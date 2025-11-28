  1. Home
  2. Saffron wave sweeps Udupi during PM Modi’s roadshow

coastaldigest.com news network
November 28, 2025

Udupi district transformed into a sea of saffron and celebration on Friday, November 28, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow swept through the coastal temple town. Thousands of residents lined the streets, turning the event into a vibrant public spectacle filled with cheers, flags, and festive energy.

The procession route—from the helipad to the historic Sri Krishna Math—was decked with buntings, saffron flags, and multilayered security barricades. One of the district’s largest-ever security deployments was put in place for the high-profile visit, with over 3,000 police personnel on duty. The arrangement included ten SPs, 27 DSPs, 49 inspectors, 127 sub-inspectors, 232 assistant sub-inspectors, 1,608 constables, and 39 women staff.

Six platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police, six Quick Response Teams, bomb detection units, and dog squads were stationed across Udupi. Enhanced surveillance covered Adi Udupi, Bannanje bus stand, and the Sri Krishna Math parking zone, with combing operations carried out along the roadshow corridor.

At the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Math, preparations reached a ceremonial peak. Paryaya Puttige Math seer Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji said the Prime Minister would take part in the Laksha Kantha Geetha Parayana, a mass chanting of the Bhagavad Gita by one lakh devotees, and inaugurate the new Suvarna Teertha Mantapa.

“He will first offer floral tributes to saint-poet Kanakadasa and then unveil the golden covering over the Kanakana Kindi,” the seer said.

The Prime Minister will also receive a Poorna Kumbha welcome and have darshan of Lord Sri Krishna, Mukhyaprana Devaru, and the Suvarna Paduke. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Minister Bairathi Suresh, Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, and seers from the Ashta Maths are expected to join the ceremony.

Ahead of his arrival, the Prime Minister posted on X that he felt “honoured” to attend the spiritually significant gathering. “This is a special occasion that brings together people from different sections of society for a recital of the Gita. This Matha has a very special significance in our cultural life,” he wrote, noting the institution’s long-standing legacy rooted in the teachings of Sri Madhvacharya.

News Network
November 17,2025

Mangaluru: IndiGo is set to begin flights from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) to the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) starting December 25. Opened for operations in October 2025, the state-of-the-art NMIA has quickly emerged as a major addition to India’s aviation network. Mangaluru will now be among the select airports in the country to establish early connectivity with the new hub.

At present, Mangaluru has four direct flights to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai. However, aviation analysts note that this capacity is inadequate given the high demand, and airfares have remained steep as a result.

According to DGCA data, Mangaluru–Mumbai traffic continues to surge.

•    In September, 44,726 passengers flew between the two cities — about 1,500 passengers per day.

•    In October 2025, the number rose to 50,063 passengers, averaging 1,700 passengers per day.

IndiGo officials said that the MIA–NMIA service was originally proposed for the winter schedule but had to be cancelled due to midnight slot allocations.

“We have reworked the plan and secured daytime slots. Given the heavy demand on this sector and the limited chances of slot expansion at the existing Mumbai airport, there is a strong possibility of adding more flights in the coming days,” an IndiGo official said.

Regular flyer Dr Ramesh Bhat M, Professor of Dermatology at Father Muller Medical College, welcomed the move.

“The current flights to Mumbai are restricted to just four, and fares are extremely high. I recently booked a flight for early December, and the return ticket cost ₹27,000,” he said.

News Network
November 18,2025

Mangaluru. Former Mangaluru North MLA Mohiuddin Bava’s WhatsApp account was reportedly hacked on the afternoon of November 17, with fraudsters exploiting his profile to urgently demand large sums of money—running into lakhs—from multiple contacts.

The sophisticated scam targeted several people known to Bava, including journalists, police officers, and other prominent figures. Sources confirm that recipients received alarming messages from the former MLA's number.

The initial message, often reading, “I need your help,” was designed to trigger an immediate, concerned response from Bava’s acquaintances. When some replied, asking, “What happened, Bava?” the hackers would then send elaborate, fabricated stories, often in English, detailing a supposed financial emergency.

Crucially, the fraudsters would then request the recipient to urgently transfer money to a different UPI ID, instructing them to send a screenshot immediately after the payment was made.

Several contacts, growing suspicious of the unusual request and the change in communication style, wisely chose to call the former MLA directly to verify the plea. Mr. Bava, taken aback by the situation, confirmed that his WhatsApp account had been compromised, alerting his contacts to the ongoing fraud.

News Network
November 21,2025

malpe.jpg

Udupi: The Malpe Police have arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly sharing classified information related to Indian Navy vessels with individuals in Pakistan, posing a serious threat to national security.

According to a complaint filed by the CEO of Udupi Cochin Shipyard, Malpe—an institution under the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways—the prime accused, Rohit (29), was working as an insulator through subcontractor M/S Shushma Marine Pvt Ltd. He had earlier served at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala, where naval ships are under construction.

Udupi SP Hariram Shankar said the accused had unlawfully shared, via WhatsApp, confidential identification numbers of Navy-related ships and other classified details while working in Kerala, allegedly for illegal gains.

After joining the Malpe shipyard unit, Rohit reportedly continued collecting sensitive information through a friend in Kochi and circulated it to unauthorised individuals, violating national security protocols and potentially endangering India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity.

Based on the complaint, Malpe Police registered a case under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

A police team led by Karkala Subdivision Assistant Superintendent of Police Harsha Priyamvada—along with PSI Anil Kumar D, ASI Harish, and PC Ravi Jadhav—conducted the investigation and arrested the two accused, identified as Rohit (29) and Santri (37), both residents of Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

The duo was produced before the court, which remanded them in judicial custody till December 3. Further investigation is in progress.

