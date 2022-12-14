  1. Home
  Deepika's costume in 'Pathaan' song objectionable; she is a supporter of 'Tukde Tukde gang': MP home minister

News Network
December 14, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday took objection to actor Deepika Padukone's costume in a song of Bollywood film Pathaan and said if certain scenes are not "corrected", the government will consider what to do about its screening.

Mishra, the spokesperson of the state government, also said Padukone has been a supporter of the "Tukde Tukde gang” as seen in the JNU case.

Mishra's statement came after a song, Besharam Rang, featuring Padukone from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film was released recently. He said the costumes seen in the song are prima facie "highly objectionable" and it is clearly visible that this song was filmed out of a "contaminated mentality".

“I would request to correct the scenes and her (Padukone's) costumes (in the song), otherwise whether this film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not will be a question to be considered,” Mishra told reporters in Mhow in Indore district. In the same breath, he alleged "Padukone has been a supporter of the Tukde Tukde gang as seen in the JNU case".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) often uses the "tukde-tukde gang" remark coined in the aftermath of a JNU protest in Delhi in 2016. Pathaan, a Hindi-language action thriller film, is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023.

Notably, Mishra, a senior leader of BJP in Madhya Pradesh, in October warned the makers of the Bollywood film Adipurush, based on the epic Ramayana, of legal action if scenes showing Hindu religious figures in the "wrong" way are not removed. In July this year, he directed to file an FIR (First Information Report) over a controversial poster of filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's documentary Kaali after an outrage. 

News Network
December 10,2022

Riyadh, Dec 10: Wrapping up the Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development,Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman reiterated the resolve of the Arabs to strive for their progress and prosperity.

“We assure the whole world that the Arabs will race for progress and renaissance once again. We will prove that every day,” he said while announcing the conclusion of the summit.

On behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, the Crown Prince chaired the GCC-China summit and the Arab-China summit held at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh on Friday.

The summits were held on the occasion of the three-day official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia. Several Gulf and Arab heads of state and leaders attended the summits.

News Network
November 30,2022

Madikeri, Nov 30: Activists of Hindutva outfits affiliated to BJP reportedly chased away a Muslim trader who had arrived to do business during the 'Shashti Utsava' at the Harihara Subrahmanyeshwara Temple at Kogadu's Gonikoppal Tuesday.

It is said that a gang of saffron shawl-clad men started verifying identity cards of traders to find out if any non-Hindus were doing business. 

When they came to know that one of the traders who had set up a petty stall belonged to Muslim community, they threatened and chased him away, sources said.  

Police said that neither the temple trustees nor traders filed any complaint. The temple had recently clarified that traders from all faiths were allowed during the 'Shashti Utsav'.

News Network
December 7,2022

New Delhi, Dec 7: The Aam Aadmi Party has finally ended the BJP's 15-year rule at the Delhi municipal corporation winning 132 seats. The BJP, which exit polls predicted to suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 wards.

Both the ruling BJP and AAP have put up 250 candidates each for the elections, while the Congress has 247 aspirants and Bahujan Samaj Party, 132. 

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the polls held on December 4. This year, the highest polling percentage (65.72) has been recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest (33.74 per cent) was registered in ward no. 145 (Andrews Ganj). 

The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections. The fate of 1,349 candidates at 250 wards was sealed in the Sunday polling for the Delhi MCD elections compared with 2,538 in 2017. 

In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards, the AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The Delhi MCD results will likely be out by 3pm. Stay with TOI for all the latest updates on Delhi Election Result 2022

Details to follow.

