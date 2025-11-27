  1. Home
Will end Karnataka leadership confusion after talks with top leaders: Kharge

News Network
November 27, 2025

siddDKS.jpg

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday announced that he will convene a high-level meeting in New Delhi with senior leaders — including Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar — to resolve the escalating leadership turmoil in Karnataka and “put an end to the confusion.”

Kharge said the discussions would focus on the way forward for the ruling party, as rumours of a possible leadership change continue to swirl. The speculation has intensified after the Congress government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, reviving talk of an alleged 2023 “power-sharing agreement” between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

“After reaching Delhi, I will call three or four important leaders and hold discussions. Once we talk, we will decide how to move ahead and end this confusion,” Kharge told reporters in Bengaluru, according to PTI.

When asked specifically about calling Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to Delhi, he responded: “Certainly, we should call them. We will discuss with them and settle the issue.”

He confirmed that Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister and other senior members would be part of the deliberations. “After discussing with everyone, a decision will be made,” he said.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah held a separate strategy meeting at his Bengaluru residence with ministers and leaders seen as his close confidants, including G. Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, H.C. Mahadevappa, K. Venkatesh and K.N. Rajanna.
Signalling calm, the Chief Minister told reporters, “Will go to Delhi if the high command calls.”

Shivakumar echoed a similar stance, saying he too would head to the national capital if summoned by the party leadership.

Agencies
November 12,2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday expressed his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India over the tragic blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday evening.

Benjamin Netanyahu has towered over Israeli politics for decades.

In a strongly worded statement, Netanyahu emphasised the unbreakable spirit of both nations in the face of terrorism, declaring that while terror may target cities, it can never break the spirit of resilient nations.

"To our dear friend Narendra Modi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time," the statement read.

News Network
November 13,2025

kolluru.jpg

Udupi, Nov 13: In a beautiful confluence of cultures and devotion, a French groom and a Russian bride exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at a mutt (monastery) at Kollur in Udupi district recently. The marriage was a testament to the couple’s deep commitment to their shared spiritual path and their admiration for Indian traditions.

Narottam Das (the French groom) and Jahnavidevi Dasi (the Russian bride), both dedicated Krishna devotees, solemnized their union following ancient Vedic rituals. In the presence of a sacred fire and officiating priests, the couple completed the ceremonies, symbolizing the blending of their lives.

Both Narottam Das and Jahnavidevi Dasi have spent several years immersed in the spiritual and cultural heart of India, having studied Hindu scriptures and trained in the classical Kathak dance form in Vrindavan. Their connection to India deepened over the last four years through regular visits to the Abhaya Ayurvedic Centre in Kollur for traditional Panchakarma treatment.

It was during these visits that the couple expressed their heartfelt desire to Dr. Srikanth, the physician at the centre, to marry in accordance with Indian cultural traditions. Dr. Srikanth, along with others, helped fulfill their wish, culminating in the ceremony conducted by priest Shyamasundar Adiga Maravante.

The wedding was a simple yet elegant affair. Guests were treated to traditional local cuisine, and the atmosphere was enriched by classical music performances. A team led by Sudhir Kodavoor, alongside members of the 'Raga Dhana' group—including K R Raghavendra Acharya, Lakshminarayana Upadhya, Balachandra Bhagavath, and Sharmila Rao—presented melodious renditions, adding a profound grace to the auspicious occasion.

Notably, the entire event was consciously held as a completely plastic-free ceremony, underscoring a commitment to cleanliness and environmental consciousness, perfectly aligning with the simple, respectful ethos of the spiritual community.

