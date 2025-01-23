  1. Home
  2. Saif Ali Khan family may lose ancestral properties worth Rs 15,000 crore to govt

January 22, 2025

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his family are facing the possibility of losing control over their ancestral properties in Bhopal, reportedly valued at Rs 15,000 crore. This development follows the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s recent decision to lift a stay imposed on these assets in 2015, potentially paving the way for their acquisition under the Enemy Property Act, 1968.

Properties Under Scrutiny

The properties in question include prominent landmarks such as:

Flag Staff House, where Saif Ali Khan spent much of his childhood

Noor-Us-Sabah Palace

Dar-Us-Salam

Bungalow of Habibi

Ahmedabad Palace

Kohefiza Property

Legal Background

Justice Vivek Agarwal’s ruling emphasized that the amended Enemy Property Act, 2017, provides a statutory mechanism for resolving disputes. The court noted, “If a representation is filed within 30 days from today, the appellate authority shall not advert to the aspect of limitation and shall deal with the appeal on its own merits.”

The Enemy Property Act enables the central government to claim properties belonging to individuals who migrated to Pakistan after Partition. In this case, the focus lies on the migration of Abida Sultan, the eldest daughter of Hamidullah Khan, the last ruling Nawab of the princely state of Bhopal, to Pakistan in 1950. While Sajida Sultan, Hamidullah Khan’s second daughter, stayed in India and became the legal heir, the government has argued that Abida Sultan’s migration classifies the properties as "enemy property."

Saif Ali Khan, Sajida Sultan’s grandson, inherited a portion of these assets. Although the court recognized Sajida Sultan as the legal heir in 2019, the latest ruling has reignited the family’s decades-long property dispute.

Government Action

Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has announced plans to review ownership records spanning the past 72 years. He also stated that individuals residing on the disputed properties may be classified as tenants under the state’s leasing laws. This decision has caused widespread anxiety among the estimated 1.5 lakh residents in the area, many of whom fear eviction.

Historical and Cultural Significance

These properties, deeply tied to the history of the princely state of Bhopal, have served as landmarks of cultural heritage. The potential government acquisition and the legal battles surrounding them highlight the complex interplay between history, law, and inheritance.

The next steps will depend on how the appellate authority addresses the family’s representation, as well as the government’s ongoing review of ownership records.

January 19,2025

The planned ceasefire agreement between the Palestinian Hamas resistance group and Israel has taken effect after deadly strikes by the usurping regime on the Gaza Strip.

The truce deal was set to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT) on Sunday to end the 15-month-long Israeli genocidal war on the besieged territory but was delayed for almost three hours. It finally went into effect at 11:15 a.m. local time.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military said that it continued to carry out attacks on Gaza as Hamas had not provided a list of captives to be released under the ceasefire.

Israeli army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement that the regime’s military “continues to strike within the Gaza area at this time. According to the prime minister’s directives, the ceasefire will not come into effect until Hamas fulfills its commitments.”

He echoed an earlier statement from prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who ordered the occupation’s military not to implement the Gaza truce until Hamas issues the names of the Israeli captives to be released.

Meanwhile, Hamas said the delay in handing over the names of the captives is due to “technical and field reasons.”

In a statement issued on Telegram, the resistance group reaffirmed its commitment to the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

Afterwards, Hamas provided a list of the three Israeli captives to be freed later on Sunday.

13 Palestinians killed during ceasefire delay

Gaza’s Civil Defense said 13 people have been killed and more than 30 others injured in the Israeli bombing of Gaza on Sunday morning during the nearly three-hour delay in the start of the ceasefire.

Gaza’s Government Media Office announced that it had begun deploying thousands of Palestinian police officers tasked with maintaining security and order in the blockaded territory.

“Ministries and government institutions are fully prepared to begin work according to the government plan [and] to implement all measures that ensure life returns to normal as soon as possible,” it added.

Israel unleashed its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

However, the Tel Aviv regime failed to achieve its declared objectives of freeing captives and eliminating Hamas despite killing nearly 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza.

Earlier this week, Israel was forced to agree to a ceasefire, accepting Hamas' longstanding negotiation terms.

The ceasefire deal consists of three phases, each lasting 42 days. Negotiations for the second and third phases will begin 16 days after the implementation of the first phase. 

