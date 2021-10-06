Maha Minister alleges BJP involvement in Aryan Khan arrest; NCB reacts

Mumbai, Oct 6: In a startling claim, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik today said that BJP leaders are part of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid that took place onboard a Mumbai cruise last Sunday night. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested after the raid.

Reacting to the allegations, the NCB told the media that the two individuals named by Malik are independent witnesses.

During a press conference held on Wednesday, 6 October, Malik claimed that a person named KP Gosavi was seen bringing in Aryan Khan to the NCB office. He also clicked selfie with Aryan, Malik told reporters.

After the selfie went viral, NCB released a statement saying that the person has nothing to do with the agency.

Malik added that another video shows a person escorting Arbaaz Merchantt, who has been held along with Aryan, to the NCB office. He alleged that the said person is Manish Bhanushali, vice president of some wing of BJP. Malik also showed photos of the men with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis and others.

Malik demanded that the NCB should answer as to what private people like Gosavi and Bhanushali were doing during a high-profile raid.

The minister further stated that Bhanushali was in Gujarat on 21 and 22 September when drugs were seized at the Mundra port. "He was in Gujarat Mantralay till 28 and then went to Delhi. What was Bhanushali doing in Gujarat ? Why was he meeting Gujarat ministers?" Malik asked during the press conference.