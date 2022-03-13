  1. Home
  2. Actress Rupa Dutta who had wrongly accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment arrested for pickpocketing

Actress Rupa Dutta who had wrongly accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment arrested for pickpocketing

News Network
March 13, 2022

Bengali actress Rupa Dutta has been arrested for allegedly pick-pocketing at the ongoing International Kolkata Book Fair. According to media reports, cops became suspicious after they saw a woman throwing a bag in the dustbin. Rumours suggest that an amount of Rs 75,000 has been recovered from Rupa.

The incident happened on Saturday night. Kolkata’s Bidhannagar North police station revealed that cops on duty at the ground saw a young woman throwing something like a bag in the dustbin and raised an alarm. The police interrogated the woman, now we know actress Rupa Dutta, and when searching her bag, small bags filled with money were recovered. The total amount of money recovered is Rs 75,000. Latest reports also claim that the actress will now be taken to court.

Police have identified her as Rupa Dutta, the same actress who once wrongly accused acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.

For the unversed, back in 2020, Rupa Dutta had alleged that director-producer Anurag Kashyap sent her inappropriate messages on Facebook. But soon it was revealed that she was actually chatting with another man with the same first name as Anurag. At that time Rupa had also shared screenshots of her chat through her Twitter handle. 

News Network
March 2,2022

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, March 2, upheld the ban on Malayalam TV channel MediaOne TV. The division bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chali refused to lift the ban on the channel imposed by the Union government citing “security reasons”.

Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited, which runs MediaOne TV, had approached the High Court after a single bench refused to lift the ban on the channel.

On February 8, a single-judge bench of Justice N Nagaresh had upheld the ban imposed by the Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry. The I&B Ministry did not renew the transmission licence of the channel after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) refused to give security clearance to the channel, citing “security reasons”.

After perusing through files submitted by the MHA, the single-judge bench had observed that there were material and intelligence reports supporting the ban on the channel.

The court observed that there was sufficient grounds for denying permission for renewal of the channel’s licence.

In 2020, the channel had faced a 48-hour ban in connection with its reporting of the Delhi riots that year.

“Based on the inputs from various intelligence agencies, the MHA had formed a committee of officers, which found that the security clearance for the channel should not be renewed. The MHA also considered the entire facts and decided to accept the recommendations of the committee of officers. I find that there are inputs which justify the decision of the MHA. Therefore, I propose to dismiss the petition,” the judge said.

“I am not inclined as the issue involved national security matters. I have acted on the appeal in an interim order hoping that I would find something to interfere. Now seeing the files (MHA), it would not be proper for me to extend the stay even for one hour. I understand the situation of employees and business. But what is involved is a matter of security,’’ said the judge.

“As far as the Pegasus judgment is concerned, it has been passed in the view of the right to privacy. Whereas the other judgment in Digi Cable Network would sparsely apply to the facts of this case. Therefore, I am dismissing this writ petition (challenging the ban on transmission of Media One TV),” he added.

As the 10-year permission for MediaOne TV was to expire on September 29, 2021, the company applied for its renewal for another 10 years in May last year. On December 29, 2021, the MHA denied security clearance to it, and on January 5 this year, the ministry served a notice seeking to know why its application for renewal of permission should not be closed in view of the denial of security clearance.

On January 31, the ministry issued the order barring the channel’s transmission. Hours later, the channel’s management moved the High Court which, in an interim directive, deferred the implementation of the ban order. Subsequently, the court directed the MHA to submit the relevant files before it on February 7.

The Centre had told the court that “the Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that denial of security clearance to the TV channel based on intelligence inputs, which are sensitive and secret in nature, therefore, as a matter of policy and in the interest of national security, MHA does not disclose reasons for denial”.

The central government said in a situation of national security, a party cannot insist on strict observance of the principles of natural justice. In such cases, it is the duty of the court to read into and provide for statutory exclusion, if not expressly provided in the rules. Depending on the facts of the particular case, it will, however, be open to the court to satisfy itself whether there were justifiable facts, and in that regard, the court is entitled to call for the files and see whether it is a case where the interest of national security is involved, it said.

Azar
 - 
Sunday, 13 Mar 2022

Then there is enough ground to ban Sudarshan Channel, which promotes hatred and gives rise to hindu terrorism.

News Network
March 8,2022

After two years, India will resume regular international flight operations from March 27. International operations shall be subject to strict adherence to Ministry of Health guidelines for international travel, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

On February 28, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had extended the ban on regular commercial international passenger flights until further orders.

India has been operating flights under air bubble arrangements since 2021.

India has air transport bubbles with Afghanistan, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, US and Uzbekistan.

The Indian government had previously planned to resume scheduled international flight operations from December 15 onwards. But this plan was derailed due to the emergence of Omicron which lead to the government withdrawing the decision to resume scheduled international flights.

International flights were first suspended in March 2020 after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to tackle the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

News Network
March 5,2022

Ukraine's strategic port city of Mariupol is under a "blockade" by Russian forces after days of "ruthless" attacks, its mayor has reported, calling for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor.

"For now, we are looking for solutions to humanitarian problems and all possible ways to get Mariupol out of the blockade," said Vadim Boychenko in a message posted to the mayor's Telegram account.

Capturing Mariupol would give Moscow's invasion a strategic advantage by connecting it to the Russian forces coming from annexed Crimea, which have already taken the key ports of Berdiansk and Kherson, as well as to the troops in the Donbass.

Singapore sanctions Russia 

Singapore has announced sanctions against Russia that include four banks and an export ban on electronics, computers and military items, in a rare move by the Asian financial hub.

"We cannot accept the Russian government's violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of another sovereign state," its foreign ministry said in a statement, which gave no timeframe for when the sanctions would take effect.

"For a small state like Singapore, this is not a theoretical principle, but a dangerous precedent. This is why Singapore has strongly condemned Russia's unprovoked attack," the ministry said, adding it would not allow export of items that could inflict harm on or subjugate Ukrainians, or help Russia launch cyber attacks.

S&P downgrades Belarus’s sovereign ratings to ‘CCC’

S&P has cut Belarus's long-term foreign and local-currency sovereign credit ratings to "CCC" from "B" and placed it on "credit watch" with negative implications, citing country's involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"International sanctions imposed on Belarus due to its involvement in Russia's military intervention against Ukraine are severe, and we expect them to tighten further," the agency said.

Absent an unforeseen positive development, S&P considers it likely that Belarus will de fault over the next 12 months and also lowered the short-term ratings to "C" from "B".

Türkiye evacuates more than 11,000 citizens from Ukraine

The number of Turkish nationals evacuated from Ukraine has reached 11,024, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

310 additional citizens also set off from Ukraine. 148 are coming to Türkiye from Kiev, Dnipro and Kharkiv via train, while 162 arrived by bus from Odessa, Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi, according to Cavusoglu.

More than 1.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine

More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, United Nations figures showed Friday.

The UN children's agency UNICEF estimates that around half a million of them are youngsters.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has projected that more than four million Ukrainian refugees may eventually need protection and assistance.

