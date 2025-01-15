  1. Home
Outrage over Mumbai’s law and order after attack on Saif Ali Khan; celebrities demand action

News Network
January 16, 2025

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that has shaken Mumbai, actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times in his residence in Bandra, one of the city’s most affluent areas. Sources in the police revealed that the attacker is suspected to have ties to one of the house helps, who reportedly facilitated the intruder's entry into the actor’s home. The house help is currently under police questioning.

The 54-year-old actor, who sustained one stab wound dangerously close to his spine, underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital and is now reportedly out of danger.

Mumbai Police, under scrutiny after the audacious attack, stated, "An unidentified person intruded in the residence of actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is going on."

CCTV footage at the actor’s residence did not show any unauthorized entry in the two hours leading up to the incident, leading investigators to believe that the attacker had gained access earlier and was waiting for the right moment to strike. Efforts are underway to identify the culprit from available CCTV footage.

Opposition Slams Government on Law and Order

The attack has sparked widespread criticism of Maharashtra’s law and order situation, with the Opposition targeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his government. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned Mumbai’s safety standards, particularly in Bandra, an area known for its high concentration of celebrities.

“What a shame that Mumbai sees another high-profile attack. The incident involving Saif Ali Khan raises serious questions about the safety provided by Mumbai Police and the Home Minister,” said Ms. Chaturvedi. She also referenced the murder of veteran politician Baba Siddique and the firing outside actor Salman Khan's home, calling it a series of deliberate attacks aimed at undermining Mumbai’s security.

“Baba Siddique’s family is still waiting for justice. Salman Khan lives in a bulletproof house. Now Saif Ali Khan is attacked—all in Bandra. If celebrities aren’t safe, who in Mumbai is? Wishing Saif Ali Khan a speedy recovery,” she added.

Celebrities Demand Action

Actor Pooja Bhatt also expressed her outrage over the incident, calling for increased police presence in Bandra. Taking to social media platform X, the 52-year-old actor demanded immediate action from authorities, tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and minister Ashish Shelar.

“Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice? We need more police presence in Bandra. The city, especially the queen of the suburbs, has never felt so unsafe before,” Bhatt tweeted. She further emphasized, “We have laws, but what about order?”

The incident has not only highlighted glaring security lapses in Mumbai but has also intensified the ongoing debate about the safety of both celebrities and ordinary citizens in India’s financial capital. Investigations are ongoing as the police work to apprehend the attacker and restore confidence in the city's safety.

News Network
January 3,2025

BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath and several BJP leaders were arrested in Mangaluru during a protest organized by the Dakshina Kannada BJP Yuva Morcha near Mini Vidhana Soudha. 

The protest targeted the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government, accusing it of fostering an environment of harassment and distress, which the BJP claims has led to multiple suicides among contractors and government officials.

Key Points:

Addressing the gathering before his arrest, Kamath criticized the Congress government, alleging that neither contractors nor honest officials have found peace since it assumed power. He remarked, "Suicide seems to be the only 'guarantee' under this administration."

Kamath cited the suicide of contractor Sachin, allegedly driven to death by harassment from individuals linked to Minister Priyank Kharge.

Other cases highlighted included the suicides of Chandrashekar, superintendent of the Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation, and Rudresh, who was allegedly harassed by an aide of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Kamath also referred to a Dalit inspector, Parashuram, who reportedly succumbed to alleged torture connected to Congress MLA Channareddy Patil’s son.

He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of remaining silent due to political fears over their positions.

Prominent BJP leaders such as Ramesh Kandetthu, Premananda Shetty, Vikas Puttur, Nandan Mallya, Monappa Bhandary, Pooja Pai, Deputy Mayor Bhanumathi, and Sanjay Prabhu participated in the protest alongside party workers and municipal council members.

The protest escalated, resulting in the arrest of Kamath and other BJP leaders by the police, marking a dramatic standoff between BJP and Congress.

