  2. Mohanlal steps down as Malayalam film body chief amid #MeToo storm

Mohanlal steps down as Malayalam film body chief amid #MeToo storm

News Network
August 27, 2024

mohanlal.jpg

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Mohanlal has resigned as president of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following widespread criticism and growing pressure over handling of sexual harassment allegations within Malayalam film industry. All members of the AMMA executive committee have also submitted their joint resignation.

A statement from AMMA said the top decision-making body had taken "moral responsibility" and dissolved itself "in light of allegations made by some actors against some of the committee".

An election to form a new committee will be held within two months, AMMA said.

Senior figures in the Malayalam film industry face sexual abuse complaints following the public release of the Justice Hema Committee report last week. The report - which includes multiple shocking stories of abuse - was submitted to the Kerala government in 2019 but then buried.

It was made public this month after clearing legal challenges from film industry members.

A junior artiste told a TV channel he raped her at his home in Ernakulam district in 2019, after inviting her there on the pretext of a role in one of his films. He has claimed the allegation is false, and meant to scupper his chances of succeeding fellow thespian Siddique as General Secretary of the film body.

Siddique quit last week over another sexual assault claim. He has lodged a police complaint against his accuser, Revathy Sampath, who said she had been "sexually abused... physically and mentally".

Another actor, Minu Muneer, has accused prominent actors M Mukesh and Jayasurya, as well as two others, of physically and verbally abusing her on the sets of a movie in 2013.

"I had a bitter experience while shooting... I went to the restroom and when I came out, Jayasurya hugged me and kissed me without my consent. I was shocked and I ran out," she said.

Maniyanpilla Raju, one of those accused by Ms Muneer, has called for an investigation into the allegations, claiming multiple vested interests are behind the accusations.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, under severe scrutiny, announced a seven-member SIT to probe all sexual assault charges.

That has not, however, stopped the predictable avalanche of political attacks from the opposition BJP and the Congress-led United Democratic Front. 

News Network
August 22,2024

ship.jpg

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Dr BR Ambedkar Circle, successfully treated a Vietnamese chef who suffered a severe heart attack shortly after his ship docked in Mangaluru. 

The 39-year-old crew member, part of a vessel with a 19-member crew, was initially administered first aid at a local hospital, before being transferred to KMC Hospital the following day.

Unfortunately, the patient experienced a re-infarction during the night, necessitating an urgent rescue angioplasty. The emergency procedure was expertly performed by a dedicated medical team led by Dr Padmanabh Kamath, senior interventional cardiologist at KMC Hospital, along with the skilled anaesthesia team, including Dr Aishwarya and Dr Lavanya, on Aug 18.

“We were faced with a critical situation, but thanks to the swift action of our team and the advanced facilities, we were able to stabilise the patient and successfully perform the angioplasty. The patient is now out of danger and is recovering well in the ICU,” said Dr Padmanabh Kamath.

He appreciated the tremendous support received from Sai Sharan Kottari, partner of ETA Logistics and Shipping, towards ensuring good care of the patient and facilitating the required statutory compliance. He also thanked the support of the officials of New Mangalore Port, immigration, customs and health, and Dr Puthran and Dr Ashith D Shettian.

News Network
August 13,2024

UAEplan.jpg

Launched on March 1, 2024, an insurance scheme for Indian workers in the UAE provides compensation of up to Dh75,000 for families in the event of the employee’s death, whether due to accidents or natural causes.

Over 5,500 workers have already benefited from the new welfare scheme, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said on Tuesday.

Known as the Life Protection Plan (LPP), this policy was introduced to address a gap in employment benefits for the 2.27 million blue-collar workers in the UAE.

Although many companies offer health insurance and compensation for work-related injuries and deaths, there was previously no mandatory coverage for natural deaths.

As a result, families could face financial difficulties, including repatriation costs, if their primary breadwinner passed away.

To tackle this issue, the Indian Consulate arranged a meeting between major UAE companies employing blue-collar workers and two insurance providers.

Recently, these insurance providers, namely, Extra Co Group of Companies and Gargash Insurance, completed formalities – at the Consulate – for workers to subscribe to the scheme.

However, this plan has to be opted by the employers or companies for their employees and is currently not available for individual subscribers.

What do the benefits entail?

The Life Protection Plan for workers offers extensive coverage, including worldwide protection, for employees with a UAE employment visa.

It provides benefits for death from any cause, whether natural or accidental, and includes coverage for permanent total or partial disability due to an accident.

Additionally, the plan covers repatriation expenses up to Dh12,000 per person in the event of death. The coverage is available for individuals aged 18 to 70 years.

How much does the plan cost?

•    Dh72 per year – Dh75,000 compensation
•    Dh50 per year – Dh50,000 compensation
•    Dh37 per year – Dh35,000 compensation

Notably, around 3.5 million Indians live in the UAE, with about 65 per cent employed in blue-collar jobs, according to the Indian Consulate.

In 2022, the mission reported 1,750 deaths in Dubai, with 1,100 being workers. A similar pattern was observed in 2023, with 1,000 worker deaths out of a total of 1,513. Over 90 percent of these deaths were due to natural causes.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 16,2024

BCCIUTI1.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 16: The Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) extended a warm and heartfelt felicitation to Dr U T Ifthikar Ali on Friday, August 16, celebrating his recent appointment as the Karnataka State President of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP). The event, which highlighted Dr. Ifthikar Ali’s significant achievements, took place in the elegant setting of the Ocean Pearl Hotel auditorium in Mangaluru.

In his address following the felicitation, Dr. Ifthikar Ali humbly shared his decision to decline many of the governmental perks associated with his position, opting only for an office in Bengaluru that would enable him to better serve the people. He expressed his unwavering commitment to working for the benefit of the deserving, regardless of background or status.

Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be) University, graced the event as the chief guest. In his speech, he lauded Dr. Ifthikar Ali as a beacon of inspiration for the youth, expressing confidence that his new role would amplify his efforts to serve the community with dedication and integrity.

Presiding over the ceremony, Dr. S M Rasheed, Chairman of BCCI, spoke highly of Dr. Ifthikar Ali’s future prospects. He conveyed his hope to see him eventually represent Dakshina Kannada as a member of the Lok Sabha, underscoring the potential impact of his leadership.

In addition to his new role, Dr. Ifthikar Ali holds several other esteemed positions, including Syndicate Member of Rajiv Gandhi Health University, State President of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists, President of the Sports and Fitness Training Federation of India, and President of the UT Fareed Foundation.

The event was attended by a distinguished group of BCCI office bearers and community leaders, including Mansoor Ahmed Azad, Shaukat Shauri, Mumtaz Ali, Muhammad Haris, Abdul Razzak Goltamajalu, A H Muhammad, Abdullah Monu, Badruddeen Delta, Muhammad Arabi, Rahim Karnire, Hameed Kuliyar, Altaf Khateeb, H Muhammad, Lateef Mulky, P Hashir, Iqbal Ahmed Bengaluru, Dr. Yusuf Dubai, Dr. Kaup Muhammad, Ibrahim Gadiyar, Ibrahim Kodhichal, Haidar Parthippady, K Ashraf, Asgar Deccan, Riaz Bava, and many others.

The event commenced with a recitation of the Qur'an by Hafiz Hasan Sheikh, setting a reflective tone for the gathering. Nisar Fakir Muhammad from BCCI extended a warm welcome to the attendees, while General Secretary Muhammad Imtiaz managed the proceedings with poise and offered the vote of thanks. Rafeeq Master skillfully compered the event, ensuring its smooth flow.

BCCIUTI3.jpg

BCCIUTI2.jpg

