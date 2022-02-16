Music legend Bappi Lahiri passes away aged 69

  1. Home
News Network
February 16, 2022

Veteran singer, music director and composer Bappi Lahiri - who introduced India to the Disco genre of dance-music - passed away in Mumbai.

Popularly known as Bappi Da in the industry, Lahiri is known for delivering iconic songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Saaheb and Sharaabi. 

A master of several concerts, people used to break into jig and tap their feet to his numbers. 
The 69-year-old director was also known for his unique costumes and wearing gold ornaments.

He was ailing for some time and he breathed his last at the CritiCare Hospital.

Lahiri is survived by wife, a son Bappa Lahiri and a daughter Rema Lahiri and grandchildren.

Last year, he had tested positive for Covid-19 and since then, has not been keeping well.

Bappi Lahiri is one of those singers who introduced India to Disco genre of dance music, which led to him being crowned the Disco King. Some of his hit songs are - Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost (Aap Ki Khatir,1977), Dekha Hai Maine Tujhko Phir (Wardat, 1981), Raat Baaki Baat Baaki (Namak Halaal, 1982), Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache (Disco Dancer,1982), Yaad Aa Raha Hai (Disco Dancer, 1982), Jeena Bhi Kya Hai Jeena (Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki,1984), Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re (Saaheb, 1985), Dil Mein Ho Tum (Satyamev Jayate, 1987), Tamma Tamma Loge (Thanedaar, 1990), Ooh La La (The Dirty Picture, 2012).

He has lent his voice to several stars including Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty.

Bappi Lahiri was last seen on Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan, where he had come to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party.

Bappi was born on November 27, 1952, in Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. Alokesh ‘Bappi’ Lahiri, is the son of  Aparesh and Bansari Lahiri, both accomplished Bengali singers

His maternal uncle is the legendary Indian playback singer Kishore Kumar. He was also associated with BJP and unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

News Network
February 4,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu B Chouhan has urged the administrations of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada to take stern measures to prevent cattle thefts in the region. 

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of three coastal districts, the minister urged to constitute Gau Raksha Samithis to ensure that such incidents of cattle theft do not recur in three districts.

“The district administrations and police should take measures to prevent instances of cattle thefts reported in these districts. I have read in the media reports on the increase in incidents of cattle theft being reported in the coastal districts.

"There is a need to constitute Gau Raksha Samithis under the guidance of deputy commissioner/superintendent of police, to keep an eye on vehicles transporting cattle illegally. The police patrolling should be increased along with setting up additional check posts that function round the clock to check the illegal transportation of cattle," said the Minister. 

"There should be a fear among those who are engaged in illegal transportation of cattle. There is a need to instil confidence among those who rear cattle in their houses for livelihood, by ensuring sufficient protection to the cows reared by them,” the minister said in his letter.

The minister directed that an agreement between those who are selling cattle and one who buys the cattle for rearing should be written on stamp papers.

Details of the cattle transportation with time should be mentioned in the agreement. Similarly, photographs of the cattle with date on it should be shown to the police while transporting the cattle. The police should allow such vehicles only after verifying documents and photographs, the minister said.

News Network
February 7,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 7: Amid escalation row over students wearing hijabs, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that students of all government schools, colleges should follow the government circular issued on uniform.

"The state government already issued circular on school uniform taking into account of individual rights as per Constitution of India and various court judgements on this issue. Everybody has to abide by the circular," he said when asked about his comment on hijab row.

The CM, who was in Delhi to meet the party central leaders, told reporters that the matter is also coming up in the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday. The state government will abide by the court order on this issue, he said.

He also appealed to the students not to get involved in this issue. Since examination is coming up soon, the students should focus on studies and prepare for exam, he said.

On BJP leaders giving statements on hijab row, the CM said, "I will not make any further statement on this issue as matter is in the court."

The state government on Saturday referring to judgements of various High Courts, instructed that children at government schools, colleges must wear uniforms approved by the state government and in private institutions, the uniform approved by the management.

News Network
February 8,2022

Bhopal, Feb 8: After the Hindutva agitation against Muslim girls wearing  headscarves or hijab in colleges escalated in Karnataka, a statement in this regard by a Minister has sparked controversy in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Tuesday said that hijab will not be allowed in schools in the state. “Students will be allowed only to wear dress code and hijab is not a part of dress code,” Parmar said on Tuesday in Bhopal.

Parmar, while talking to media persons also said that he has directed the school education department to ensure that only dress code is allowed in schools in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said that the Madhya Pradesh Government is planning to ban hijab in schools. Also, in a video which went viral on social media, Parmar is being heard saying the department is working (school education department) on a dress code for Chief Minister Rise Schools in order to bring uniformity and equality among students.

The minister also claimed that “school uniform isn’t connected to any community, it is for all and it was unfortunate that people are connecting it with a community.”

Speaking on this issue, Arif Masood, Congress MLA from Bhopal said that it is an unfortunate statement from the School Education Minister. “It is unfortunate that MP school education minister is making such statement. Daughters look good when covered. Hijab has damaged nothing but has always protected girls,” Masood added.

This came after a stand-off between hijab wearing girls and saffron shawl wearing students took place in various districts of Karnataka.

