  2. Shah Rukh Khan's movie with Tamil director to begin shoot soon

News Network
March 28, 2021

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly all set to collaborate with Tamil, director Atlee for a commercial entertainer, which will mark the Mersal helmer's Bollywood debut. The film is expected to go on floors sometime in August and may feature 'King Khan' in a double role.
 
Interestingly, there were previously talks of SRK essaying a negative role in Atlee's film Bigil but that did not happen. It remains to be seen whether things play out differently this time around.

Atlee is best known for directing commercial entertainers with plenty of action scenes and punch dialogues. If his film with SRK too follows a similar format, it is might help the veteran actor reconnect with the masses. One is likely to get clarity on the details of the biggie in the coming months.

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is going through a dull phase on the work front and was last seen in the 2018 release Zero. The Aanand L Rai-directed movie proved to be a flop and failed to hold its own against the Kannada biggie KGF even in the Hindi belt, The Dilwale actor is set to return to the big screen with the eagerly-awaited movie Pathan, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The action-drama is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe and features SRK in the role of a secret agent, it stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady with John Abraham playing the antagonist. Salman Khan too is a part of the biggie, slated to hit the screens next year.

Atlee, on the other hand, has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in Kollywood. His last directorial venture the previously-mentioned Bigil released in 2019 and emerged as a hit at the box office while receiving mixed to positive reviews. It starred Vijay in the lead and dealt with women empowerment. His production venture Andhaghaaram too received rave reviews for its gripping storyline.

March 16,2021

Udupi, Mar 16: People in Udupi have been warned by the district administration of criminal cases apart from penalty in case of violation of covid-19 restrictions, especially not wearing masks in public places.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, who received second dose of covid-19 vaccination at the Ajjarkad district hospital in Udupi today, told media persons that people in the coastal district must take extra precautions in the wake of what is being feared as the beginning of second wave of pandemic in Maharashtra and Kerala.

"These days more number of people are coming from Maharashtra and Kerala to Udupi and neighbouring Dakshina Kannada. Hence if we failed to take precautions, then we will face the consequences,” he said. 

"Already Covid testing is being done at border areas before entering the district. If there is no negative report, no one can enter the district border. Covid was hovering around 0.5% since January. Now it has gone up to 1.5 to 1.6 percent.

"Strict action will be taken on those who do not wear masks at public places. If the owner and staff of shops and malls do not follow covid rules, then their trade licence will be cancelled in addition to slapping a fine,” he said.

March 20,2021

Mumbai, Mar 20: Maharashtra on Saturday witnessed an exponential jump in Covid-19 cases with the state reporting over 27,000 cases in a single day. 

This is the biggest spike Maharashtra has ever reported in 24 hours. 

On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 27,126 new cases and 92 deaths taking the progressive total to 24,49,147 and 53,300, respectively.

The active cases in the state now stand at 1,91,408.

During the day, 13,588 people were discharged taking the total treated patients to 22,03,533.

The day’s total in Mumbai was 2,982 cases while the same for the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) was 5,697.

Agencies
March 23,2021

About 24 hours after military chiefs from India and Pakistan surprised the world last month with a rare joint commitment to respect a 2003 cease-fire agreement, the top diplomat of the United Arab Emirates popped over to New Delhi for a quick one-day visit.

The official UAE readout of the Feb. 26 meeting gave few clues of what Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed spoke about with Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, noting they “discussed all regional and international issues of common interest and exchanged views on them.”

Yet behind closed doors, the India-Pakistan cease-fire marked a milestone in secret talks brokered by the UAE that began months earlier, according to officials aware of the situation who asked not to be identified. The cease-fire, one said, is only the beginning of a larger roadmap to forge a lasting peace between the neighbors, both of which have nuclear weapons and spar regularly over a decades-old territory dispute.

The next step in the process, the official said, involves both sides reinstating envoys in New Delhi and Islamabad, who were pulled in 2019 after Pakistan protested India’s move to revoke seven decades of autonomy for the disputed Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir. Then comes the hard part: Talks on resuming trade and a lasting resolution on Kashmir, the subject of three wars since India and Pakistan became independent from Britain in 1947.

Over the years, India and Pakistan have routinely made peace overtures only to have them quickly fall through, particularly as both sides frequently use the issue to stir up emotions around election time. Officials said expectations were low that the current detente would achieve much beyond the return of envoys and a resumption of trade through their Punjab land border.

But this process appears to be the most concerted effort in years, and comes as the Biden administration is seeking wider peace talks on Afghanistan -- a place both countries for years have battled for influence. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to shore up growth and focus military resources on the border with China, while Pakistan’s leaders are also facing economic woes and looking to make a good impression with the U.S. and other powers.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry didn’t comment on the talks or the role of the UAE, while the foreign ministries of India and the UAE had no immediate comment.

Last week Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa asked India “to bury the past and move forward” while saying the military was ready to enter talks to resolve “all our outstanding issues.” The comments came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan after called for a resolution on Kashmir, which he described as “the one issue that holds us back.”

On Saturday, Modi sent a tweet wishing Khan well after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 -- another sign that relations between the countries are getting warmer.

The UAE, which has historic trade and diplomatic links with India and Pakistan, has taken a more assertive international role under de facto ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The biggest shift has been in the Middle East where the Gulf Arab state has intervened in conflicts and backed groups and regional leaders. But it has also looked to Asia as it strengthens political alliances beyond its role as a global trade and logistics hub.

India-Pakistan ties were effectively cut off two years ago after a suicide attack in India-controlled Kashmir killed 40 Indian soldiers, prompting Modi’s government to authorize air strikes on alleged terror facilities inside Pakistan. The joint statement last month said the two sides “agreed to address each other’s core issues,” signaling a wider discussion on Kashmir and terrorism.

Several clues over the past few months pointed at the UAE’s role. In November, Jaishankar met bin Zayed and the crown prince on a two-day visit to Abu Dhabi, followed by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi the following month. Roughly two weeks before the Feb. 25 announcement, the UAE foreign minister held a phone call with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan “wherein they discussed regional and international issues of interest.” And just days before, India allowed Khan’s aircraft to fly over Indian airspace as he headed to Sri Lanka for a state visit -- a practice suspended since the 2019 hostilities.

After the cease-fire, the UAE was one of a handful of countries to issue a statement welcoming the cease-fire announcement, highlighting the “close historical ties” it has with both India and Pakistan and hailing “the efforts made by both countries to come to this agreement.” In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price dodged a question on what role the U.S. played in bringing the two sides together while urging Pakistan to play a constructive role in Afghanistan, Kashmir and other places.

“Obviously Pakistan has an important role to play when it comes to Afghanistan and what takes place across its other border,” Price said on Feb. 25. “So clearly, we will be paying close attention.”

