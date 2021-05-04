  1. Home
  Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account permanently suspended for spreading hatred

May 4, 2021

Twitter has permanently suspended actor Kangana Ranaut's account for repeated violations of rules, specifically its "Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy”, the microblogging site said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old actor’s handle @KanganaTeam now displays the message: account suspended.

Ranaut, known for her often inflammatory tweets, posted several messages following the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’ win over the BJP in West Bengal and incidents of post-poll violence. Calling for President’s Rule in the state, she also blamed Banerjee for the violence and called her unpublishable names.

"We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

"The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service," the spokesperson added.

According to Twitter's Abusive Behaviour policy, "one may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so or attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice".

When an account is suspended permanently, the account holder is notified about the rules they have violated, the social media platform said citing the policy.

On Monday, writer-lyricist Hussain Haidry had shared two tweets of the actor and urged people to report the account.

“If you are a blue tick account or with a large following, I am not asking you to speak up against this. But please just quietly REPORT these two tweets. This is calling for mass violence. And directing it at Muslims,” he wrote.

Many social media users have called Ranaut out for spreading hatred.

The actor also posted a video on Instagram where she termed the silence of the liberal international media on Bengal violence their "conspiracy against India". Ranaut is also active on Facebook.

Last year, Ranaut's sister Rangoli's account was suspended on the microblogging website. The actor became active on Twitter after that. 

In a statement, Ranaut said that Twitter has only proved her point that "they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms, I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering...”

April 24,2021
April 24,2021

Bengaluru/ Mangaluru, Apr 24: Day one of weekend curfew to curb surge in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka passed off peacefully with roads warring desert look, buses off the road, Metro off the track and people rarely coming out.

According to reports, Kalburagi, wore a desert look as business establishments downing their shutters.

North Eastern Road Transport Corporation (NERTC) was operating only skeleton service, that too depending on the traveling public demand.

Business establishments remained closed, essential services were asked to shut down after 1000 hrs in the morning and Hotels and Restaurants provided only parcel service while nobody were allowed to sit and eat.

Though the government had announced that essential services will remain open, people were not taking chances as they made their purchases before the police van sounding siren asked for closure. In some cities, even milk booths remained closed.

Though there were very few public transports plying on the road, there were hardly any passengers.

According to Police no untoward incident reported from any part of the State.

Mangaluru 

All main roads in Mangaluru wore a deserted look with the city private buses remaining off the road. A few of the KSRTC buses operated in the city.

Though shops selling vegetables, fruits, fish, groceries remained open till 10 am, only a few customers were seen in the markets and shops. The street vendors selling vegetables outside Central Market were eagerly waiting for the customers to arrive, to sell all the vegetables they had in store.

Even fish markets wore a deserted look with few fisherwomen arriving to sell the fish. A majority of the hotels remained closed, too. The busy Nanthoor, Ambedkar Circle roads too were deserted with only a few vehicles moving around.

All the post offices coming under Mangaluru Postal division were shut, said Senior Superintendent of Posts Sriharsha N.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, meanwhile, praised and thanked the people for overwhelmingly cooperating with the administration and staying home. 

May 1,2021
May 1,2021

Mangaluru, May 1: The intensity of the second wave of the covid-19 has forced the Mangalureans to rush to the vaccine centres. All the vaccination centres are witnessing long serpentine queues.

Many eligible beneficiaries had gathered in large numbers in front of District Wenlock Hospital and at Urban Health Care Centre in Bejai to receive the vaccine. The Covid-19 situation has reached an alarming stage in Dakshina Kannada, with the district reporting as many as 1,175 positive cases on Thursday.

In the meantime, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has made it mandatory to register online to receive the first dose of vaccine for Covid-19.

“The vaccines are not available as per the demand. There is pressure to administer the first dose, along with the second dose, for the eligible. Hence, the district administration has made online registration mandatory for receiving the first dose,” said officials.

A few had reached Wenlock hospital as early as 7 am to receive the token for the vaccine. RCH Officer Dr Rajesh, who is in charge of vaccines, said, “500 people availed vaccinations by availing token at Wenlock Hospital. Those who had availed the first dose of vaccine should avail the second dose within the time frame.”

April 30,2021
April 30,2021

New Delhi, Apr 30: Veteran lawyer and former attorney general Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday morning after contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Sorabjee was 91. He was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi.

Sorabjee, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, began his legal practice in 1953 in Bombay High Court and he was designated senior counsel of the Supreme Court in 1971. He became the attorney general of India first from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004. 

He was appointed by the United Nations as a Special Rapporteur for Nigeria in 1997 to report on the human rights situation in that country. Following this, he became a member and later chairman of the UN Sub Commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights from 1998 to 2004.

He was a champion of freedom of speech and expression and had defended freedom of press in many landmark cases in the Supreme Court and had been instrumental in revoking censorship orders and bans on publications.

He was honored with the Padma Vibhushan award--the second-highest civilian award in India in March 2002 for his defence of freedom of speech and the protection of human rights.