News Network
January 8,2025

Mangaluru: Air India Express (AIE) has postponed its much-anticipated direct flight service between Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) and Singapore, citing low bookings. Passengers who had booked tickets for the inaugural flight scheduled for January 21 and subsequent dates have been notified of the cancellation through email.

In its email, AIE assured passengers of alternative travel arrangements, including connecting flight options between MIA and Singapore. However, the decision to delay the direct service has left travelers and travel agents disappointed.

An AIE official attributed the postponement to operational challenges but clarified that the airline has not abandoned plans for the route. “We are committed to starting the service, but there is no immediate confirmation on the new launch date,” the official stated. He further explained that sustaining a route requires consistent demand, and seasonal travel alone is insufficient to justify operations.

Another AIE representative admitted that the number of bookings for the inaugural flight was below expectations but declined to disclose specific figures.

Rajesh H Acharya, director of HQ Connections Pte Ltd in Singapore and coordinator of the Singapore Tuluver community, expressed his disappointment. Acharya, who has been advocating for a direct flight between Mangaluru and Singapore since 2017, said, “After years of effort, we finally convinced the airline to start this service, but it has now been deferred.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Acharya posted: "Did not expect such behavior from @AirIndiaX, now owned by @TataCompanies & @SIAirlines. If there are issues, travelers deserve to be informed well in advance. This decision needs investigation at the highest level."

The delay has raised questions among the travel community, with many hoping the airline will address these concerns and provide a clear timeline for the launch of the Mangaluru-Singapore direct flight.

News Network
January 9,2025

Who will be the next captain of the Indian cricket team? After India's 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, this question has become the hottest topic in Indian cricket circles. Current skipper Rohit Sharma, despite stepping aside for the final Test, has confidently declared that he is not stepping down as captain. However, with India not playing another Test until June (in England), questions loom over whether the BCCI selectors will retain Rohit for the next World Test Championship cycle.

Amid the debate, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has cautioned against appointing star pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the full-time captain. Kaif emphasized that Bumrah’s primary focus should remain on taking wickets and maintaining his fitness. “BCCI should think twice before appointing Bumrah as a full-time captain. He needs to solely focus on taking wickets and staying fit. Added leadership responsibility and heat-of-the-moment decisions can lead to injuries and shorten an outstanding career. Don’t kill the golden goose,” Kaif posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has offered a contrasting perspective. Gavaskar recently expressed confidence in Bumrah’s ability to lead the Indian Test team in the near future. Speaking on Channel Seven, Gavaskar praised Bumrah’s calm demeanor and leadership qualities. “He will be the next man because he leads from the front. He has an aura of leadership but doesn’t pressurize players. Some captains put undue pressure on their teammates, but Bumrah allows others to perform their roles without micromanagement,” Gavaskar remarked.

Bumrah showcased his leadership skills during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he captained India in two Tests, including the series-opening match in Perth, which India lost by 295 runs. Despite the series defeat, Bumrah’s individual performance stood out. He claimed 32 wickets in five matches at an impressive average of 13.06 and a strike rate of 28.37, earning him the Player of the Series award.

Gavaskar highlighted Bumrah’s brilliant handling of the fast-bowling unit, often seen guiding them from mid-off or mid-on. “With the fast bowlers, he’s been absolutely brilliant. He’s always at hand to provide advice without overwhelming them. I wouldn’t be surprised if he takes over the captaincy very soon,” Gavaskar added.

India’s bowling attack, however, suffered in crucial moments during the series. In the Sydney Test, Bumrah’s absence in the fourth innings due to a back spasm proved costly. India was defending a modest target of 162 but lacked the firepower to challenge Australia’s batting lineup. Gavaskar lamented Bumrah’s unavailability, noting the impact he could have had. “What a difference it would have made if Bumrah was available to bowl in that final innings. Even an early spell of four or five overs could have turned the match in India’s favor,” he observed.

As India gears up for its next phase in Test cricket, the debate over captaincy intensifies. While some caution against burdening Bumrah with added responsibility, others see his leadership as a natural progression for the team’s future.

