  2. Someone needs to speak up when country loses ability to speak the truth: Lapid defends ‘Kashmir Files’ remark

November 30, 2022

Israel filmmaker Nadav Lapid - whose criticism this week of 'The Kashmir Files' as 'vulgar' and 'propaganda' led to a row and pushback from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party - on Wednesday defended his remarks and insisted 'someone needs to speak up'. Speaking to Israeli news website Ynet via the telephone, Lapid said the fury over his remarks was 'crazy' but the award-winning filmmaker underlined that he had been left shocked by the 'transparent combination between propaganda and fascism and vulgarity'.

Lapid on Monday said 'The Kashmir Files' - which writer/director Vivek Agnihotri says is a movie based on Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the Valley in the 1990s, when militancy was rampant - is a 'propagandist movie inappropriate for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival (the International Film Festival of India that was held in Goa)'.

The remarks triggered a furious reaction from Israeli diplomats, including ambassador Naor Gilon, who said Lapid should be 'ashamed' and accused him of abusing Indian hospitality. Gilon also demanded Lapid apologise to India.

Many also criticised the remarks on grounds the Jewish community also endured a similarly horrific incident - the Holocaust, in which some believe around six million Jews were killed.

The intensity of the pushback appears to have startled Lapid, who told Ynet: "It is crazy... what is going on here. It was broadcast live on television" but doubled down on his statement.

"It is a film the Indian government... if it didn't actually initiate... at least pushed it in an unusual way... it basically justifies Indian policy in Kashmir and has fascist features."

In his interview (translated from Hebrew) Lapid also said: "The claim is there... that the dimensions of the event are hidden by intellectuals and media. And it is always the same - there is a foreign enemy and there are traitors from within."

Lapid was asked if he anticipated so massive a row and acknowledged that he did feel troubled by having to criticise the film at 'an event (where) everyone stands there and praises the government'.

"I knew that this was an event that is terribly connected... everyone praises the government. It is not an easy position - because you are a guest... you are treated very nicely... and then you come and attack the festival. There was apprehension, and there was discomfort.."

"Let's put it this way... I'm happy to be on my way to the airport now."

Lapid, however, stressed that he felt it necessary to speak up.

"In countries (where people are) increasingly losing the ability to speak your mind... someone needs to speak. When I saw this film, I couldn't help but imagine its Israeli equivalent... doesn't exist but could definitely exist."

November 29,2022

On the back of IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid's comments on Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, the Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, on Tuesday penned an open letter to IFFI and Lapid, criticising the Israeli filmmaker for speaking on the Kashmir issue.

In the letter directed at Lapid, Gilon wrote, "YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED," adding that he, as the ambassador, "unequivocally" condemned the filmmaker's remarks on Agnihotri's movie.

"Feel free to use the liberty to sound your criticism of what you dislike in Israel but no need to reflect your frustration on other countries," Gilon urged Lapid.

"The friendship between Israel and India is very strong and will survive the damage you have inflicted," Gilon further wrote and offered his apologies in India.

Hours after Gilon's open letter, Israel's ex-Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon backed the current envoy, writing that Lapid "definitely should apologize for his revolting personal remarks on historical facts without any sensitivity,not really knowing what he was talking about."

As the row continued to get increasing attention, another Israeli diplomat, Consul General Kobbi Shoshani, also distanced Israel from Lapid's comments, saying, "He [Lapid] can say that it's the opinion of the Jury which is alright. But it has nothing to do with Israel."

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who is the Jury head of IFFI (International Film Festival of India) 2022, has called director Vivek Agnihotri's film a "propganda, vulgar film", adding that he was "shocked" to see the film in the competition section of such a prestigious film festival.

"All of us are disturbed. It felt to us like a 'propaganda, vulgar movie' inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious competition. I feel totally comfortable in sharing these feelings openly on stage since the spirit of the festival truly accepts critical discussion which is essential for art and life," Nadav Lapid said on Day 2 of the event being held Goa's Panaji.

November 25,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 25: BJP government will not allow the anti-social elements to thrive in the society at any cost, said district-in-charge minister V Sunil Kumar. 

Speaking after visiting Nagori on Friday, where a blast occurred in a moving autorickshaw on November 19, the minister said the government would not take soft stand towards those organisations that aim at creating fear in the society.

Mr Kumar, who is also minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture, said the society should unitedly fight against such anti-social elements. “It is learnt through media reports that, as a continuation of the blast, there was conspiracy to target Kadri Temple, some offices and public places. It shows that the whole purpose of the act is to target the Hindu society. There is a larger conspiracy at the state and national level, which has been foiled,” he said.  

“I condemn the incident and the state government has taken all measures to tackle the incident effectively. To know the depth of the case and those behind the incident and to crack the case, the case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA),” he said.

"The government has been taking bold steps to foil the conspiracies aimed at spreading fear in the society. After the Shivamogga incident and Praveen Nettaru murder, the government had taken steps to ban organisations like the PFI, which is also part of the bold steps taken by the government to curb anti-social activities in the society."

“We are confident of the national investigation agency and the police investigation,” said Sunil.

On demand for setting up NIA office in Mangaluru, he said, “it will be a reality one or other day. The centre has responded to the demand. The guidelines and rules pertaining to it are being looked into by the government. Further, we have taken all steps that need to be taken to check such incidents in the future. Such a fearful situation should not be created not only in Karnataka but also in any other parts of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that he will not rest without ending terrorism. More than that, the entire society must unitedly fight against it. The society should be cautious against those who support such activities directly or indirectly,” said the Minister.

