  2. Maha Minister alleges BJP involvement in Aryan Khan arrest; NCB reacts

Maha Minister alleges BJP involvement in Aryan Khan arrest; NCB reacts

News Network
October 6, 2021

Mumbai, Oct 6: In a startling claim, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik today said that BJP leaders are part of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid that took place onboard a Mumbai cruise last Sunday night. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested after the raid.

Reacting to the allegations, the NCB told the media that the two individuals named by Malik are independent witnesses.

During a press conference held on Wednesday, 6 October, Malik claimed that a person named KP Gosavi was seen bringing in Aryan Khan to the NCB office. He also clicked selfie with Aryan, Malik told reporters. 

After the selfie went viral, NCB released a statement saying that the person has nothing to do with the agency.

Malik added that another video shows a person escorting Arbaaz Merchantt, who has been held along with Aryan, to the NCB office. He alleged that the said person is Manish Bhanushali, vice president of some wing of BJP. Malik also showed photos of the men with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis and others.

Malik demanded that the NCB should answer as to what private people like Gosavi and Bhanushali were doing during a high-profile raid. 

The minister further stated that Bhanushali was in Gujarat on 21 and 22 September when drugs were seized at the Mundra port. "He was in Gujarat Mantralay till 28 and then went to Delhi. What was Bhanushali doing in Gujarat ? Why was he meeting Gujarat ministers?" Malik asked during the press conference.

News Network
October 1,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 1: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said his party is opposed to forcible religious conversion.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly, however, said those wanting to undergo religious conversion voluntarily should not be stopped.

"If anyone is involved in forcible religious conversion, we are also opposed to it. Religious conversion should not be done forcefully, we are opposed to it," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters in Kolar, he said, "No one can stop if anyone wants to go for religious convection voluntarily and they should not be stopped."

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday had said the government is seriously considering bringing in a law against religious conversion either by force or through inducement in the state.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra too last week told the legislative assembly that the government was mulling enacting a law to regulate religious conversion, as a ruling BJP MLA from Hosadurga Goolihatti Shekhar said his own mother has converted to Christianity falling prey to inducement.

BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh already have laws to prevent forcible religious conversion.

News Network
September 30,2021

The Prime Minister Narendra Mod –led government of India on Thursday hiked the price of natural gas -- which is used to make fertilisers, produce electricity and is turned into CNG for automobiles -- by 62 per cent, an official order said.

The price of natural gas produced by state-owned firms such as ONGC from fields given to them on nomination basis will be $2.90 per million British thermal units for the six-month period beginning October 1, it said.

The rate for gas produced from difficult fields such as deepsea would be $6.13 per mmBtu, it added.

