  2. Kailash Kher attacked with water bottles during concert in Karnataka’s Hampi

Kailash Kher attacked with water bottles during concert in Karnataka’s Hampi

January 30, 2023

Hampi, Jan 30: Noted singer Kailash Kher was attacked by audience members during his recent stage performance at Hampi Utsav last night.  

The singer met with an unexpected reaction from the audience as the two attendees demanded the singer to sing Kannada songs. 

A huge crowd had appeared for Kailash Kher's concert. 

According to the details, a bottle was thrown at the singer during the concert.

The police immediately swung into action and arrested the man who threw the bottle at Kher.

According to media reports, the singer escaped unhurt and continued with the concert.

January 27,2023

Nanded, Jan 27: A 22-year-old medical student was strangled to death and set ablaze allegedly by her father, brother and three other male relatives over her love affair in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, an official said.

The police on Friday arrested the five for the killing that took place on January 22 in Pimpri Mahipal village under Limbgaon police station, around 600 km from Mumbai, an official said.

Shubhangi Jogdand was strangled to death with a rope by her family members, who later set her ablaze and threw her remains in a stream to destroy the evidence, he said.

The victim was a third year student of Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and her marriage had been fixed.

However, she informed the man chosen by her family that she was in love with another man from her village, the official said.

The victim's family had been upset after the wedding was called off, he said.

The woman’s father, brother, uncle and cousins took her to a farm on the night of January 22, and they allegedly killed her and tried to destroy the evidence, the official said.

The accused have been arrested under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added. 

January 24,2023

Jammu, Jan 24: Distancing his party from a controversial statement by a senior party leader, Rahul Gandhi today said the Congress disagreed with Digvijaya Singh's comments questioning India's surgical strikes and described the statement as "ridiculous".

"We disagree with Digvijaya Singh's views. The views of the party are above Digvijaya Singh's views," Rahul Gandhi said, responding to reporters' questions in Jammu on the sidelines of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"The views of the party are generated from a conversation. Digvijaya Singh's views are outlying views. They are not views held by the party. We are absolutely crystal clear - the armed forces do a job, and they do the job exceptionally well. They don't need to be providing proof," the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi's clarification comes as the Congress faced massive criticism over Digvijaya Singh's comments at a Bharat Jodo Yatra rally on Monday.

"They talk about surgical strikes - that we killed these many people. But there is no proof. They are ruling by peddling a bundle of lies," Mr Singh had said.

Attempting damage control, the Congress said the remarks didn't reflect the party's views.

Mr Singh also said: "I have the greatest regard for the defence forces".

But the BJP seized on the comments and slammed him and the Congress as "anti-national" for questioning the army. The party also demanded Rahul Gandhi's apology.

"Congress leaders are doing Bharat Todo (divide India) on the instructions of Rahul Gandhi. Digvijaya Singh has become a symbol of venomous remarks. Trust in the Army is unbreakable and above politics. If the Army said there was a surgical strike, how can you ask for proof repeatedly. This shows that you do not have faith in our Army," said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

"It has become a character of Congress to give irresponsible statements. But if they speak against the Indian Army, it won't be tolerated. It seems that Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh have been blinded by their hatred towards Narendra Modi," said the BJP leader.

India launched surgical strikes in 2016 days after 18 soldiers were killed in a terror attack on an army base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

The February 2019 Pulwama attack on a security convoy was blamed on Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Days after the attack, India retaliated with air strikes in Pakistan's Balakot, which was followed by an aerial dogfight between the neighbours.

January 30,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 30: The police inaction against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell who delivered two communally provocative speeches in two days in two places of Karnataka and openly defended massacre of Muslims has sparked alarm in poll-bound Karnataka. 

In Tumakuru

Sharan Pumpwell, the Pranth Saha Karyadarshi of VHP attended the Shaurya Yathre event of Bajrang Dal held in Tumakuru Saturday, January 28, and defended the 2002 Gujarat carnage, saying: “We have killed 2,000 people as revenge for the murder of 59 kar sevaks.”

“…None of the Hindus sat at home with their hands tied. They all got down to the streets. They entered each house. 59 kar sevaks were killed but the count of the number of people who were killed as revenge is still not available. It is estimated that around 2,000 people were killed. This is the bravery of Hindus,” he added. 

Referring to the murder of one Mohammed Fazil, 23, near Surathkal in Mangaluru, Pumpwell said: “In order to respond to the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, youths in Surathkal killed him; not in an isolated place but in an open market. This is the power of Hindu youths.”

Responding to former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that Dakshina Kannada was becoming a Hindutva factory, Pumpwell said: “Siddaramaiah says that Dakshina Kannada district is becoming a Hindutva factory. Not only Dakshina Kannada, but Tumakuru will also become a Hindutva factory. And in the coming days, all districts in Karnataka will turn into Hindutva factories.”

In Dakshina Kannada

The very next day, i.e. on Sunday, January 29, Sharan Pumpwell addressed the Shourya Yatre, organised by the VHP and the Bajrang Dal at Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district and reiterated that Hindutva activists murdered Mohammed Fazil to avenge Praveen Nettaru’s murder in Sullia.

“Hindus showed their power in Gujarat and it is not a massacre. Bajrang Dal is ready to fight if needed. When Praveen Nettaru was murdered, the entire Hindu community wept.

We wept for the sacrifice of a good karyakartha. But our karyakartas did not keep quiet. We killed Fazil in public view in Surathkal. You must have seen the video, of how brutally he was murdered. That is our power,” Sharan said.

He further said there is a need for a Hindu MLA at Ullal. “There may be many terrorists in Ullal. If NIA conducts searches, they need to be traced. Though PFI is banned, their workers are plotting to murder our activists,” he said.

Demand for arrest

Meanwhile, condemning Mr. Pumpwell’s statement State president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Muneer Katipalla said in a statement in Mangaluru that he should be arrested for making, what the DYFI said, provocative statement.

“Mr. Pumpwell’s speech prompted genocide,” Mr. Katipalla said.

The DYFI said that the VHP leader in his speech has threatened about making more such attacks by the Sangh Parivar. He had even justified Gujarat riots.

“This is a matter of grave concern. His speech has created fear psychosis in the minds of people and has aimed at polarising the society ahead of State Assembly elections. There should be a re-investigation into the murder of Fazil. As the VHP leader has openly justified the Surathkal murder, the role of Mr. Pumpwell and other Sangh Parivar leaders should be probed,” Mr. Katipalla said.