The minister said that elected representatives and the BJP will bear the medical expenses of the treatment of auto driver Purushotham K who suffered injuries in an auto blast at Nagori in Mangaluru on November 19.

Steps will be taken to provide compensation from the government to the family. The district administration will send a proposal to the state government, he said.

November 28,2022

Kutch, Nov 28: The BJP is confident of maintaining its winning streak in Kutch district in Gujarat Assembly polls even as the Congress is carrying out a silent campaign in rural areas and the Aam Aadmi Party is setting the stage for a three-cornered fight by throwing its hat in the ring.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is contesting in two minority-dominated seats. Kutch, which goes to polls in the first phase on December 1, has six Assembly constituencies - Abdasa, Bhuj, Rapar- all bordering Pakistan, and Mandvi, Anjar and Gandhidham.

The district has around 16 lakh voters spread across the six constituencies, out of which male and female voters are equally proportionate. Muslims comprise around 19 per cent of the total electorate, whereas the Dalits comprise around 12 per cent, and the Patels, including the Leuvas and Kadvas, constitute about 10.5 per cent. The Kshatriya and the Koli communities comprise around 6.5 per cent and 5.2 per cent of the electorate, respectively.

Although Dalits, Kshatriyas, Kolis, Brahmins, and Rajputs have been the committed voters of the saffron camp for the last two decades, a large section of the Patels, who have been with the BJP till 2012, went against the saffron camp following the 2015 Patidar agitation.

The Congress, on the other hand, has been the first choice of minorities and also for a section of Patels, Kshatriyas in rural areas, and other smaller communities like the Rabari.

The AAP, which has carried out a campaign blitzkrieg in the arid region with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conducting a Tiranga Yatra in Kutch, is stressing fundamental issues such as education, health and water.

The AIMIM stresses the development poll plank of minorities in the area. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been winning a majority of the six seats in the Kutch district since 2002, is hopeful of making a clean sweep this time riding on both development plank and divided opposition.

"We are confident of making a clean sweep this time. There is no opposition to BJP as the people are with us for the development we had carried out post-earthquake in 2001," Kutch district media-in-charge Satwik Gadhvi told PTI.

According to BJP sources, although the party is not attaching much importance to the scattered opposition in the district, resentment among a section of party workers over the selection of candidates is a matter of concern as, in some places, it has altered the party's caste equations. In the Abdasa seat, BJP's candidate is former Congress turncoat and sitting MLA Pradyuman Sing Jadeja, from the Kshatriya community.

Apart from candidates of Congress and AAP, an independent candidate from the Kshatriya–Jadeja community is also contesting the polls. The independent candidate earlier used to be a BJP sympathizer. In the Bhuj seat, the party has replaced its two-time sitting MLA and Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya with local party leader Keshubhai Shivdas Patel, known for his organisational skills.

Supporters of Acharya are not happy with the development. In Anjar, the party has replaced its sitting MLA Vasanbhai Ahir with party leader Trikambhai Chhanga. In Mandvi, the BJP has picked Anirudhh Dave over its sitting MLA Virendrasinh Jadeja. Jadeja has been given a ticket from the neighbouring Rapar seat, which the Congress had won in 2017.

"For us, it is not the opposition, but resentment among a section of party workers is a matter of bit concern. In some seats, people from the same community, just as our official candidates, are contesting as Independents," a senior district BJP leader said.

Congress is carrying out a very low-pitch campaign. The opposition party is doing its best to avoid the minefield of communal politics and is focusing more on governance issues. For Congress, winning back the district, and especially retaining the two seats it had won last time, is a big challenge.

"We are confident of winning all the six seats in the Kutch district. The people here are fed up with the misrule of the BJP. The BJP is using all tricks like the communal campaign to everything at its disposal to win the election," Congress district president Yajuvendra Jadeja said.

Congress, like in the rest of Gujarat, is carrying out a silent campaign in Kutch also by reaching out to the masses in every remote corner of the region, trying to encash anti-incumbency against the BJP and its promises on governance issues if voted to power. However, the entry of the AAP and the AIMIM has disturbed the poll arithmetic of the region.

The Congress and the BJP are apprehensive that AAP might eat into their votes among the Patel community, Kshatriyas, a section of minorities, and Dalits, thus delivering a fatal blow in the closely-contested seats.

Although the local BJP unit is elated over the entry of AIMIM as there will be a contender for minority votes apart from the Congress in seats like Bhuj and Mandvi, which has considerable Muslim electorate, and AIMIM is in the fray, the Congress is working to minimize the damage that the AAP and AIMIM may cause. The AAP stresses governance issues in the arid region and has promised to end the region's water crisis if voted to power.

"The people of this area, especially in remote areas, lack basic amenities like education, health, and water. For us, good governance is first and foremost," Kutch district AAP media in-charge Ankita Gor said.

The biggest positive aspect for the AAP in the election is the freshness it brings to the decade-old binary of Congress and BJP in the state's political arena and its track record of delivering good governance, party leaders said.

According to locals, the negative factor for AAP in the Kutch region is the absence of the organizational strength to take on the well-oiled election machinery of the BJP and Congress. The AIMIM said it is contesting only two seats in the entire Kutch district, so the allegation that they are here to cut in Congress's vote is baseless.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won the Kachchh Lok Sabha seat, which it has been winning since 1996, by pocketing more than 62 per cent of the total votes polled, whereas the Congress bagged just 32 per cent.

Apart from governance issues, drug hauls, a water crisis, and communal clashes have become major election issues. Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held on December 1 and 5. The votes will be counted on December 8. 

