Shah Rukh Khan receives award at Sharjah International Book Fair, wins hearts with dialogues, poses

November 12, 2022

Actor Shah Rukh Khan added another feather to his hat. On Friday he was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award as he attended the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at Expo Centre in Sharjah, UAE. 

“Hold an honest and a gentle heart… there’s nothing needed to lead this life more successfully than these two qualities in your heart,” said the King Khan addressing the gathering.

“There will be times when we have to cheat with life,” he said. “There will be times when we have to cheat with people around us but in that one moment of weakness , if you can keep an honest and a gentle heart, then you will have the greatest life Allah and God and Bhagwan has given you.”

SRK was accompanied by Oscar-winner Dr Resul Pookutty who was awarded the SIBF award for contribution in the advancement of cinematic arts sound design.

Crowds cheered wildly and stood up on chairs to catch a glimpse of their favorite actor inside the ballroom of the SIBF as he walked in wearing an all-black ensemble and his trademark dimpled smile. He blew kisses and waved at the hundreds of people who thronged the hall as screams of “I love you Shah Rukh” rang through the hall. Some of those in the audience had begun queuing up at early as 10am outside the Sharjah Expo Centre for the event that was scheduled to begin at 6pm.

Indians Greeshma and Mejo arrived at 2pm with their children, 8-year-old Kevin and 4-year-old Joanne. “We stood for some time, then we sat down, then one of us was lying down, it was a long wait but worth it,” said an elated Greeshma who has been a fan of Shah Rukh Khan since she was in school.

“I have never seen him in person, and I wasn’t about to miss this one opportunity I had. When we joined the queue, it was already quite long. We met a lady who had been waiting since 10 in the morning.”

She said her biggest supporter was her 8-year-old son Kevin. “I love Shah Rukh Khan uncle,” he said. “I really like the movie Happy New Year. He dances very well.”

There were several others who had waited for long hours to meet their favorite actor. Ugandan nationals Maya and Zurah were two of them. “I feel like jumping on stage and giving him a hug,” said a very excited Zurah, laughing and clapping her hands. “We have watched all his movies on YouTube, and we love him. When he laughs, we laugh. When he cries, we cry. There is really no other actor like him. We love him so much.”

The audience started being allowed into the hall starting from 5:30pm. Many others who weren’t lucky enough to get into the hall stood outside, hoping to catch a glimpse of him. Others watched his speech on the screens that had been set up throughout Sharjah Expo Center.

SRK will be returning to the big screen after a hiatus this year with three films. In a candid conversation with Indian journalist Faye D’Souza, he said he was rarely nervous before the release of a film.

“I think (my movies) are all going to be superhit films,” he said. “That is the belief I sleep with, that is the belief I wake up with. That is the belief that makes me at the age of 57 to go and do stunts, jump, work 18 hours a day because if I didn’t have that belief, that at the end of it all, I am going to make a great product that a lot of people will like, I would not be able to do it.”

The actor, who is widely regarded as one of the most successful actors in the world, ended the evening by enthralling his audiences with some of his most famous dialogues from movies like 'Baazigar', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Don' and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' as crowds cheered him on.

November 7,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 7: The state government has approved a proposal to sanction land for the construction of a cricket stadium of international standards at Kabaka of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor said that the government approval will help promote talent among rural sportspersons. The stadium will be constructed by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Letter by KSCA to provide land

On July 22nd 2017, KSCA secretary R Sudhakar Rao wrote a letter to the Assistant Commissioner of Puttur sub division requesting the provision of 25 acres of land for an extended period on contract basis. 

Later, the revenue department identified the location. But since the identified land fell within the municipality limits, the then tahsildar wrote a letter to the municipality on Sep 28th 2017, requesting it to submit a no-objection letter regarding the providing the land on contract to KSCA. 

The municipality gave the NOC during the end of January 2018 after much deliberation was conducted during the municipality’s general meetings regarding the request.

November 2,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 2: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), one of the key hardline Hindutva outfits in India, today described Justice H N Nagamohan Das, the retired High Court judge, as "anti-Hindu" and “anti-national” and urged the government not to have him in any committees going forward. 

The HJS was reacting to the Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission's report on SC/ST reservation in which it blamed the "emergence of Vedic philosophy" for social inequality and caste system. 

HJS Karnataka spokesperson Mohan Gowda, in a video statement, said that Justice Das has been an "anti-national" for a long time. “He even released a book titled 'Imran Khan Ondu Jeevanta Danta Kathe' authored by Sudhakar S B. How can he agree to release a book that glorifies our enemy country (Pakistan)?” Gowda said.

