  Karnataka bids tearful adieu to Appu; CM kisses his forehead on behalf of Kannadigas

October 31, 2021

 

Bengaluru, Oct 31: It was a tearful adieu for youth icon Puneeth Rajkumar, as the Power Star was laid to rest with full state honours early in the morning on Sunday, October 31. 

Puneeth was laid to rest close to his father, the legendary actor Dr Rajkumar, and mother Parvathamma at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru. Puneeth’s funeral procession started around 6 am on Sunday and the final rites were conducted at around 7:30 am. 

Puneeth was given full state honors and the Indian flag was handed over to Puneeth’s wife Ashwini by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, were present at the studio. 

Members from the film industry — Telugu actors Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Srikanth, Ali, and many others had flown all the way from Hyderabad to pay their last respects to Puneeth at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium.

Lakhs of people from across the city as well as far-reaching areas of the state had converged at the Kanteerava Stadium where Puneeth’s mortal remains had been kept. In a shock to fans and the film industry alike, Puneeth suffered a fatal cardiac arrest and passed away at Vikram hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. 

Though a limited number of people were allowed inside Kanteerava Studio on Sunday when his last rites were carried out, Puneeth’s fans gathered in large numbers outside the stadium and stood atop terraces of the neighbouring buildings, hoping to catch a glimpse of their Power Star.

Before he was laid to rest, Chief Minister Bommai was seen kissing Puneeth’s forehead. In a tweet, Bommai said, “Before the final journey of Puneeth Rajkumar, an emotional farewell was said. Be born again Appu. Another popular Kannada actor Sudeep tweeted saying, “Puneeth… Our dear Appu. Go in peace and Rest in power my friend.”

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's passing away left his family, friends, and fans devastated. Among them was actor Jr NTR, who was a close friend of Puneeth, who broke down as he was being laid to rest. They both shared a special bond as they frequently spent time together despite their busy schedules. NTR had also sung a song for his movie.

Balakrishna and choreographer and director Prabhu Deva also appeared devastated as they paid their final respects. Balakrishna treated Puneeth as his own brother and went to several public meetings together. Actor Yash was also present at the final rites. 

October 25,2021

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Monday expressed his support in favour of Mohammed Shami.

The fast bowler has been subjected to abuse on social media after the Indian team lost against Pakistan by 10 wickets on Sunday.

The match finished in the 18th over bowled by Shami as Pakistan chased down a target of 152 runs with relative ease at the Dubai International Stadium.

Following the game, irate and unruly fans left distasteful comments on Shami’s social media handles.

On Monday afternoon, Sehwag tweeted, “The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa.”

Earlier on Monday, Sehwag also tweeted his displeasure about crackers being burst after the India-Pakistan game.

Sehwag though also congratulated the Pakistan team for their win against India soon after the game on Sunday.

While India wait a week to play New Zealand next Pakistan take on the Kiwis on Tuesday.

The Indian cricket team also took the knee ahead of the match, a gesture against racism. However, there has been no official comment from the team as of Monday afternoon about the abuse directed at Shami.

October 26,2021

Mumbai, Oct 26: NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday shared a letter from an unnamed NCB official alleging fraud with the anti-drugs agency, firing yet another salvo at NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. 

Malik, who said he is forwarding the letter to NCB DG SN Pradhan, urged the agency to look into 26 allegations in the letter claiming an "extortion racket" being run within the anti-drugs agency. 

In the letter, the unnamed officer, who claimed that he has been working in the Mumbai NCB bureau for the past two years, alleged that Rakesh Asthana directed Sameer Wankhede and K P S Malhotra to register fake cases against Bollowood stars and extract money from them. 

The officer alleged that Wankhede and Malhotra filed 'fake cases' against Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Bharti Singh and others extracted crores of rupees via their lawyer.

"Here are the contents of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official. As a responsible citizen I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede," Malik said in a tweet.

Malik has alleged collusion between the NCB and the BJP leaders in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Aryan Khan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, has been identified as the accused number 1.

October 18,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 18: The government of Karnataka has decided to ease some Covid-19 requirements at airports. 

In an order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, it is stated that SPO2 routine checks (except in cases of fever, cough, cold, difficulty in breathing and so on) would be discontinued.

The government has also decided to “discontinue RT-PCR test report checking on arrival, except for those from selected countries notified by the Government of India, to be conducted at the airport”.

“Instead, there will be mandatory uploading of the RT-PCR report in the Air Suvidha portal by the passenger and checking of the same by the concerned airlines before the boarding of the passenger,” the order states, adding that automated thermal cameras should be used to reorganise the monitoring of passengers. 

The relaxations have been ordered based on recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) “after considering consistent decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, test positivity rate and overall decline in active cases,” the order states. 

Swimming pools

The government also permitted swimming pools to reopen at 50 per cent capacity in each batch for only asymptomatic people. 

Swimming pools have been closed for everyone except for athletes to train. 

The government stated that swimming pools can open at 50 per cent capacity of each batch “with a display of the number allowable at entrance”. Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed.

All persons should be screened for fever and respiratory symptoms and “only asymptomatics shall be allowed”, the order states. 

“After every batch, the restrooms, walkways and other common areas used by the swimmers shall be disinfected using 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution,” the government said. 

