TV actress Vaishali Takkar found hanging at home; suicide note recovered

Popular TV actress Vaishali Takkar is no more. She died by suicide at her home in Indore. Vaishali was found hanging in her home, after which, a case was registered in Tejaji Nagar police station. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot. Vaishali was living in Indore since the last year.

As per ANI reports, Vaishali was stressed for quite some time now. She mentioned this in her suicide note. The note also suggested that she was being harassed by her former boyfriend.

Vaishali Takkar is best known for playing the role of Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, Shivani Sharma in Super Sisters, Netra Singh Rathore in Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara and Ananya Mishra in Manmohini 2. Vaishali Takkar's debut in TV was Star Plus's longest running drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which she played Sanjana from 2015 to 2016. In 2016, she acted as Vrinda in Yeh Hai Aashiqui. She was last seen in the TV show Rakshabandhan in the role of Kanak Singhsaal Singh Thakur.

In April last year, Vaishali also informed fans that she was engaged. The actress shared a video of her roka ceremony on Instagram and also revealed the name of her to-be husband, Dr. Abhinandan Singh.

The function was an intimate affair with only the close family of the couple in attendance. Abhinandan was reportedly a dental surgeon from Kenya. However, just a month later, Vaishali informed everyone that she isn't going to tie the marital knot with Abhinandan. The ex-couple had cancelled their wedding, which was supposed to take place in June that year. The actress removed the video of her roka ceremony from her social media handle.

Just five days ago, Vaishali Takkar had posted this funny reel on Instagram. She was very active on the app, and often shared videos and pictures of herself.