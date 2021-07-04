  1. Home
Kannada filmmaker's son dies in accident while on joyride with minor girl

News Network
July 4, 2021

Bengaluru, July 4: The son of filmmaker Suryoday Perampalli died in a road accident while on a joyride with an underage female friend in southwestern Bengaluru. 

Mayur, 20, borrowed a friend's brand new sports bike KTM Duke on Friday morning and went on a ride with the 13-year-old girl, his neighbour in Health Layout, Srigandhakaval, West Bengaluru. 

He headed southwest towards Magadi Road. At New Link Road near Muddayanapalya around 10 am, the bike crashed head-on with a Canter. Mayur, who wasn't wearing a helmet, suffered grievous head injuries and died at a private hospital early on Saturday morning, said an officer from the jurisdictional Byadarahalli police station. 

The girl suffered multiple fractures and injuries and is in hospital. 

Evidence from the accident scene and the testimony of local residents show that Mayur had lost control of the bike and crashed it into the oncoming Canter, the officer added. Police are questioning Mayur's friend who had lent him the two-wheeler. 

Mayur was studying BCom at a private college. Serampalli, his father, directed the 2019 Kannada film 'Deyi Baidethi' and acted in another film called 'Salt'. He also worked in Tulu films. 

The fatal road crash comes weeks after the death of national award-winning Kannada film actor Sanchari Vijay in a similar accident in JP Nagar. He, too, didn't wear a helmet at the time, police said and urged motorcyclists to mandatorily put on the safety headgear. 

News Network
June 30,2021

Dubai, June 30: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yair Lapid, who is in the UAE on his first official visit to the country.

Sheikh Abdullah held an official reception ceremony to Yair Lapid upon his arrival to the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of ministers and senior officials from both sides.

He welcomed the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs and his accompanying delegation and discussed with him ways to enhance Emirati-Israeli relations in the light of the Abraham Peace Accord, signed between the two countries.

The two sides also reviewed the situation in the Middle East and the importance of building on the Abraham Accords to achieve peace and to strengthen regional security and stability.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the importance of this visit, saying it will open wider horizons for the development of relations between the two countries in all fields, in a way that will serve their common interests and benefit their peoples.

He said that in less than 100 days, the UAE will host Expo 2020 Dubai, a major global event which will be attended by over 195 countries and that he looks forward to seeing a remarkable Israeli participation in this global platform to shape a post-Covid-19 future and to continue heading on the path for sustainable development.

Sheikh Abdullah and Lapid signed an agreement for economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

Afterwards, Sheikh Abdullah hosted an official reception in honour of the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs and his accompanying delegation.

Present were Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority; Khalid Abdullah Balhoul, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel, and a number of Emirati and Israeli officials. 

News Network
July 3,2021

khanrao.jpg

Mumbai, July 3: In yet another separation of a high-profile celebrity couple, Bollywood actor, producer and activist Aamir Khan and his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao have ended their marriage.

However, they will collaborate in film projects and jointly run their NGO, Paani Foundation. The couple announced the separation on Saturday in a joint statement.

Aamir and Kiran tied the knot in 2005 and have a son Azad Rao Khan.

Kiran was Aamir's second wife. They met on the sets of Lagaan and began their relationship. He was married to Reena Dutta earlier. They married in 1986 and divorced in 2002. They have two children — Junaid and Ira.

In a joint statement, Aamir and Kiran said: "In these 15 beautiful years together, we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

They said they had begun a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing their lives the way an extended family does.

"We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about," they said.

They extended "a big thank you" to their families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in the relationship, and without whom they would not have been so secure in taking this leap.

"We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir," the statement reads.

