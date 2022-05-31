  1. Home
  2. Police register case of unnatural death as KK’s sudden demise shocks India

Police register case of unnatural death as KK’s sudden demise shocks India

News Network
June 1, 2022

kk.jpg

Kolkata, June 1: Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death over the demise of renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The case has been lodged with New Market Police Station under whose jurisdiction falls the five-star hotel where KK had put up and felt unwell before being taken to a hospital on Tuesday night, he told PTI.

"We have started an investigation into singer KK's death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station. We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," the police officer said, adding that two persons have been questioned in connection with the case.

An initial probe has revealed that the 53-year-old singer, who was on a two-day tour to Kolkata to perform at two college programmes, was "almost mobbed" by fan followers at the hotel where he had returned after performing at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in the southern part of the city, he said.

"The singer had allowed a couple of fan followers to take snaps with him, but then he refused to carry on with the selfie session. He left the lobby and then went upstairs where he had reportedly stumbled and fallen on the floor. People who were with him informed the hotel authorities," the officer said.

KK was then rushed to a private hospital in the southern part of the city where he was declared "brought dead" by doctors, he said, adding that probably because of the fall, the singer had two injuries -- one on the left side of his forehead and another on his lips.

"He was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted during the day to ascertain the exact cause of his death, he added.

"The autopsy report will throw light on the exact cause of death. We are waiting for it," the police officer said.

Meanwhile, the singer's wife reached the city and went to the hospital where his body has been kept.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condoled KK's death.

"The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences," she tweeted.

Banerjee, while speaking at a programme in Bankura, said she has cut short her tour and will try to reach Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata and pay her last respects to the mortal remains of KK. She said the state police will give gun salute to the deceased singer. "KK was a youth icon. We have lost a great singer. I have spoken to his wife who has arrived in Kolkata. Depending on the weather condition, I will try to reach NSCBI Airport to pay last respect to the singer. The state police will give gun salute to him," she said.

The singer had performed at Nazrul Mancha on Monday evening also in a concert organised by Vivekananda College. He was scheduled to return to New Delhi on Wednesday.

Initial hits such as 'Pyaar Ke Pal' and 'Yaaron' made KK popular among the youths of the country. As a playback singer, he has recorded Bollywood numbers such as 'Ankhon Mein Teri' (Om Shanti Om), 'Zara Sa' (Jannat), 'Khuda Jaane' (Bachna Ae Hasino) and 'Tadap Tadap' (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam).

A versatile singer, KK has also recorded songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 18,2022

schoolgirl.jpg

Bantwal, May 18: A high school student died of cardiac arrest at Alike village near Vittla in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

The deceased has been identified as Anvitha Hegde, a Class 9 student of Jaycees English Medium School, Vittla. She was the lone daughter of Vinay Hegde and Saigeetha is a resident of Chandadi in Alike village.

According to reports, Anvitha Hegde experienced chest pain last night and died of a massive heart attack all of a sudden.

The school declared a holiday today to mourn Anvitha’s sudden demise.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 23,2022

Drvsmaya.jpg

A trial court in Kerala on Monday, May 23, held S Kiran Kumar guilty in the dowry death case of his wife Vismaya.

Vismaya, an Ayurveda medical student was found dead in her husband’s house under mysterious circumstances after she had complained of dowry harassment.

Kumar was charged under Sections 304B, 498A, 306, 323 and 506, for the offences of dowry death, dowry harassment, abetment to suicide, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation, respectively, under the IPC.

Vismaya, 22, was found dead in the house of her husband at Sasthamkotta in Kollam district on June 21, 2021. Kumar, who was an assistant motor vehicle inspector, was arrested and the state government later dismissed him from service. 

A day before the incident, Vismaya had sent WhatsApp messages to her relatives over the alleged harassment by Kumar over dowry, as well as photos of wounds and marks of beatings on her body.

Her father had told a TV channel that 100 sovereigns of gold (one sovereign is equal to 8 grams gold) and over one acre land, besides a car worth Rs 10 lakh was given as dowry to Kumar during the wedding in 2020. 

But Kumar did not like the car and wanted Rs 10 lakh in cash. As he was told it was not possible, he used to torture her, the father had said. 

Also Read: Tortured by husband over dowry, 22-yr-old medical student dies after sharing pics of injuries

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 27,2022

aryankhan.jpg

Mumbai, May 27: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of film actor Shah Rukh Khan, in the October 2021 'drugs on cruise' case in which he was arrested last year.

Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumbai court, said Aryan Khan and five others had not been named due to "lack of sufficient evidence".

Asserting that its special investigation team (SIT) carried out its probe in an "objective manner", the federal anti-drugs agency said in a statement in Delhi that "the touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied".

"Based on the investigation carried out by the SIT, a complaint against 14 people under various sections of the NDPS Act is being filed (before a Mumbai court). Complaint against six other people is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence," it said.

It added that eight people were arrested by the NCB's Mumbai zonal office on October 2 last year from the international cruise terminal and the vessel that was operated by a company called Cordelia.

The accused were Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Ayan, Gomit, Nupur, Mohak and Munmun.

"All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan (Khan) and Mohak (Jaiswal)," the NCB said.

Aryan was arrested in the case by the NCB on October 3 last year and released from jail later that month after being granted bail.

The NCB submitted its chargesheet before the registry and the special NDPS court will take cognizance after verification of the documents.

In March this year, the special court had granted the probe agency a 60-day extension to file the chargesheet.

Arrests in the case were made by the NCB zonal office under its former director Sameer Wankhede and his team.

On November 6 last year, the NCB headquarters removed Wankhede from the probe and transferred the case and five more from Mumbai to a Delhi-based SIT formed under its deputy director general (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.