  1. Home
  2. Tamil, Malayalam movies dominate 68th National Film Awards; Sooriya, Ajay Devgn best actors

Tamil, Malayalam movies dominate 68th National Film Awards; Sooriya, Ajay Devgn best actors

News Network
July 22, 2022

suryaajay.jpg

Non-Bollywood movies on Friday, July 22 dominated the National Film Awards for 2020 as Tamil film Soorarai Pottru that tells the life story of aviation icon Captain Gopinath was adjudged the best film. Its lead artistes Sooriya and Aparna Balamurali were chosen as best actor and best actress.

While Tamil and Malayalam movies bagged all the main awards, only solace for Bollywood, the country's biggest film market, came in the form of Ajay Devgn being chosen as best actor along with Sooriya. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. 

The Best Director award went to K R Sachidanandan, known as Sachi in Malayalam film circles, for his film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He died at the age of 49 in June 2020 soon after the film hit the theatres.

Biju Menon, who played one of the title role Ayappan in Sachi's film, was adjudged the best supporting actor, while Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli was chosen for the best supporting actress for her role in Tamil movie Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum.

From Kannada, Sagar Puranik's Dollu was adjudged the best Kannada film, while it also won another award for location sound recordist for Jobin Jayan. Kannada film Taledanda (Beheading a Life), directed by Praveen Krupakar, has been adjudged the best film on environment conservation.

In the non-feature category, Girish Kasaravalli-directed Naadada Navaneeta Dr PT Venkateshkumar was selected as the Best Arts and Culture Film.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 8,2022

UddhavThackeray.jpg

Mumbai: In his first public address after the takeover by Eknath Shinde, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded fresh elections in the state and said he would not let the rebels use the Shiv Sena's poll symbol.

"I challenge them to hold assembly elections today. If we have done wrong, people will send us home. And if this is what you had to do, then you should have done it two and half years ago, and it would have been done respectfully. There would be no need for all this to happen," Mr Thackeray said.

"No one can take the bow and arrow symbol from the Shiv Sena. However, people don't look at only the symbol, they look at the person who has taken the symbol," he said.

Mr Thackeray hit out at the rebel Shiv Sena group for staying silent when the BJP targeted and "abused" him and his family in the last two-and-a-half years. "You keep in touch with them and betray your own party like this," he said, without naming Mr Shinde.

"Some people say if they are called to Matoshree, they will come. They say they have respect for me. I am thankful. But if you had come and spoken to me, then you would not have needed to go on this tour. But now you are with people who have abused my family. They have made attacks on our reputation. So, you decide if your love and respect is real," he said about the rebels.

"I am proud of the 15-16 MLAs who are with me despite threats. This country thrives on Satyameva Jayate, not Asatyameva Jayate," he added.

He said the Supreme Court's on Monday will decide not just the future of Shiv Sena, but also the future of Indian democracy.

The top court is set to decide on a petition seeking disqualification of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs as well as Team Thackeray's move against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form government in the state.

"We are concerned about democracy and the constitution. I have faith in the judiciary. Everyone is watching what decision the judiciary will make. People are watching to see how strong our democracy is. I am not worried about the decision. The law will take its course," he said.

"No one can take the Shiv Sena away. There is a legislature party and there is a party that works on the ground. Can you finish the party just because MLAs leave? They are trying to create a fear. Don't fall for it. Legislature party and registered party are two different things," Mr Thackeray said.

Eknath Shinde, backed by the BJP, led a coup in the Shiv Sena against party chief Uddhav Thackeray, drawing most MLAs on his side and bringing down his government.

Mr Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister on June 30, with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Four days later, Mr Shinde sailed through a trust vote with 164 votes in the 288-member assembly, way above the simple majority mark of 144. Only 99 MLAs voted against him.

Uddhav Thackeray has lost most of his party MLAs to what started out as the rebel faction but is now the bigger group, claiming to be the real Sena.

Many corporators are also switching to Eknath Shinde's faction, weakening Uddhav Thackeray's control over Maharashtra civic bodies, the Shiv Sena's strongest domain. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 15,2022

LuLuMall.jpg

Lucknow, July 15: In a bizarre development, the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow gas filed a case against “unknown people” for offering namaz at the city's newly-opened Lulu Mall.

The mall was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last Sunday and has been opened by Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group, led by Indian-origin billionaire Yussuf Ali M A.

The police said the FIR was lodged under sections 153 A(1) (promoting enmity by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli¬gious feelings of any class by insulting religion or reli¬gious beliefs), 341 (wrongfully restraining any person) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to reports, a complaint was filed at the jurisdictional Sushant Golf City police station. "One Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has lodged a complaint regarding the reading of namaz at Lulu Mall. Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation," Ajay Pratap Singh, station in-charge of Sushant Golf City in Lucknow, said.

A controversy broke out after a video purportedly showing a group of people offering namaz at Lulu Mall surfaced on social media, leading to a protest by a Hindutva extremist group that also filed a police complaint.

Members of the group also sought permission from the local authorities to recite the Hanuman Chalisa near the mall on Friday.

After the video surfaced on social media, some members of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha reached outside the gates of the mall and staged a protest.

"People from a particular community are being allowed to offer namaz inside the mall. The mall authorities should also allow Hindus and people for other communities to offer prayers," Sishir Charturvedi, who identified himself as the national spokesman of the Mahasabha, told.

Chaturvedi alleged that he and other members of the Mahasabha were not allowed to enter the mall.

Sameer Verma, general manager the mall in Lucknow, in a video statement said, "Lulu Mall respects all religions. Any kind of religious work or prayer is not permitted here. We train our floor staff and security staff to keep an eye on such activities." He, however, did not make any comment on the controversy related to the offering of namaz on the mall premises.

Meanwhile, some police personnel from nearby Sushant Golf City police station reached outside the mall to maintain law and order.

Later, Chaturvedi along with Mahasabha members filed a complaint. The complaint alleged that 70 per cent of the mall staff are men from the Muslim community while the rest 30 per cent are women from Hindu community.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Gopal Krishna Choudhary said, "The complaint filed with the police is being looked into."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 17,2022

boy.jpg

Bengaluru, July 17: A teenager who kept messaging a schoolgirl that he was in love with her was reportedly murdered by his relatives in Bengaluru’s Baiyappanahalli.

17-year-old Prajwal -- a resident of Banashankari and from Nagashettyhalli in Doddaballapura -- was beaten with wooden logs by a group of three-four persons, including his uncle (father's brother). 

The incident happened around 10.30 pm on Friday behind the Swami Vivekananda Metro Station in New Baiyappanahalli. 

According to police, Prajwal was making phone calls to a ninth standard girl, who is also his niece. He also sent her messages reading 'I love you' and also pressurised the girl to respond to him favourably. The girl complained to her parents a few times about the calls and messages from Prajwal. 

The girl's family members warned Prajwal not to harass her, but he continued to send messages to her. Hence, his uncle and a few others called Prajwal to New Baiyappanahalli saying that they need to talk to him. Once he met them, they warned him about messaging the girl and beat him mercilessly with wooden logs.

Prajwal collapsed on the spot. The accused rushed him to a nearby government hospital. He was later taken to CMH Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries around 2.30 am on Saturday. The hospital informed the police about Prajwal's death. When the police reached the hospital, they found two of his relatives who had taken him to the hospital.

Baiyappanahalli Police have taken up a case of murder, detained the suspects and are interrogating them.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.