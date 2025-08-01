71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey best actors, Rani Mukerji best actress

New Delhi: The winners of the 71st National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in cinema from 2023. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners on Friday at a press conference in New Delhi.

The 71st National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan received the National award for Best Actor in Jawan. It was a tie as Vikrant Massey too won the Best Actor award for 12th Fail. This is the first National award for both Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey

The jury submitted its report to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State L Murugan at 4 pm.

The names of the winners were revealed to the press at 6pm briefing at the National Media Center in New Delhi.

The award ceremony will take place at later date where the President of India will bestow the honour to best of Indian cinema.

Here's the list of winners and categories for 2023

Non feature films 2023

Best script--Chidanand Naik

Kannada -- Sunflowers were the first one to know

Best Non-feature film 2023

Flowering Man (Hindi)

Director: Soumyajit Ghosh Dastidar

Best Feature Films- 2023

Best Kannada film--- Kandeelu (Ray of hope)

Best Hindi film-- Kathal: A jackfruit mystery

Best Malayalam film: Ullozhukku

Best Marathi film: Shyamchi Aai

Best Choreography: Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani (Dhindhora Baje Re)

Best lyrics: Balagam (Ooru Palleturu)

Best Sound design: Animal

Best Actress in supporting role: Ullozhukku-- Urvashi

Vashi--- Janki Bodiwala

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Pookkaalam (Malayalam)-- Vijayaraghavan

Parking (Tamil)---Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar

Best Actress in a leading role: Rani Mukherjee—Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Best Actor in leading role: Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey-- Jawan and 12th fail

Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best feature film: 12th fail

Best Debut Film of a Director: Aatmapamphlet (Marathi)

Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values: Sam Bahadur

Best Direction: The Kerala Story (Hindi)