  2. Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty, thanks people for timely aid

Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty, thanks people for timely aid

March 2, 2023

Actor Sushmita Sen has said that she suffered a heart attack recently. She took to Instagram to share details about it. Fans and followers of the actor wished her good health.

“'Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga,” she wrote in her post.

Sushmita's fans wished her good health. “Get well soon. Wishing you speedy recovery,” wrote one. “OMG! Take care of yourself! Good to know that you are doing well now Alhamdulillah! Much love to you always,” wrote another.

Sushmita will soon be seen in Aarya season 3. Earlier in 2019, Sushmita had said that the reason for her to join Instagram was her ill health. She was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying: “I was very very sick and I have hair that’s falling. I have become moon-faced and I have steroid deposits. During this time, a thought crossed my mind, if this does kill me, people would never know who I was. So one night, I just got on to Instagram and opened that page.”

She also talked about her illness in an interview with Anupama Chopra in 2020. “The reason I am also excited is because all through the last ten years, out of which five were lovely, watching my little one grow up and being there a hundred per cent… After that, the last five years were pretty traumatising. They really took me to the darkest of places that I had never been before. And all through that, there was this light at the end of the tunnel; I did not know it would be called Aarya but I knew that something good is coming and I have to hold on and fight whatever it is I am facing now, because I am not done. And by that, I don’t mean a film or web series, but just something to look forward to,” she said.

February 24,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 24: Seven persons have been arrested by the local police in Dakshina Kannada’s Kadaba for allegedly pelting stones at vehicles belonging to forest department and police while a captured wild elephant in Kombaru was being shifted to Dubare elephant camp last night.

According to the police, the arrested are Umesh, Rajesh, Janardhan Rai, Kokila Nanda, Theerthakumar, Gangadhar Gowda and Ajith Kumar.

The forest officials who were successful in capturing the lone tusker that had claimed two lives at Meenadi in Kadaba taluk, on Thursday evening had decided to shift the captured elephant to Dubare. However, a few people who had gathered at the spot waylaid the lorry which was ferrying elephant and demanded to capture all the elephants that are moving in the area. This led to heated exchange of words and commotion.

The forest officials who were at the spot claimed that they can not keep the lorry with an elephant for long and promised to capture other elephants by continuing the operation. However, the suspects continued their argument and did not allow the officials from discharging their duties. On hearing the commotion, the police personnel rushed to the spot. 

The public who had gathered pelted stones at the police and forest personnel on duty. The police and forest personnel were injured in the incident along with damage to vehicles.

Based on a complaint from RFO, the police have booked a case under IPC Section 143,144,147,148,341,353,332,307,427,504,506 along with 149 Section 2(B), Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss Of Property Act-1981.

February 23,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 23: One person lost his life and two others suffered severe injuries after two scooters crashed into a stationary truck on the Netravati bridge near Thokkottu on the outskirts of the city early on Thursday morning. 

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Naufal (26), a resident of Angaragundi near Baikambady in Mangaluru, who was riding one of the scooters. Pillion rider Umar Farooq was seriously injured. 

The timber-laden truck was stationed on the bridge after suffered a breakdown. The two scooters were heading towards Kallapu Global Market from Pumpwell to buy vegetables. 

It is learnt that within few minutes of the first scooter crashing into the truck, the second scooter also rammed into the truck.

A case has been registered at Mangaluru south traffic police station. 

February 22,2023

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 22, agreed to examine a plea for hearing by a group of students seeking permission to allow them to appear in annual examinations in Karnataka's pre-university colleges with their head scarf. 

Advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing on behalf of the students, submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that they had to appear in annual examinations beginning from March 9 in the government colleges.

The bench, also comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha, queried the counsel, "why are they prevented from taking the examination?" The counsel replied because of the headscarf and further added that the students had already lost one year and if no relief was granted, they would lose another year.

The bench said the plea for listing would be examined.

The top court was informed that the students just wanted permission to appear in examinations with their 'hijab', and all these students had already shifted themselves to private colleges but they would have to go to government colleges to appear in examinations.

The counsel asked the court to fix the interim application for hearing.

On January 23, the Supreme Court agreed to examine a plea to constitute a three-judge bench to consider petitions challenging ban on hijab in classrooms of pre university colleges in Karnataka.

The Supreme Court, in October last year, gave a split verdict on petitions challenging the validity of ban on hijab worn by some Muslim girl students in classrooms of pre-university colleges in Karnataka. The split verdict was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

Justice Gupta, retired now, upheld the Karnataka government circular and dismissed the appeals against the Karnataka High Court judgment. However, Justice Dhulia quashed the Karnataka government's decision to ban wearing of hijab inside classrooms of pre-university colleges, saying that the Constitution is also a document of trust and it is the trust the minorities have reposed upon the majority.

Justice Dhulia in his judgment, said: "We live in a Democracy and under the Rule of Law, and the Laws which govern us must pass muster of the Constitution of India. Amongst many facets of our Constitution, one is Trust. Our Constitution is also a document of Trust. It is the trust the minorities have reposed upon the majority."

The bench had said since there is divergence of views, the matter would be posted before the Chief Justice of India for setting up a larger bench.

