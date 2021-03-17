  1. Home
  2. Demi Lovato reveals she was raped in her teenage despite being a star

Demi Lovato reveals she was raped in her teenage despite being a star

News Network
March 17, 2021

demi-lovato.jpg

US singer Demi Lovato revealed that she was raped as a virgin during her teenage years as a Disney Channel actress and pop star, in a tell-all documentary that opened the online South By Southwest festival Tuesday.

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, a series from YouTube Originals, centres on Lovato's notorious 2018 fentanyl overdose that caused her brain damage and partial blindness, and her ongoing battles with addiction.

The four episodes, presented as the opening night film of an SXSW forced online by the pandemic, also contained new details of sexual assaults suffered by Lovato, including an attack on the night of her overdose.

"I know what I'm about to say is going to shock people too. But when I was a teenager, I was in a very similar situation - I lost my virginity in a rape," says Lovato.

"We were hooking up but I said, 'Hey, this is not going any further. I'm a virgin and I don't want to lose it this way'," she recounts.

"And that didn't matter to them - they did it anyway."

Lovato, now 28, does not name her attacker but says the rape happened when "I was part of that Disney crowd," and that she "had to see this person all the time" following the assault.

Dubbing the incident "my #MeToo story," Lovato says that she reported the attacker but "they never got in trouble for it - they never got taken out of the movie they were in."

Lovato shot to fame with the Disney Channel movie Camp Rock, which was filmed when she was 15.

She has long spoken of her struggles with depression, eating disorders and addiction, belying her happy persona as a smiling star of the children's show Barney and Friends.

In the documentary, which features input from Elton John, music mogul Scooter Braun and actor Will Ferrell, Lovato says that quitting cold turkey has proven to not work for her, and she now allows herself to smoke marijuana and drink in moderation.

Her 2018 overdose prompted a flurry of statements of solidarity from fellow stars who praised her personality - although the attention also triggered a backlash from social media users, who noted that many non-celebrities suffer from drug overdoses with little fanfare.

SXSW Online 2021 opened earlier Tuesday with a virtual performance from Janelle Monae before a keynote talk with Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia lawmaker credited with recent key Democratic victories in the state.

The film, television, music and technology conference runs until Saturday. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 12,2021

Riyadh, Mar 12: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has confirmed May 17 (Shawwal 5 or four days after Eid al-Fitr) as the date for the resumption of international airports and the complete opening of airports all over the Kingdom.

In a circular on Wednesday, the GACA informed all airlines operating from the Saudi airports about the change of the date mentioned in an earlier circular for allowing Saudi citizens to travel abroad, as well as the complete lifting of the suspension of international flights, and the opening of the Kingdom’s airports.

According to the circular, the move will be effective from 1:00 a.m. on May 17 (Shawwal 5, 1442).

In the earlier circular issued on Jan. 12, the GACA notified the airlines about the previously scheduled date for the resumption of service, which was March 31.

The authority stressed the need to adhere to the preventive protocols and precautionary measures as well as instructions issued by the concerned higher committee in this regard to stem the spread of coronavirus epidemic in the Kingdom.

It also noted that the implementation of the decision to allow travel and return would not be applicable to countries that the committee decides to suspend travel or return due to the spread of the pandemic.

It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia postponed on Jan. 29 this year the reopening of its sea, land, and airports and extended the travel ban for its citizens to May 17 instead of March 31.

The official source at the interior ministry said the decision was taken based on the health ministry’s statement that the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers were late in delivering contracted batches on schedule.

The source added the move to extend the date was made due to the importance of reaching high levels of community immunity in Saudi Arabia before travel is permitted, in light of a possible second wave of the pandemic in many countries, in the interest of public health in the Kingdom and to maintain low infection rates.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 14,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 14: In the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases again in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday that there was no proposal for a lockdown or curfew in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa noted that case numbers had spiked again and sought cooperation from the public to prevent stringent measures such as curfews or lockdown to contain the pandemic. 

"People should wear masks and follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly," Yediyurappa said, assuring that the government would take measures to control the pandemic without resorting to another lockdown.

Yediyurappa said that the government was mulling to regulate the entry of people at state borders, considering the rapid rise of Covid-19 cases in Maharastra.

The CM is also scheduled to chair a meeting of officials and experts on Monday, to discuss strategies to reduce the caseload. Increasing the number of vaccinations administered per day and special focus to control cases in districts with high caseloads are among the issues likely to be discussed in the meeting.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 8,2021

modkamat.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 8: It was special day for Dr Padmanabha Kamath, a Mangaluru-based cardiologist, who received praises from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction held through video conference on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Day programme.

Dr Kamath had supplied ECG machines to 30 Jan Aushadhi centres of six districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagalur to diagnose heart-related ailments in the nick of time.

Dr Kamath interacted with PM Modi from Jan Aushadhi day programme venue at CHC, Brahmavara. He told the Prime Minister that he had found that rural people find it difficult to diagnose if they face any heart ailment.

He said that three years back it was decided to supply ECG machines at Jan Aushadhi centers by us.

"Many started making comical comments on me for initiating this. Some even said why all these are needed for a cardiologist to support Jan Aushadhi concept," he said.

"But now many have been benefited and more than 100 heart attack complications were averted through the strategic intervention of ECG at Jan Aushadhi centers. We have trained the people in Jan Aushadhi Kendras on how to operate ECG," Dr Kamath explained.

Dr Kamath also recalled an incident where in he had helped a youth to set up Jan Aushadhi Kendra two years back and how the youth is now self reliant with his Kendra doing good business in Mangaluru. Modi lauded Kamath that he has inherited the service mindedness.

He said that Dr Kamath has upheld the sanctity of profession as people regard medical profession a gift to serve the mankind. It is to be noted that Dr Kamath started a WhatsApp group, Cardiology at Doorsteps (CAD), with about many doctors to help quicker diagnosis especially in the remote rural places where specialists are not easily accessible.

The doctors dispense their guidance to rural doctors in terms of reading electrocardiograms (ECGs) that are posted in the Whatsapp group for a second opinion. He told The New Indian Express that Jan Aushadhi Kendra can give multiple benefits to people than just giving medicines.

That is why he thought ECG machines can be made available at Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Even I have seen how people in villages suffer when they face heart attack, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.