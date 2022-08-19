  1. Home
  2. Munawar Faruqui’s show cancelled again in Karnataka’s capital after Jai Shri Ram Sena’s plaint

Munawar Faruqui’s show cancelled again in Karnataka’s capital after Jai Shri Ram Sena’s plaint

News Network
August 20, 2022

farooqi.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 20: The Bengaluru police has once again denied permission to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show Dongri to nowhere here, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

The event was cancelled as the organisers had not taken permission to organise it in the city, police said. A fringe outfit Jai Shri Ram Sena had lodged a complaint against the comedian and the organisers with Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy.

In its complaint, the outfit alleged that Faruqui has hurt Hindu sentiments in his shows by making insulting remarks against idols of Ram and Sita.

The comedian was denied permission to perform here in November 2021 on the same ground. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 11,2022

Ayodhya, Aug 11: Two Dalit sisters were allegedly gang raped by three men after being held captive in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district.

The victims, one of whom is a minor, have been sent for a medical examination, the police said.

The incident took place when the sisters were reportedly returning from Sherpurpura market near their village under the Bikapur police station.

The three accused held them captive and allegedly outraged their modesty after taking them to a sugarcane field.

They threatened the victims of dire consequences and fled.

Pramod Kumar Yadav, circle officer, Bikapur, said that an extensive search has been launched to locate the accused.

The two girls informed their family members about the incident a day after their return, after which a written application was submitted to the police.

Initially, some local cops tried to hush up the matter, but later registered the FIR after intervention of some senior police officials, according to the victim's father.

The FIR has been lodged against one Bhai Lal Yadav, Tribhuvan Yadav and an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code sections 376-D (gang rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insulting) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The circle officer said charges under atrocities against Dalits and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences were also slapped against the accused persons.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 20,2022

siddu.jpg

Madikeri, Aug 20: A man who hurled eggs at Leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly, Siddaramaiah’s car during his visit to Kodagu district to inspect rain related damages, was a Congress worker, a BJP MLA claimed on Saturday. Sampath was among the number of BJP activists who were arrested for staging a protest against Siddaramaiah on August 18.

A video of the incident in which Sampath is purportedly seen throwing eggs on Siddaramaiah’s car has gone viral. However maintaining distance from Sampath, BJP legislator M P Appachu Ranjan claimed that he was not a BJP activist but a Congress worker.

There are photos of Sampath holding the Congress flag, shawl and banner. If it is proved that he is our party member, then we will expel him.., Ranjan told reporters. According to the Ranjan, Sampath is in the construction industry and works as a bar bender.

Sampath’s father Sundaramurthy was in the BJP. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah and his loyalists are mulling taking out a Madikeri Chalo’, a march to Madikeri, the district headquarter town of the district.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 12,2022

Udupi, Aug 12: A 32-year-old woman lost her life when the motorbike on which she was riding pillion skidded and fell when a cow suddenly came across the road at Vandse village in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district. 

The victim has been identified as Ambika, an assistant teacher at Hemmadi government model higher primary school. She was riding pillion with her husband Srikanth, who is also a teacher at Navundra government higher primary school when the incident occurred on August 11 morning. 

It is learnt that Srikanth used to drop his wife to her school before heading to his school on his motorbike. The couple has a one-and-half-year-old child.

On August 11, when their two-wheeler reached Vandse, a cow suddenly ran across the road. 

In his bid to avoid crashing into the cow Srikanth lost control over his vehicle and it skilled and fell. Even though he suffered minor injuries his wife suffered severe head injuries.  She was rushed to a private hospital in Udupi where she breathed her last by night.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.