The first phase will see the release of some 1,900 Palestinian abductees in exchange for 33 Israeli captives held in Gaza. It also requires Israeli occupation forces to begin withdrawing from the Philadelphi corridor - also known as the Salah al-Din axis - on the Gaza-Egypt border.

January 16,2025

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that has shaken Mumbai, actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times in his residence in Bandra, one of the city’s most affluent areas. Sources in the police revealed that the attacker is suspected to have ties to one of the house helps, who reportedly facilitated the intruder's entry into the actor’s home. The house help is currently under police questioning.

The 54-year-old actor, who sustained one stab wound dangerously close to his spine, underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital and is now reportedly out of danger.

Mumbai Police, under scrutiny after the audacious attack, stated, "An unidentified person intruded in the residence of actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is going on."

CCTV footage at the actor’s residence did not show any unauthorized entry in the two hours leading up to the incident, leading investigators to believe that the attacker had gained access earlier and was waiting for the right moment to strike. Efforts are underway to identify the culprit from available CCTV footage.

Opposition Slams Government on Law and Order

The attack has sparked widespread criticism of Maharashtra’s law and order situation, with the Opposition targeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his government. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned Mumbai’s safety standards, particularly in Bandra, an area known for its high concentration of celebrities.

“What a shame that Mumbai sees another high-profile attack. The incident involving Saif Ali Khan raises serious questions about the safety provided by Mumbai Police and the Home Minister,” said Ms. Chaturvedi. She also referenced the murder of veteran politician Baba Siddique and the firing outside actor Salman Khan's home, calling it a series of deliberate attacks aimed at undermining Mumbai’s security.

“Baba Siddique’s family is still waiting for justice. Salman Khan lives in a bulletproof house. Now Saif Ali Khan is attacked—all in Bandra. If celebrities aren’t safe, who in Mumbai is? Wishing Saif Ali Khan a speedy recovery,” she added.

Celebrities Demand Action

Actor Pooja Bhatt also expressed her outrage over the incident, calling for increased police presence in Bandra. Taking to social media platform X, the 52-year-old actor demanded immediate action from authorities, tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and minister Ashish Shelar.

“Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice? We need more police presence in Bandra. The city, especially the queen of the suburbs, has never felt so unsafe before,” Bhatt tweeted. She further emphasized, “We have laws, but what about order?”

The incident has not only highlighted glaring security lapses in Mumbai but has also intensified the ongoing debate about the safety of both celebrities and ordinary citizens in India’s financial capital. Investigations are ongoing as the police work to apprehend the attacker and restore confidence in the city's safety.

January 20,2025

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Taliban's acting deputy foreign minister, delivered a powerful plea to his senior leadership, urging them to reopen schools for Afghan girls. In a speech that resonated as one of the strongest criticisms of the Taliban’s policies on female education, Stanekzai emphasized the injustice and non-compliance with Islamic Sharia law that the current restrictions represent.

“We request the leaders of the Islamic Emirate to open the doors of education,” he declared, invoking the teachings of Islam. “In the time of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the doors of knowledge were open to both men and women.” His words underscored the historical precedence and religious justification for granting education to all.

Stanekzai did not shy away from highlighting the gravity of the issue. “Today, out of a population of forty million, we are committing injustice against twenty million people,” he stated, pointing to the female population of Afghanistan who remain deprived of their fundamental right to education.

His remarks come as a rare public rebuke of the Taliban’s ongoing school closures for girls, a policy that has faced internal disagreements and widespread international criticism. Sources indicate that the decision was enforced by the Taliban’s supreme spiritual leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, despite opposition within the group.

The Taliban’s shifting stance on women’s education has drawn sharp condemnation globally. After initially promising to reopen high schools for girls in 2022, they reversed course, leaving the doors of secondary education and universities firmly closed to female students. The administration has claimed it is working on a plan for reopening these institutions but has yet to announce any concrete timeline.

Stanekzai’s speech adds to the chorus of criticism from Islamic scholars and the international community, who have called for the Taliban to honor women’s rights in accordance with Islamic principles. Western diplomats have made it clear that formal recognition of the Taliban government hinges on significant policy changes, particularly in the area of women’s education.

As of now, there has been no immediate response from a Taliban spokesman in Kandahar, where Haibatullah Akhundzada resides, regarding Stanekzai’s statements.
 

