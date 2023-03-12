  1. Home
Indian fans erupt in celebration after two films win at Oscars

News Network
March 13, 2023

natunatu.jpg

Indians erupted in celebration on Monday, March 13, after Naatu Naatu, the breakout hit from the action movie RRR, won the Academy Award for best original song, making history as the first movie from the country to win the honour.

The song - a fast-paced number that has found fans all over the world, spawned a TikTok challenge and has millions of views on YouTube - won a standing ovation when it was performed at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Indians had won Oscars previously, but no Indian film had won an Academy Award before Sunday night in Los Angles. RRR and The Elephant Whisperers, which won best documentary short film, gave the country two Oscar-winning films in one night.

"No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!!," the Twitter account for RRR posted.

Television showed images of people dancing to the song in the streets, minutes after the award was announced, even as #NaatuNaatu was a top trend on Twitter.

"The popularity of Naatu Naatu is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come," Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on Twitter, congratulating the team behind the song.

"Entire India is proud. They have brought India to the world stage," singer Prudhvi Chandra, one of the singers of Naatu Naatu, told the India Today.

In the Telugu film directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Naatu Naatu begins when the two leads, played by Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr., flaunt their dance skills after being bullied as the only Indian people invited to a British party in colonial times.

When a young British man aims racist insults at the leads, they decide to educate him using the song Naatu Naatu.

During the scene, which was filmed at Ukraine’s grand Mariinskyi Palace, everyone at the party, including the scoffing British man, tries to master the moves.

At the Oscars, composer M.M. Keeravani burst into song while accepting the award on stage, along with songwriter Chandrabose.

"I feel this is about just the beginning of everything so that the world -- particularly the Western World -- focuses more on Indian music and Asian music, which is long due," Keeravani said backstage after winning the award.

The Elephant Whisperers is about a couple in South India who adopt a baby elephant and care for him.

News Network
February 27,2023

pragati.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 27: The 'Pragathi Ratha' yatra of the BJP Dakshina Kannada district unit was flagged off from the Kadri grounds here on Monday by party district President Sudarshan Moodbidri and Vedavyas Kamath MLA.

The yatra is aimed at creating awareness among the people about the achievements of the BJP governments at the Centre and the State ahead of the Assembly elections, Moodbidri said.

As many as six 'Pragathi Rathas' will traverse across all the eight assembly constituencies in the district. City mayor Jayananda Anchan, deputy mayor Poornima and other party corporators were present on the occasion.

News Network
March 6,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 6: Dakshina Kannada police conducted drives against the illegal sale of liquor in various police station limits in the district.

By conducting raids in Belthangady, Puttur rural, Kadaba and Bantwal’s Vittal police station limits on Friday, 17.38 litres of liquor worth Rs 6,799 meant for illegal sale were seized. The police teams also arrested four people and seized a two-wheeler. 

The accused are Boja Bangera, 56, a resident of Gardadi village in Belthangady, Narayana Gowda, 59, from Narimogaru in Puttur, Prakash Kumar, 52, of Haleneranki in Kadaba and Gangadhara 50, of Kanyana in Bantwal. Cases have been registered under the provisions of the Karnataka Excise Act in respective police stations.

Punjalakatte police on Saturday raided the premises of the house of Jerald Pinto in Sonandoor village in Belthangady. They seized 56 bottles of beer and 37 sachets of 90ml whiskey worth Rs 4,055. The liquor was allegedly kept illegally for sale. A case has been registered under various provisions of the Karnataka Excise Act.

Venoor police on Saturday seized 3.6 litres of liquor stored illegally in Bajire village of Belthangady taluk. A case has been registered against Sundara, 48, a resident of Kanappadi in Belthangady.

Uppinangady police seized illegal stock of liquor including beer and whisky worth Rs 21,952 from accused Umesh Poojary, 42, a resident of Barya village in Belthangady. Meanwhile, Bantwal rural police on Saturday seized illegal stock of liquor worth Rs 5,412 at Devasyapadoor. 
 

News Network
March 4,2023

antibiotics.jpg

A persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by fever, running through India for the past two-three months is due to Influenza A subtype H3N2, ICMR experts said.

The H3N2, which has been in wide circulation for the past two-three months, causes more hospitalisations than other subtypes, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientists who keep a close watch on ailments caused by respiratory viruses through the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories network.

They have also suggested a list of Dos and Don'ts for people to follow to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on the other hand, has advised against indiscriminate use of antibiotics amid rising cases of cough, cold and nausea across the country.

Seasonal fever will last five to seven days, it said.

The fever goes away at the end of three days but the cough can persist for up to three weeks, the IMA's Standing Committee for Anti-Microbial Resistance said.

Viral cases have also surged due to air pollution, it said, adding that it mostly occurs in people aged below 15 and above 50 and causes upper respiratory infections along with fever.The association also asked doctors to prescribe only symptomatic treatment and not antibiotics.

"Right now, people start taking antibiotics like Azithromycin and Amoxiclav etc, that too without caring for done and frequency and stop it once start feeling better. This needs to be stopped as it leads to antibiotic resistance. Whenever there will be a real use of antibiotics, they will not work due to the resistance," the IMA said in a statement.

The most misused antibiotics are Amoxicillin, Norfloxacin, Oprofloxacin, Ofloxacin and Levofloxacin. These are being used for the treatment of diarrhoea and UTI, it said.

"We have already seen widespread use of Azithromycin and Ivermectin during Covid and this too has led to resistance. It is necessary to diagnose whether the infection is bacterial or not before prescribing antibiotics," it said.

