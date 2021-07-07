  1. Home
  2. Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar aka Muhammed Yusuf Khan passes away at 98

News Network
July 7, 2021

Mumbai, July 7: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar — one of the finest actors of Hindi cinema, popularly known as ‘Tragedy King’ – passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 98. 

Muhammed Yusuf Khan is survived by his wife Saira Banu.

He was admitted to a private hospital due to age-related issues and breathing problems.

A recipient of the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. He had also been a Rajya Sabha member. Yusuf Saab, as he is popularly known, had also served as Sheriff of Mumbai.

Kumar's career spans over five decades with hits like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila.

Sources said that burial will take place today at 5:00 PM at Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz Mumbai.

News Network
June 30,2021

Ayodhya, June 30: Swamijis in Ayodhya appear to be sharply divided on allegations of corruption in land purchases against the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust, which is overseeing the construction of the Ram Temple.

While a section of the seers, mostly those owing allegiance to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has extended support to the Trust, another section of seers has demanded a thorough probe into the charges.

Scores of seers led by Mahant Dharm Das on Tuesday recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' (religious hymns praising Lord Hanuman) on the bank of the sacred Saryu river in Ayodhya and later also 'submitted' a memorandum to Lord Hanuman seeking a probe into the allegations of corruption by a top central agency.

''The people have donated money for Ram Temple construction...the centre should take cognisance of the allegations and order a probe,'' Dharm Das said in Ayodhya.

Another seer Mahant Dileep Das also lent support to the demand for an investigation into the allegations.

President of a saffron outfit Rashtriya Hindu Raksha Sena Swami Pramod, Anand Giri, however, sought to rubbish the charges and termed those levelling the allegations as ''anti-Hindu gang members''.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Tej Narayan Pandey had claimed that the price of the Trust had purchased a piece of land worth Rs two crore for Rs 18.5 crore.

They accused Trust secretary Champat Rai of indulging in corrupt practices and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Rai, however, rejected the allegations and said that the land was purchased below the market value. ''It's a political conspiracy to malign the Trust....we have a record of everything,'' he had said.

The Trust has been on a land-buying spree ever since it was entrusted with the task of constructing the Ram Temple. The central government had allotted 70 acres of land for the Temple.

The Trust later decided to expand the area of the Temple and it had purchased several temples adjacent to the Ram Janambhoomi.

News Network
July 7,2021

Bengaluru, July 7: Four MPs from Karnataka are expected to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet today.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy and Bidar MP Bhagawanth Khubha to join the Council of the Minister, according to sources.

Chandrashekhar, Shobha and Narayanaswamy attended the meeting of newly to be inducted ministers convened by the Prime Minister in the morning while Khubha received a call from the Prime Minister Office today. Khubha is on his way to Delhi from Hyderabad.

This is the first time in recent days when Karnataka will get maximum representation in the Union Cabinet. 

News Network
June 30,2021

Dubai, June 30: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yair Lapid, who is in the UAE on his first official visit to the country.

Sheikh Abdullah held an official reception ceremony to Yair Lapid upon his arrival to the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of ministers and senior officials from both sides.

He welcomed the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs and his accompanying delegation and discussed with him ways to enhance Emirati-Israeli relations in the light of the Abraham Peace Accord, signed between the two countries.

The two sides also reviewed the situation in the Middle East and the importance of building on the Abraham Accords to achieve peace and to strengthen regional security and stability.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the importance of this visit, saying it will open wider horizons for the development of relations between the two countries in all fields, in a way that will serve their common interests and benefit their peoples.

He said that in less than 100 days, the UAE will host Expo 2020 Dubai, a major global event which will be attended by over 195 countries and that he looks forward to seeing a remarkable Israeli participation in this global platform to shape a post-Covid-19 future and to continue heading on the path for sustainable development.

Sheikh Abdullah and Lapid signed an agreement for economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

Afterwards, Sheikh Abdullah hosted an official reception in honour of the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs and his accompanying delegation.

Present were Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority; Khalid Abdullah Balhoul, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel, and a number of Emirati and Israeli officials. 

