IAS officer Niyaz Khan, who tweeted ‘minority community members are not insects, but citizens’, gets notice

News Network
March 23, 2022

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday said that the sate government would issue a notice to IAS officer Niyaz Khan, who had aired his opinion on social media on recently released movie "The Kashmir Files".

In one of the tweets, Mr Khan, who is deputy secretary with the MP Public Works Department, had last week urged makers of "The Kashmir Files" to also make a film on the "killings of large number of Muslims across several states" in India, and said members of this minority community are "not insects, but citizens of the country".

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr Mishra said, "I have seen Khan's tweets. This is a serious issue...he is crossing and violating the lakshman rekha (limit) set for (government) officials...the state government will issue a show-cause notice to him and seek his reply." 

Mr Khan had also said that he was planning to write a book highlighting the "massacre of Muslims" so that a movie like "The Kashmir Files" could be produced by someone to bring the "pain and suffering of minorities" before Indians.

Later, had also appealed to "The Kashmir Files" producer to transfer all earnings from the movie for the education of the children of Kashmiri Pandits and construction of homes for them in Kashmir.

After his tweets became viral, the film's director, Vivek Agnihotri, had sought an appointment with Mr Khan for "exchanging ideas".

Later, state Medical Education Minister Sarang had said he was going to write a letter against Khan to the personnel department, alleging that the IAS officer was talking about "firqaparasti" (sectarianism).

Produced by Zee Studios, "The Kashmir Files" selectively exaggerates the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The film, which was released on March 11, has sparked a debate among political parties. Several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

News Network
March 19,2022

Mangaluru, Mar 19: Congress leader Siddaramaiah today said that all should abide by the verdict of High Court and Supreme Court on hijab row and that he does not oppose introducing Bhagvad Gita in school syllabus in Karnataka. 

Replying to queries of media persons at Mangaluru International Airport, the former chief minister said: “I do not have any objections for teaching Bhagavad Gita. Whether they teach Bhagavad Gita, Quran or Bible, we don't have any objection”

“We want students to get quality education to meet the demand in this competitive world. Students should not be denied of quality education. Children are taught Bhagavd Gita, Ramayana and Mahabharatha at home as well. Moral education should be taught to children,” he said. 

“We too believe in Hindu religion and give respect for all the religions in the country,” he added.

On a bandh observed opposing the High Court verdict on hijab, he said “those who were dissatisfied with the verdict had observed bandh. We need to follow order of the high court and Supreme Court." 

News Network
March 20,2022

duo.jpg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday renewed his plea for talks with his Russian counterpart, taking to US television to say negotiations were the only way to "end this war."

"I'm ready for negotiations with him," Zelenskyy told CNN show Fareed Zakaria GPS, referring to Russia's Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine is in its fourth week. "I think without negotiations we cannot end this war," the Ukrainian leader said through a translator.

The reiteration of Zelenskyy's call for peace talks came as he and other Ukrainians accused Russia of committing war crimes after authorities said the invading forces had bombed a school sheltering some 400 people in the besieged city of Mariupol. "Russian forces have come to exterminate us, to kill us," said Zelenskyy.

 The leader, who has emerged as a national hero for his very public stance against Putin and his forces, has spoken of Ukrainians' fierce resistance to the invasion and told Russia that several thousand of its soldiers have died in battle so far.

"If there is just one per cent chance for us to stop this war, I think that we need to take this chance... to have the possibility of negotiating, the possibility of talking to Putin," he said. "If these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third world war."

Zelenskyy repeatedly has warned of the potential for the Russia-Ukraine conflict to mushroom into an all-out global war.

The crisis in Ukraine, in which Putin has sought to eradicate pro-Western leanings in the ex-Soviet state, has already triggered the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

News Network
March 11,2022

india.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 11: India said on Friday it accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance.

"On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," the government said in a statement.

"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident."

