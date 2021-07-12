  1. Home
‘No intention of joining politics in future’: Rajinikanth dissolves his party

News Network
July 12, 2021

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday announced that he has no plans to take the political plunge in the future, and dissolved his political outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), formed as a precursor to his political entry. The announcement by the actor came after he met office bearers of the RMM here on Monday morning.

“I have no intention of joining politics in the future. So, I have decided to dissolve the Rajini Makkal Mandram. The office-bearers of the RMM would continue to be part of Rajinikanth Fan Club Association that will involve itself in public service,” Rajinikanth said in a statement.

He recalled that RMM was formed as a precursor to his political party, which Rajinikanth never launched owing to his health. The actor said he called for a meeting of RMM office-bearers as there were doubts about his political plans in the future.

Rajinikanth, who had in 2017 declared that he will contest 2021 assembly polls, did a volte face by announcing his decision not to launch a party in December 2020 citing his “ill-health” as the reason.  

News Network
July 3,2021

Bengaluru, July 3: Public transport, including metro, will begin operations with full seating capacity, malls will reopen and offices will be allowed to function at full working strength from Monday. 

Announcing Unlock 3.0 on Saturday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the government decided to further relax the existing Covid-19 restrictions based on expert recommendations. 

These relaxations will be in effect from July 5 to July 19, he said. While the night curfew will continue on weekdays between 9 pm and 5 am, the weekend curfew has been lifted. Until now, the government had imposed a curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. 

Relaxing the existing restrictions imposed on weddings and other family functions, the government has allowed up to 100 guests for these events. There was a limit of 40 guests until now. For cremation, up to 20 people can gather, Yediyurappa said. 

The government has also allowed places of worship to open from Monday. "Temples will be open only for Darshan. No other special Seva will be permitted," he said. Sports complexes, stadia and swimming pools will be open only for training purposes. 

However, theatres, cinema halls and pubs will remain closed. All education institutions will remain closed too, until further directions. "We will hold a separate meeting to discuss this issue," Yediyurappa said. 

The DCs will have the prerogative to impose any restriction as they deem fit depending on the situation in their respective districts, the Chief Minister added.

The government will review all the relaxations after a fortnight. If the public does not cooperate and if Covid precautions are not followed in public places, the government will roll back the relaxations and impose restrictions again, Yediyurappa said, urging people in the state to cooperate. 

News Network
July 1,2021

The World Health Organization has said the Delta variant of Covid-19 is now present in nearly 100 countries as per conservative estimates, and warned that in the coming months the highly transmissible strain will become the dominant variant of the coronavirus globally.

In its Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, the WHO said as of June 29, 2021, "96 countries have reported cases of the Delta variant, though this is likely an underestimate as sequencing capacities needed to identify variants are limited. A number of these countries are attributing surges in infections and hospitalisations to this variant."

Given the increase in transmissibility, the WHO warned that the Delta variant is "expected to rapidly outcompete other variants and become the dominant variant over the coming months."

The world body noted that the tools that exist today to combat the coronavirus — individual, community level-public health and social measures, infection prevention and control measures that have been used since the beginning of the pandemic — remain effective against current variants of concern (VOCs), including the Delta variant.

"Although the increased transmissibility of VOCs (Variants of Concern) means that measures may need to be maintained for longer periods of time, particularly in a context of low vaccination coverage, these measures must be targeted, time-bound, reinforced and supported by member states," it added.

Last week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Delta variant is the “most transmissible” of the variants identified so far and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations.

"I know that globally there is currently a lot of concern about the Delta variant, and WHO is concerned about it too. Delta is the most transmissible of the variants identified so far... spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations," Ghebreyesus had said.

He had noted that as some countries eased public health and social restrictions, there was a corresponding increase in transmission around the world.

As per latest figures, cases of the Alpha variant have been reported in 172 countries, territories or areas, Beta in 120 countries (one new country), Gamma in 72 countries (one new country) and Delta in 96 countries (11 new countries).

For the first time in several weeks, the highest numbers of new Covid-19 cases were not reported from India.

The update noted that at 521,298, the highest numbers of new cases were reported from Brazil during the June 21-27 week, followed by India (351,218 new cases, a 12 per cent increase over the previous week), Colombia (204,132 new cases, 5 per cent increase), Russia (134,465 new cases, 24 per cent increase) and Argentina (131,824 new cases, 11 per cent decrease).

The South-East Asia Region reported over 573,000 new cases and over 13,000 new deaths, a 5 per cent and a 33 per cent decrease respectively compared to the previous week.

"There is a slight overall decrease in the number of cases reported this week, mostly due to the decrease in the number of cases reported in India," the update said, adding that a number of countries, including Myanmar (112 per cent increase), Indonesia (60 per cent increase) and Bangladesh (48 per cent increase), reported large increases in the number of newly reported cases for this week.

In the region, the highest numbers of new cases were reported from India (351,218 new cases; 25.5 new cases per 100,000; a 21 per cent decrease), Indonesia (125,395 new cases; 45.8 new cases per 100,000; a 60 per cent increase), and Bangladesh (36,738 new cases; 22.3 new cases per 100,000; a 48 per cent increase).

The highest numbers of new deaths were reported from India (9038 new deaths; 0.7 new deaths per 100,000; a 45 per cent decrease over the previous week), Indonesia (2476 new deaths; 0.9 new deaths per 100,000; a 39 per cent increase), and Bangladesh (624 new deaths; 0.4 new deaths per 100,000; a 45 per cent increase).

"Well into the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global situation remains highly fragile. While at the global level, trends in cases and deaths have been declining in recent weeks, there is significant variation by region, by country and within countries,” the update said.

It said in all WHO regions, there are countries reporting sharp increases in cases and hospitalisations.

There are a number of factors contributing to this, including the emergence and circulation of more transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2, increased social mixing and mobility, uneven and inequitable vaccination; and considerable pressure to lift public health and social measures, the WHO said.

