Saif Ali Khan out of danger after gruesome stabbing as surgery goes well

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is "out of danger" following a successful surgery at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after being attacked during a burglary at his residence last night.

The actor’s team released an official statement confirming his recovery and assured fans of his stable condition.

The shocking incident occurred late last night when an intruder broke into the actor’s home. Reports suggest that when Saif confronted the burglar, both were involved in a physical altercation, and the attacker stabbing the actor about six times.

Saif’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their children were reportedly unharmed during the incident.

“Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident," the team said.

Meanwhile, the police is at the actor's residence and is probing the attack.

Attack on Saif Ali Khan: What you need to know

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lilavati Hospital, revealed that Saif was brought to the hospital at 3 a.m. on Thursday. Providing details about his injuries, Dr. Uttamani said, “Saif Ali Khan suffered six stab wounds, two of which were deep, with one located near his spine. A foreign object was also identified near his spine.”

The hospital further confirmed that a team of specialists is overseeing the actor’s treatment, including Dr. Nitin Dange (Consultant Neurosurgeon), Dr. Leena Jain (Consultant Plastic Surgeon), Dr. Nisha Gandhi (Consultant Anaesthesiologist), Dr. Kavita Srinivas (Intensivist), and Dr. Manoj Deshmukh (Consultant Radiologist).

Dr. Uttamani said, “The extent of the damage will be understood once the surgery is completed.”

The incident has sparked outrage within the film fraternity and raised concerns about security. Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) President Ashoke Pandit condemned the attack, emphasizing the lapse in security at Saif’s residential building.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “The attack on film star Saif Ali Khan in his own house is a matter of concern. IFTDA condemns this attack. The concern is about the security of the building, and the security agencies of the building, as to how an intruder reaches the 12th floor and enters the house, this is a matter of investigation, which the Mumbai Police is very competent and capable of looking into.”

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has initiated an investigation into the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam confirmed Saif’s injuries resulted from an altercation with the intruder, adding that authorities are actively working to gather more details about the incident.

Security footage and witness statements are being reviewed as part of the probe.

The actor recently appeared in the action thriller Devara Part 1, which released in September 2024 to critical acclaim.