He added that Justice Das had the habit of "insulting" the Hindu religion and its gods. "He has, time and again, insulted our gods, goddesses and scriptures. All practicing Hindus must condemn this unequivocally," Gowda said. 

The Commission, in its July 2020 report that the BJP government accepted recently, blamed "Brahmins, Upanishads, epics like the Mahabharata and Ramayana” for social inequality and caste system. "This is wrong interpretation. He has insulted our holy scriptures," Gowda said, adding that the HJS would not tolerate it. 

“Sri Rama was not only a benevolent king, but also a harbinger of equal opportunities to lower caste people. There is a reference in Ramayana that he appoints a ‘Nishad' (Dalit) person as king. He takes the lead in picking and appointing this Nishad person. How can Justice Das misrepresent facts in his report?” Gowda said.

The state government, he said, should not appoint people like Justice Das to any committees. "Government should take steps to identify all such persons and stop them from giving misquoted reports," he said. 

November 5,2022

San Francisco, Nov 5: Twitter sacked half of its 7,500-strong staff on Friday as new owner Elon Musk launched his major overhaul of the troubled company just a week after his blockbuster takeover.

An internal document said "roughly 50 percent" of employees were impacted and would be denied access to company computers and email on an immediate basis.

Workers around the world were shown the door and took to Twitter to vent their frustration or disbelief and say goodbye to one of Silicon Valley's most iconic companies.

"Woke up to the news that my time working at Twitter has come to an end. I am heartbroken. I am in denial," said Michele Austin, Twitter's director of public policy for the United States and Canada.

"Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," Musk tweeted Friday evening in his first comment on the subject, 24 hours after the company's initial email notifying employees of forthcoming layoffs.

Ahead of the layoffs, Twitter closed access to its offices worldwide, asking employees to stay at home to await news of their fate through an email.

"It's a pretty inhumane way to treat people. It seems like a mercenary effort, they're trying to save money at all cost," said one dismissed employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The cull is part of Musk's push to find ways to pay for the mammoth $44 billion deal for which he took on billions of dollars in debt and sold $15.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla, his electric car company.

Company sources said that Musk's teams were imposing a furious pace on the remaining employees, bringing in Tesla developers to oversee the work of "Tweeps," the inhouse name for Twitter workers.

Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, is said to owe $1 billion in annual interest alone to pay for a deal he tried to wiggle out from almost as soon as he made it in April.

Musk has been scrambling to find new ways for Twitter to make money after his mammoth buyout, including an idea to charge users $8 a month for verified accounts.

The moves would help overcome the potential loss of advertisers, Twitter's main source of revenue, with many of the world's top brands putting their ad buys on hold, spooked by Musk's well-known disdain for content controls.

'Messed up!'

The mercurial tycoon on Friday complained on Twitter of a "massive drop in revenue" that he blamed on "activist groups" that were pressuring advertisers.

"We did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America," he added.

This appeared to refer to Musk's recent meeting with civil rights groups in which he heard concerns that Twitter would open the floodgates to hate speech a week before midterm election in the United States.

In an effort to soothe nerves, Musk had vowed that Twitter will not become a "free-for-all hellscape," but since taking over the company he also has shared a tweet relaying a conspiracy theory about an assault on the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"We are witnessing the real time destruction of one of the world's most powerful communication systems. Elon Musk is an erratic billionaire who is dangerously unqualified to run this platform," said Nicole Gill, Executive Director of Accountable Tech.

She was part of a coalition of 60 rights groups calling on Friday for a boycott by advertisers of the Musk-owned platform.

Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, a leading civil rights organization, said it would be "immoral, dangerous, and highly destructive to our democracy for any advertiser to fund a platform that fuels hate speech, election denialism and conspiracy theories."

"Until actions are taken to make this a safe space, we call on companies to pause all advertising on Twitter," he added.

Twitter head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth tried to soothe concerns, saying that about 15 percent of his department had been let go in comparison to the 50-percent cuts company-wide.

The site's "core moderation capabilities remain in place," he tweeted.

Though extremely influential with opinion-makers and celebrities, the California company has long struggled to generate profit and has failed to keep pace with Facebook, Instagram and TikTok in gaining new users.

In the sign that matters were not improving, data showed Twitter may have lost more than a million users since Musk took over.

Estimates from Bot Sentinel, a firm that tracks Twitter accounts, suggested that more than 875,000 users deactivated their accounts between October 27 and November 1, while half a million more were suspended.

