71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey best actors, Rani Mukerji best actress

New Delhi: The winners of the 71st National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in cinema from 2023. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners on Friday at a press conference in New Delhi.
The 71st National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board from January 1 to December 31, 2023.
Shah Rukh Khan received the National award for Best Actor in Jawan. It was a tie as Vikrant Massey too won the Best Actor award for 12th Fail. This is the first National award for both Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey
The jury submitted its report to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State L Murugan at 4 pm.
The names of the winners were revealed to the press at 6pm briefing at the National Media Center in New Delhi.
The award ceremony will take place at later date where the President of India will bestow the honour to best of Indian cinema.
Here's the list of winners and categories for 2023
Non feature films 2023
Best script--Chidanand Naik
Kannada -- Sunflowers were the first one to know
Best Non-feature film 2023
Flowering Man (Hindi)
Director: Soumyajit Ghosh Dastidar
Best Feature Films- 2023
Best Kannada film--- Kandeelu (Ray of hope)
Best Hindi film-- Kathal: A jackfruit mystery
Best Malayalam film: Ullozhukku
Best Marathi film: Shyamchi Aai
Best Choreography: Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani (Dhindhora Baje Re)
Best lyrics: Balagam (Ooru Palleturu)
Best Sound design: Animal
Best Actress in supporting role: Ullozhukku-- Urvashi
Vashi--- Janki Bodiwala
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Pookkaalam (Malayalam)-- Vijayaraghavan
Parking (Tamil)---Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar
Best Actress in a leading role: Rani Mukherjee—Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway
Best Actor in leading role: Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey-- Jawan and 12th fail
Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Best feature film: 12th fail
Best Debut Film of a Director: Aatmapamphlet (Marathi)
Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values: Sam Bahadur
Best Direction: The Kerala Story (Hindi)
