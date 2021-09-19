  1. Home
  Superstar Vijay files civil suit against parents to prevent them from using his name for politics

News Network
September 19, 2021

According to a report on a web platform, a case has been filed against 11 respondents, including Thalapathy Vijay's mother Shoba Chandrasekhar and father SA Chandrasekhar. 

A report further adds that Vijay has filed a complaint that seeks a ban on the meetings using his name or the name of his fan clubs in politics by his former executives, including his father and mother, and his VMI team executives.

It was reported that a political party has been registered in actor Vijay’s name by his father SA Chandrasekhar in 2020. The veteran director had registered his son’s fans club Vijay Makkal Iyakkam as a political party called All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam with the Election Commission of India. 

Everyone thought that the Master actor had decided to foray into the politics by the news. However, Vijay made it clear that he has nothing to do with the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, which was established by his father. He also urged his fans not to join in the party.

"I don't have any connection directly or indirectly with the political statements that my father has issued. I'm not bound to follow my father's political aspirations. I request my fans not to join the party that my father has started. If anyone tries to misuse my name, photo, or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take necessary actions against them'', he said in an official statement. 

News Network
September 19,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 19: Former Union minister and BJP’s Bengaluru North MP D V Sadananda Gowda today filed a complaint with the cybercrime police after a sleaze video purportedly showing him went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the senior BJP leader said that it is not him in the video and added that the video has been created with the intention of maligning his image.

"A morphed (deep fake) video of mine has been making rounds on social media. I would like to inform that, it is not me in the video, its created to malign my impeccable image by my adversaries with vested interest," he said in a tweet.

He said he filed a cyber complaint and added that he has faith in the system and is hopeful that the culprits will be nabbed soon.

"Also, I as per the injunction order of the court, anyone forwarding/uploading the content will be punishable as per the relevant sections of the law. If you know of anyone doing the same, kindly inbox me," he said in another tweet.

A complaint has been filed with the concerned authorities, to arrest and punish the guilty parties immediately, he said.

"Malefactors, who are upset by my rise on the political front, have brought out a fake, lewd video of mine for my fall. The video has become viral on social media, which pains me," he said in a tweet.

News Network
September 15,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 15: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the state government is ready to have a debate on NEP 2020 with an open mind and nobody should get anxious about it.

"The government is ready to deliberate on the New Education Policy (NEP) with an open mind. We will make students understand that NEP is a revolutionary step and good for the future of the youth. Therefore, nobody should be anxious about NEP," he told reporters after paying tributes to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya's statue on the occasion of Engineers's Day celebrations.

He was replying to a query on police lathicharge on students protesting against NEP on Tuesday. Campus Front of India (CFI) had spearheaded the protest.

The police lathicharge the students after they started to march onto the middle of the road that resulted in heavy traffic jam at ever-busy road leading to Majestic.

The students were carrying placards conveying the message that the NEP breaks the unity in diversity and encourages commercialisation of education.

Taking to Twitter today, former chief minister Siddaramaiah condemned the lathicharge on students and demanded an apology from Bommai.

"I condemn the lathicharge on students in Bengaluru for protesting against the implementation of New National Education Policy. Basavaraj Bommai should immediately withdraw NEP and apologise to the students," he tweeted.

The NEP was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government last August.

According to the PM, the NEP promises to provide students various avenues to upskill and train themselves for jobs and vocations in India.

It also promises to teach students coding in schools from Class 6 onwards to equip them with the skills required to succeed in the 21st century.

The new policy also gives students the flexibility to choose subjects from both Science and Humanities, which will bring the Indian education system on par with the rest of the world.

It also ensures that students grasp at least one vocational skill by the end of their education so that they are job ready in the market.

News Network
September 17,2021

Ahmedabad, Sept 17: Enacting Uniform Civil Code and amending the system of appointment of judges are some of the major reforms that are still pending, national president of the BJP Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya said here on Friday.

As in the case of abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would deal with these issues successfully, he said during an interactive session at a `Youth Conclave'' organized to mark Modi''s 71st birthday.

"Many legal reforms are yet to be carried out. The BJP tried to bring in judicial reforms in 2014. Neither the Constitution nor the founding fathers had envisioned a system where judges will appoint judges in a very opaque system. No country in the world has an opaque system like this," Surya said in response to a question.

"The PM and then law minister Arun Jaitley made an attempt to change this system and bring in a bill for judicial reforms, which was passed but was later struck down. That is a very important pending reform," said the MP from Karnataka.

"Uniform Civil Code is a very important commitment of this country and our constitutional promise from a very long time, which is also pending," he said.

Electoral reforms were also necessary, Surya said, asking why there could not be a "more foolproof system of voting" based on electronic methods which will "enhance the voting percentage".

There was a proposal that Indians living abroad should be able to vote, he said.

Congress will oppose this because it knows that prime minister Modi is popular among non-resident Indians too, the BJP leader said.

"Imagine if they are also given voting rights, what will be the margin of our victories," Surya said, adding that "revisiting the wrong interpretation of our Constitution" was also needed.

"A lot of civilisational issues need to be addressed," the BJP youth wing chief said, urging filmmakers to indigenize film-making and highlight "local heroes" such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rana Pratap.

"Please tell the stories which are integrated with the culture of this land. How many more movies will you do about Jodha-Akbar?...Why can''t we make a Rs 100 crore movie on Birsa Munda?" he asked.

"A deeply ingrained colonial consciousness" is troubling all our film-makers, Surya claimed.

"While we see 100 movies showcasing love in the Taj Mahal, why can''t we celebrate the architecture of Bhadreshwara temple or the great temples of Hampi in Karnataka," he asked.

He also slammed Rahul Gandhi about his recent comments where the Congress leader accused the RSS and BJP of not giving women their due.

Modi was the first prime minister to stress the importance of sanitation and "started a movement" of building toilets so that women can attend nature''s call with dignity, Surya said, also mentioning schemes such as Ujala, Ujjwala, priority for women in the Mudra scheme and in house registration under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

"These are the important steps the PM has taken to ensure that women are respected, empowered....Our PM feels that the real way to empower is to give highest representation to women in the Union cabinet," Surya added.

