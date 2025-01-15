  1. Home
  2. Saif Ali Khan out of danger after gruesome stabbing as surgery goes well

News Network
January 16, 2025

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is "out of danger" following a successful surgery at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after being attacked during a burglary at his residence last night.

The actor’s team released an official statement confirming his recovery and assured fans of his stable condition.

The shocking incident occurred late last night when an intruder broke into the actor’s home. Reports suggest that when Saif confronted the burglar, both were involved in a physical altercation, and the attacker stabbing the actor about six times.
Saif’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their children were reportedly unharmed during the incident.
“Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident," the team said.

Meanwhile, the police is at the actor's residence and is probing the attack.

Attack on Saif Ali Khan: What you need to know

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lilavati Hospital, revealed that Saif was brought to the hospital at 3 a.m. on Thursday. Providing details about his injuries, Dr. Uttamani said, “Saif Ali Khan suffered six stab wounds, two of which were deep, with one located near his spine. A foreign object was also identified near his spine.”

The hospital further confirmed that a team of specialists is overseeing the actor’s treatment, including Dr. Nitin Dange (Consultant Neurosurgeon), Dr. Leena Jain (Consultant Plastic Surgeon), Dr. Nisha Gandhi (Consultant Anaesthesiologist), Dr. Kavita Srinivas (Intensivist), and Dr. Manoj Deshmukh (Consultant Radiologist).

Dr. Uttamani said, “The extent of the damage will be understood once the surgery is completed.”

The incident has sparked outrage within the film fraternity and raised concerns about security. Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) President Ashoke Pandit condemned the attack, emphasizing the lapse in security at Saif’s residential building.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “The attack on film star Saif Ali Khan in his own house is a matter of concern. IFTDA condemns this attack. The concern is about the security of the building, and the security agencies of the building, as to how an intruder reaches the 12th floor and enters the house, this is a matter of investigation, which the Mumbai Police is very competent and capable of looking into.”

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has initiated an investigation into the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam confirmed Saif’s injuries resulted from an altercation with the intruder, adding that authorities are actively working to gather more details about the incident.

Security footage and witness statements are being reviewed as part of the probe.

The actor recently appeared in the action thriller Devara Part 1, which released in September 2024 to critical acclaim.

News Network
January 9,2025

Mangaluru: In a significant development, Mescom has proposed a phased electricity tariff hike starting with Rs 0.70 per unit for the fiscal year 2025-26. The proposal has been submitted to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) for approval, signaling a potential increase in electricity costs for consumers.

Mescom emphasized that the current tariff structure is insufficient to meet operational expenses and manage revenue effectively. To address this, the company has invited public objections to the proposed hike.

Currently, the electricity supply cost is Rs 9.23 per unit, while the consumer tariff stands at Rs 8.53 per unit, leading to a shortfall of Rs 0.70 per unit. For the financial year 2023-24, Mescom reported revenue of Rs 5,924.73 crore against an expenditure of Rs 6,310.39 crore, resulting in a deficit of Rs 367.66 crore. For the 2025-26 fiscal year, projected revenue is Rs 5,850.81 crore, with an actual requirement of Rs 5,961.63 crore, creating a deficit of Rs 110.82 crore.

In a first, Mescom has submitted a multi-year tariff revision proposal to KERC. The plan outlines a hike of Rs 0.70 per unit for 2025-26, followed by Rs 0.37 per unit for 2026-27 and Rs 0.54 per unit for 2027-28.

"An increase in electricity tariff is inevitable," stated Jayakumar R, Managing Director of Mescom. "Mescom has submitted a proposal in this regard to KERC."

News Network
January 14,2025

Jeddah: In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties and religious collaboration, Saudi Arabia and India signed the 2025 Hajj agreement during a ceremony in Jeddah.

The agreement was formalized by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq F. Al-Rabiah, and India’s Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju. The event was attended by key dignitaries, including the Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, and the Consul General of India in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri.

Under the agreement, Saudi Arabia has allocated a quota of 175,025 pilgrims from India for the 2025 Hajj season. Of this, 70% of the slots will be managed by the Hajj Committee of India, while the remaining 30% (approximately 52,507 slots) will be facilitated by private Hajj Group Organizers in line with India’s Haj Policy 2025.

The agreement emphasizes improving the overall pilgrimage experience for Indian Hajjis, focusing on enhanced services, expanded facilities, and streamlined logistical arrangements.

Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed the Indian government’s commitment to providing the best possible services to pilgrims. “Our government is dedicated to ensuring an improved and hassle-free pilgrimage experience for all our Hajjis,” he stated. He also thanked Saudi authorities for their cooperation and support.

During his visit, Minister Rijiju met with Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, to discuss interfaith dialogue and global peace initiatives. He acknowledged Dr. Al-Issa’s impactful visit to India and praised his efforts in promoting harmony.

The minister also visited the Jeddah Hajj Terminal to inspect and review the arrangements and preparations for Hajj 2025. This visit underscored the commitment to ensuring a seamless and enhanced pilgrimage experience for Indian Hajjis through meticulous planning and improved facilities.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the agreement, describing it as “wonderful news” for Indian Hajis. In a post on X, he reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to improving the pilgrimage experience for devotees.

(Inputs from Dr P A Hameed Padubidri, Riyadh)

News Network
January 4,2025

Mangaluru: In a shocking case of fraud, six individuals posing as officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) swindled a beedi businessman of Rs 25 to 30 lakh in cash and five mobile phones at Kolnad in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Friday night.

The incident came to light after Mohammed Iqbal, 27, lodged a complaint with the police, stating that his father, a beedi trader, was targeted by the imposters.

According to the complaint, the six accused arrived at the businessman’s residence around 8:10 pm in a car with Tamil Nadu registration plates. Claiming to be ED officials, they announced that they had orders to search the house and began confiscating mobile phones from the family members.

The fraudsters reportedly discovered Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh in cash, which the businessman had kept aside for business purposes. They claimed that keeping such a large amount was illegal and threatened to arrest him unless he complied. By 10:30 pm, the group left the house, instructing the businessman to submit documents at the ED office in Bengaluru to reclaim the money.

Later, upon discussing the incident with his family, Iqbal realized that the individuals were not ED officials but fraudsters who had impersonated authorities to rob them.

A case has been registered at Vittal Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation is underway, and the police have promised swift action to apprehend the culprits.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Yathish N, along with senior officers, visited the crime scene and assured the family that the perpetrators would be brought to justice at the earliest.

