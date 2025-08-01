  1. Home
  2. 71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey best actors, Rani Mukerji best actress

71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey best actors, Rani Mukerji best actress

News Network
August 1, 2025

SRKRani.jpg

New Delhi: The winners of the 71st National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in cinema from 2023. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners on Friday at a press conference in New Delhi. 

The 71st National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan received the National award for Best Actor in Jawan. It was a tie as Vikrant Massey too won the Best Actor award for 12th Fail. This is the first National award for both Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey

The jury submitted its report to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State L Murugan at 4 pm.

The names of the winners were revealed to the press at 6pm briefing at the National Media Center in New Delhi.

The award ceremony will take place at later date where the President of India will bestow the honour to best of Indian cinema.

Here's the list of winners and categories for 2023

Non feature films 2023

Best script--Chidanand Naik

Kannada -- Sunflowers were the first one to know

Best Non-feature film 2023

Flowering Man (Hindi)

Director: Soumyajit Ghosh Dastidar

Best Feature Films- 2023

Best Kannada film--- Kandeelu (Ray of hope)

Best Hindi film-- Kathal: A jackfruit mystery

Best Malayalam film: Ullozhukku

Best Marathi film: Shyamchi Aai

Best Choreography: Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani (Dhindhora Baje Re)

Best lyrics: Balagam (Ooru Palleturu)

Best Sound design: Animal

Best Actress in supporting role: Ullozhukku-- Urvashi

Vashi--- Janki Bodiwala

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Pookkaalam (Malayalam)-- Vijayaraghavan

Parking (Tamil)---Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar

Best Actress in a leading role: Rani Mukherjee—Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Best Actor in leading role: Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey-- Jawan and 12th fail

Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best feature film: 12th fail

Best Debut Film of a Director: Aatmapamphlet (Marathi)

Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values: Sam Bahadur

Best Direction: The Kerala Story (Hindi)

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 22,2025

kadrirest.jpg

Mangaluru, July 22: A wave of shock and sorrow swept through the city after Nithin Poojary (41), a well-known restaurateur and owner of the popular Kodakkene restaurant near Kadri-Kambla, died by suicide late Sunday night, reportedly after consuming poison at his residence.

The entrepreneur, known for his wide circle of friends and outgoing nature, had launched Kodakkene just eight months ago. The restaurant quickly made a name for itself in the city’s food scene for its signature non-vegetarian dishes. However, sources close to Nithin say that financial stress, compounded by a high-maintenance lifestyle, may have pushed him over the edge.

From Dreams to Despair

Before starting Kodakkene, Nithin had been a partner in a restaurant business in Moodbidri. Venturing out on his own, he invested heavily in his new restaurant. Though it gained popularity fast, expenses reportedly outpaced income, leading to growing debt.

According to friends, Nithin had been visibly distressed in recent weeks. On Sunday night, he allegedly consumed poison at his flat on Gundurao Lane, Mannagudda. He was rushed to the hospital, but despite medical efforts, he passed away in the early hours of Monday.

Mourning

Nithin, a native of Maroli, was unmarried and lived with his mother in his newly purchased Mannagudda flat. Grief-stricken friends flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, sharing his photograph and memories.

A Plea for Mental Health Awareness

This heartbreaking incident has once again highlighted the silent struggles of entrepreneurs battling debt, social pressure, and emotional burnout.

Suicide is not a solution. If you or someone you know is in distress, please seek professional help. Free mental health support is available at 9152987821.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2025

Udupi, July 21: A 24-year-old youth from Kundapur taluk in Udupi district fell victim to an elaborate work-from-home scam, losing ₹1.23 lakh to fraudsters posing as representatives of e-commerce platform Meesho.

According to a police complaint, Prithvi, the victim, received a WhatsApp message on July 18 from an unknown number offering him a remote job involving product promotions. The sender claimed to represent Meesho and assigned him simple online tasks. After completing four such tasks and receiving ₹1,500 as payment, Prithvi was convinced of the offer's legitimacy.

Gradually, he transferred a total of ₹92,880 from his personal bank account in the hopes of completing higher-paying tasks. Additionally, ₹20,000 was siphoned from his aunt’s son’s account and another ₹10,125 from a cousin’s account — all under the fraudsters' instructions. In total, the scammers pocketed ₹1.23 lakh.

The case has been registered at Amasbail Police Station under Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act, and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities are investigating the digital trail to trace the culprits.

Public Caution:

Police have urged citizens, especially job seekers, to be extremely cautious about unsolicited offers received via WhatsApp or social media. They advise verifying the authenticity of companies directly and avoiding any payments upfront.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2025

deepaknaveen.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 21:  In a chilling incident that has shaken locals and ignited outrage online, Mulki police have arrested two young men for allegedly luring, abducting, and sexually harassing a minor girl they met through Instagram.

The arrest has sparked serious conversations about digital safety and the dark side of social media connections.

The accused, Deepak (19), a bus conductor from Badagubettu, Udupi, and Naveen Shetty (21) from Bhatripalke, Parkala, are believed to have targeted the girl via Instagram messages before carrying out their disturbing plan.

According to officials, the duo abducted the minor on July 19 near Bappanadu using a scooter and transported her to Udupi, where the harassment took place. A case has been registered at the Mulki police station under Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, and investigations are ongoing.

This tragic case underscores growing concerns about how platforms like Instagram can become channels for manipulation and exploitation if not used responsibly.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.