  1. Home
  2. Israeli envoy hits out at IFFI jury head for calling The Kashmir Files 'propaganda, vulgar film’

Israeli envoy hits out at IFFI jury head for calling The Kashmir Files 'propaganda, vulgar film’

News Network
November 29, 2022

israel.jpg

On the back of IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid's comments on Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, the Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, on Tuesday penned an open letter to IFFI and Lapid, criticising the Israeli filmmaker for speaking on the Kashmir issue.

In the letter directed at Lapid, Gilon wrote, "YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED," adding that he, as the ambassador, "unequivocally" condemned the filmmaker's remarks on Agnihotri's movie.

"Feel free to use the liberty to sound your criticism of what you dislike in Israel but no need to reflect your frustration on other countries," Gilon urged Lapid.

"The friendship between Israel and India is very strong and will survive the damage you have inflicted," Gilon further wrote and offered his apologies in India.

Hours after Gilon's open letter, Israel's ex-Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon backed the current envoy, writing that Lapid "definitely should apologize for his revolting personal remarks on historical facts without any sensitivity,not really knowing what he was talking about."

As the row continued to get increasing attention, another Israeli diplomat, Consul General Kobbi Shoshani, also distanced Israel from Lapid's comments, saying, "He [Lapid] can say that it's the opinion of the Jury which is alright. But it has nothing to do with Israel."

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who is the Jury head of IFFI (International Film Festival of India) 2022, has called director Vivek Agnihotri's film a "propganda, vulgar film", adding that he was "shocked" to see the film in the competition section of such a prestigious film festival.

"All of us are disturbed. It felt to us like a 'propaganda, vulgar movie' inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious competition. I feel totally comfortable in sharing these feelings openly on stage since the spirit of the festival truly accepts critical discussion which is essential for art and life," Nadav Lapid said on Day 2 of the event being held Goa's Panaji.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 17,2022

surjewala.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 17: The Congress on Thursday demanded the resignation and arrest of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in connection with a major electoral data theft scandal that has come to light in Bengaluru.

A nonprofit named Chilume Educational & Rural Development Trust was roped in by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to conduct an awareness campaign under the Election Commission’s Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

However, it turned out that the nonprofit went door-to-door to allegedly collect personal details of citizens - caste, education, mother tongue, Aadhaar and so on. This was done using people who were given identity cards saying they were booth-level officers (BLO).

On Wednesday, the BBMP withdrew its consent that was given to the Chilume Trust because it “violated the conditions of the permission.”

“The shocking expose has revealed that those sitting in the citadels of power, including Bommai, are overtly and covertly responsible for theft of voter data, fraud and impersonation through brazen misdemeanors,” AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala told a news conference here.

Surjewala said voter data collected by Chilume was uploaded on a private app called Digital Sameeksha, owned by its sister concern Chilume Enterprises Pvt Ltd. “Voters were made to believe that their information was being given to BLOs as a part of the voter registration drive,” he said.

The Congress also said that one Krishnappa Ravikumar, director at Chilume and DAP Hombale Pvt Ltd, is linked to IT/BT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, the Malleswaram MLA. Surjewala released pictures showing the minister cutting a cake with Ravikumar.

Apparently, Chilume was first allowed to conduct ‘voter awareness activities’ in the Shivajinagar constituency. Then, the BBMP gave the nonprofit permission to cover all 28 Assembly segments in Bengaluru.

“The sum and substance of this conspiracy is to deny the ordinary voter his right to vote and to tamper electoral list by surreptitious means,” Surjewala said, demanding action against Bommai, under whom the BBMP functions.

The Congress said it wants an investigation under the supervision of the Karnataka High Court Chief Justice.

“Never has such a fraud happened before,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said his party investigated this over the past two months. “About 18,000 people, who are (BJP) workers, were given ID cards,” he said. “They even identified vacant houses. Their plan is to get voters from somewhere else enrolled here. Also, they’re removing minority, SC, ST and OBC voters who don’t support them from the electoral rolls,” he claimed.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
November 15,2022

kartik.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 15: A teenage boy lost his life after being struck by lightning at Kairangala village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada last night.

The deceased has been identified as Karthik, 16, son of Ganesh Dravida, a resident of Sanur padavu.

Last night the district witnessed rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning. Shortly after the family went to bed after finishing their dinner at 9 pm, they felt a jolt and all members ran towards the hall. However, Karthik did not show any movement.

He was immediately taken to the nearby clinic for treatment and then shifted to Wenlock hospital in Mangaluru where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Bantwal police registered a case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 21,2022

indonesia.jpg

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, killing at least 46 people and injuring 700 people. The earthquake also damaged dozens of buildings. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.6 quake was centered in the Cianjur region in West Java province at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Dozens of buildings were damaged, including an Islamic boarding school, a hospital and other public facilities, National Disaster Mitigation Agency said. 

Information was still being collected about the extent of casualties and damage, it said in a statement. The quake was felt strongly in the greater Jakarta area. High rises in the capital swayed and some were evacuated.

"The quake felt so strong. My colleagues and I decided to get out of our office on the ninth floor using the emergency stairs," said Vidi Primadhania, an employee in South Jakarta. Earthquakes occur frequently across the sprawling archipelago nation, but it is uncommon for them to be felt in Jakarta.

The country of more than 270 million people is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.

A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed nearly 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.