved to be enough as SRH, who needed 35 to win from four overs with eight wickets left, imploded dramatically to finish at 143.

"To be very honest, we are not overexcited with wins this season. We have plans. We traded Harshal (Patel) from Delhi, gave him a specific role and he's doing a great job," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"I told the guys: 'Don't think that we struggled to get to 149. If it was tough for us, it will be tough for them as well.' Our execution under pressure was spot on. It kept getting tougher and tougher with the old ball. I think Maxi's innings was the difference for us," he added.

April 15,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 15: The indefinite strike called by the employees of road transport corporations in Karnataka over wage related issue entered its ninth day on Thursday, continuing to affect bus services across the state.

With a stalemate between the government and employees of four transport corporations in the state, over their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission continuing, majority workers did not turn up for work, resulting in buses remaining off road, affecting commuters.

Aimed at intensifying their protest, the striking employees have decided to stage a candlelight protest on Thursday evening.

They have also planned to approach all the MLAs to urge them to raise their issue at the government-level.

Amid threats of tough action, "no work no pay", few RTC employees have returned to work and are operating buses on some routes in the city and different parts of the state.

Pegging the revenue loss at Rs 152 crore with buses belonging to all the four RTCs not running, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who also holds Transport portfolio, last evening said over 3,200 buses were operating so far, as employees were returning to work on the request of the government.

He also appealed to employees not to listen to vested interests who are instigating for the strike and to get back to work.

Savadi in his statement had also said that a total of 60 buses belonging to all the four RTCs were damaged so far by miscreants in the name of protests as he condemned the act.

Some Volvo buses have been damaged, he said, adding that police have started taking action against those involved.

The government has made it clear that it was not possible to implement the sixth pay commission for the RTC employees, and had ruled out any talks with them.

RTCs that have been warning employees against continuing with the strike, have started taking action against trainee and probationary employees by dismissing them for absence from work and not responding to notice.

Private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs and other passenger transport vehicles, whom authorities have roped in to manage the crisis and help commuters, were seen providing services to passengers in different parts of the city and the state.

Metro, autos and cabs were also being largely used for commuting within the city.

Citing inconvenience caused to the public and that the strike was against provisions of the industrial disputes act, the Labour department last week had issued an order banning the strike, and had referred the dispute to the industrial tribunal, Bengaluru for adjudication.

April 17,2021

Haridwar, Apr 17: Differences has emerged over ending the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar owing to the spike in Covid-19 cases as a section of akharas (order of saints) objected to the “unilateral” declaration by the Niranjani Akhara to pull out of the religious congregation.

Niranjani Akhara, an influential order of saints, had on Thursday evening announced the end of its participation in the Kumbh Mela from April 17. Shri Panchayati Akhara and Anand Akhara also declared an end to their respective participation in the once-in-12 years congregation.

Seers belonging to the Nirvani Akhara, Nirmohi Akhara and Digambar Akharas raised strong objections to the announcement to end the Kumbh Mela on April 17 by the Niranjani Akhara.

Mahant Rajendra Das of the Nirmohi Akhara accused seers of other akharas of spreading Covid-19 and flouting pandemic guidelines.

“None of the Bairagi akharas (Nirvani, Nirmohi and Digambar) have reported Covid-19 cases,” Das told the media in Haridwar.

He said the Uttarakhand government had announced that the Kumbh Mela would continue till April 30 and demanded an apology from the Niranjani Akhara for declaring that the congregation would end on April 17.

“It is dishonest to declare that the Kumbh has ended early. The Kumbh Parv is decided by the alignment of stars and planets. It will end on the full moon day (April 27),” Swami Avimuketeshwaranand said in Haridwar.

He said Covid-19 has spread across the country and there was no safer place to go to protect oneself from the infectious disease.

“It would be better if we stay at the Kumbh premises and follow physical distancing protocols and wear masks all the time,” Avimukteshwaranand, the disciple of Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati, said.

He said the religious discourses by the Shankaracharya have been suspended to avoid large gatherings at the mela premises.

Comments

akash
 - 
Saturday, 17 Apr 2021

KUMBH CORONA........ THOSE WHO DONT OBEY THE RULES ARREST THEM.. KUMBH MELA NOW BECOME CORONA MELA... THEY ARE SPREADING CORONA FROM MELA AND ALSO ALL OVER THE COUNTRY.. THIS IS DANGEROUS DANGEROUS AND DANGEROUS............

