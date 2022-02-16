Music legend Bappi Lahiri passes away aged 69

Veteran singer, music director and composer Bappi Lahiri - who introduced India to the Disco genre of dance-music - passed away in Mumbai.

Popularly known as Bappi Da in the industry, Lahiri is known for delivering iconic songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Saaheb and Sharaabi.

A master of several concerts, people used to break into jig and tap their feet to his numbers.

The 69-year-old director was also known for his unique costumes and wearing gold ornaments.

He was ailing for some time and he breathed his last at the CritiCare Hospital.

Lahiri is survived by wife, a son Bappa Lahiri and a daughter Rema Lahiri and grandchildren.

Last year, he had tested positive for Covid-19 and since then, has not been keeping well.

Bappi Lahiri is one of those singers who introduced India to Disco genre of dance music, which led to him being crowned the Disco King. Some of his hit songs are - Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost (Aap Ki Khatir,1977), Dekha Hai Maine Tujhko Phir (Wardat, 1981), Raat Baaki Baat Baaki (Namak Halaal, 1982), Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache (Disco Dancer,1982), Yaad Aa Raha Hai (Disco Dancer, 1982), Jeena Bhi Kya Hai Jeena (Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki,1984), Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re (Saaheb, 1985), Dil Mein Ho Tum (Satyamev Jayate, 1987), Tamma Tamma Loge (Thanedaar, 1990), Ooh La La (The Dirty Picture, 2012).

He has lent his voice to several stars including Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty.

Bappi Lahiri was last seen on Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan, where he had come to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party.

Bappi was born on November 27, 1952, in Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. Alokesh ‘Bappi’ Lahiri, is the son of Aparesh and Bansari Lahiri, both accomplished Bengali singers

His maternal uncle is the legendary Indian playback singer Kishore Kumar. He was also associated with BJP and unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls in 2014.