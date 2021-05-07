Kangana Ranaut tests covid positive, says will ‘destroy and demolish’ the virus

  1. Home
News Network
May 8, 2021

Bollywood actress and hardline BJP supporter Kangana Ranaut said she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 34-year-old actor, whose Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of rules earlier this week, shared her diagnosis on Instagram.

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of her trip to Himachal Pradesh.

"I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body," she wrote.

“I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive," Kangana said.

Terming COVID-19 a "small time flu", Ranaut said she is determined to "destroy" the virus from her body.

Agencies
April 26,2021

Chennai, Apr 26: On a day that saw the number of fresh COVID-19 cases cross 3.5 lakhs in the country, the Madras High Court came down heavily on the Election Commission holding it responsible for the current mess the country is in.

The High Court on Monday (April 26) said that the EC responsible for the second wave of the COVID pandemic by allowing political rallies in the country and that the officials should be booked for murder.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy called EC "the most irresponsible institution".

"Your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of COVID-19,” Banerjee told the Election Commission's counsel.

He went on to add, “Your officers should be booked on murder charges probably.”

“Were you on another planet when the election rallies were held?” the chief justice said further.

Banerjee said that Commission had failed to enforce COVID norms regarding wearing of facemasks, use of sanitizers and maintaining social distancing during election campaigns, despite several court orders.

The court warned EC that it would not allow counting of votes of elections scheduled on May 2, unless it places a plan to ensure COVID-19 protocol is followed.

"The situation now is of survival and protection. Everything else comes next,” Banerjee said.

The bench was hearing a public interest petition seeking direction to authorities to ensure fair counting of votes on May 2 in Karur by taking necessary steps to ensure COVID guidelines are followed.

Notably, the EC had denied Trinamool Congress' requests to club poll phases in West Bengal.

News Network
May 4,2021

Kalaburgi, May 4: At least 13 patients have lost their lives in three hospitals of Kalaburagi in two days. Merely a day after nine deaths were reported at a hospital in the district due to shortage of oxygen, four more patients succumbed at a taluk hospital in Afzalpur area early on Tuesday as O2 cylinders did not arrive on time.

The district administration, however, claimed that patients died as they failed to respond to the treatment and the health department had ensured supply of medical oxygen to the government facility.

Deputy commissioner (DC) V V Jyothsna, during a press conference, claimed that Afzalpur hospital has sufficient number of cylinders and there was no shortage at all. Two male and two female patients who died were on oxygen support.

"Of the four deceased, two were confirmed Covid-19 patients. They died of other health complications. The taluk hospital had enough oxygen stock. If there was a shortage of oxygen, the hospital staff would have called us. But there was no shortage," she said.

However, Prashant Patil, an advocate from Afzalpur, whose client' brother was among the dead, said the DC' claims were far from the truth.

Patil said there was oxygen at the hospital in the evening. But during the late hours, the hospital ran out of its oxygen stock.

The hospital was expecting oxygen supply during the late hours but cylinders did not arrive. All the four patients were desperately in need of oxygen support. They died in the morning, Patil said.

Afzalpur taluk health officer Ratnakar Toran claimed that earlier, he had mistakenly said that the deaths were caused due to lack of oxygen supply.

"I made the statement by mistake. But the patients were on oxygen support. There was no shortage," Toran claimed.

Chittapur MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge said one of the family members reached out to him.

The family member complained that the patient died due to lack of medical oxygen. He also alleged that the cylinders are being pushed into black market due which district is facing shortage.

On Tuesday morning, the Kalaburagi district police booked Vijay Oxy and Indl Gases for supplying oxygen cylinders illegally to hospitals outside the state.

Earlier, nine persons, including the wife of a doctor, died in Kalaburagi district reportedly due to lack of oxygen. While five died at a private hospital in Kalaburagi city, four died in an Aland hospital. District health officer and private hospital management denied they died due to shortage of oxygen.

Among the dead in Kalaburagi was Arundhathi Patil, 53, wife of general physician Dr CS Patil. Sources said the 60-yearold doctor watched as his wife died due to lack of oxygen at Anand Hospital. Hospital chief Dr Anand Pujari confirmed that they “could not do anything due to non-availability of oxygen”.

News Network
April 25,2021

April 25: Israeli forces have for the third consecutive night attacked Palestinian worshipers outside one of the gates leading to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Jerusalem al-Quds.

The scuffles took place at Bab al-Amoud (Damascus) Gate overnight into Sunday, as the Israeli forces tried to prevent the Palestinians from holding their usual prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The regime forces attacked the worshipers using teargas canisters, stun grenades and foul-smelling water cannons.

They also physically assaulted some of the Palestinians while attempting to forcefully evacuate them from the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

In response, the Palestinians threw rocks at the Israeli forces and burned tires.

No serious injuries were reported, but at least one worshiper was arrested, according to Wafa news agency.

"The police are causing the problems. People want to sit down here at Damascus Gate in Ramadan," said Fares, a young Palestinian from East Jerusalem al-Quds.

"Everywhere else is closed because of the coronavirus, everybody is at home. Damascus Gate is very important to Palestinians, it's in the name and it's the way to our holy places."

Across the West Bank, Palestinians held protests in solidarity with the al-Quds residents.

Israeli forces launched a crackdown on the demonstrations, leading to clashes in the cities of al-Khalil (Hebron) and Tulkarm as well as the town of al-Ram and al-Quds at-Tur neighborhood.

In Jenin north of the West Bank, a child was injured by live Israeli gunshots at al-Jalama military checkpoint.

Additionally in Deir Sharaf west of the city of Nablus, several cases of injury from tear gas inhalation  were reported.

Solidarity protests also took place in the Gaza Strip along the fence separating the Israeli-blockaded enclave from the occupied territories.

Gaza tensions

On Saturday evening, a rocket fired from Gaza landed near a place of gathering for Israeli troops in the community of Kibbutz Nirim east of southern Gaza, causing alert sirens to go off.

Between Friday and Saturday, Gaza resistance fighters launched almost 40 rockets into the occupied lands.

Only seven of the rockets were intercepted by Israel, whose tanks and warplanes targeted Gaza.

Israeli army chief of staff Aviv Kohavi held a security assessment meeting with senior officers as well as prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, minister of military affairs Benny Gantz and Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, among others.

After the meeting, Gantz warned that Gaza “will be seriously hit” if rocket fire resumes.

“At the moment there is calm in the south, but if the calm is not maintained, Gaza will be seriously hit… and those responsible will be the leaders of Hamas,” he said in a statement, adding that the Israeli military “is prepared for the possibility of an escalation and will do what is necessary so the calm is preserved.”

Similarly, Netanyahu said that he had instructed security chiefs in the meeting to prepare for all scenarios with Gaza. 

