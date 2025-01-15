Outrage over Mumbai’s law and order after attack on Saif Ali Khan; celebrities demand action

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that has shaken Mumbai, actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times in his residence in Bandra, one of the city’s most affluent areas. Sources in the police revealed that the attacker is suspected to have ties to one of the house helps, who reportedly facilitated the intruder's entry into the actor’s home. The house help is currently under police questioning.

The 54-year-old actor, who sustained one stab wound dangerously close to his spine, underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital and is now reportedly out of danger.

Mumbai Police, under scrutiny after the audacious attack, stated, "An unidentified person intruded in the residence of actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is going on."

CCTV footage at the actor’s residence did not show any unauthorized entry in the two hours leading up to the incident, leading investigators to believe that the attacker had gained access earlier and was waiting for the right moment to strike. Efforts are underway to identify the culprit from available CCTV footage.

Opposition Slams Government on Law and Order

The attack has sparked widespread criticism of Maharashtra’s law and order situation, with the Opposition targeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his government. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned Mumbai’s safety standards, particularly in Bandra, an area known for its high concentration of celebrities.

“What a shame that Mumbai sees another high-profile attack. The incident involving Saif Ali Khan raises serious questions about the safety provided by Mumbai Police and the Home Minister,” said Ms. Chaturvedi. She also referenced the murder of veteran politician Baba Siddique and the firing outside actor Salman Khan's home, calling it a series of deliberate attacks aimed at undermining Mumbai’s security.

“Baba Siddique’s family is still waiting for justice. Salman Khan lives in a bulletproof house. Now Saif Ali Khan is attacked—all in Bandra. If celebrities aren’t safe, who in Mumbai is? Wishing Saif Ali Khan a speedy recovery,” she added.

Celebrities Demand Action

Actor Pooja Bhatt also expressed her outrage over the incident, calling for increased police presence in Bandra. Taking to social media platform X, the 52-year-old actor demanded immediate action from authorities, tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and minister Ashish Shelar.

“Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice? We need more police presence in Bandra. The city, especially the queen of the suburbs, has never felt so unsafe before,” Bhatt tweeted. She further emphasized, “We have laws, but what about order?”

The incident has not only highlighted glaring security lapses in Mumbai but has also intensified the ongoing debate about the safety of both celebrities and ordinary citizens in India’s financial capital. Investigations are ongoing as the police work to apprehend the attacker and restore confidence in the city's safety.