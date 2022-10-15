  1. Home
  2. TV actress Vaishali Takkar found hanging at home; suicide note recovered

News Network
October 16, 2022

Popular TV actress Vaishali Takkar is no more. She died by suicide at her home in Indore. Vaishali was found hanging in her home, after which, a case was registered in Tejaji Nagar police station. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot. Vaishali was living in Indore since the last year.

As per ANI reports, Vaishali was stressed for quite some time now. She mentioned this in her suicide note. The note also suggested that she was being harassed by her former boyfriend.

Vaishali Takkar is best known for playing the role of Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, Shivani Sharma in Super Sisters, Netra Singh Rathore in Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara and Ananya Mishra in Manmohini 2. Vaishali Takkar's debut in TV was Star Plus's longest running drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which she played Sanjana from 2015 to 2016. In 2016, she acted as Vrinda in Yeh Hai Aashiqui. She was last seen in the TV show Rakshabandhan in the role of Kanak Singhsaal Singh Thakur.

In April last year, Vaishali also informed fans that she was engaged. The actress shared a video of her roka ceremony on Instagram and also revealed the name of her to-be husband, Dr. Abhinandan Singh.

The function was an intimate affair with only the close family of the couple in attendance. Abhinandan was reportedly a dental surgeon from Kenya. However, just a month later, Vaishali informed everyone that she isn't going to tie the marital knot with Abhinandan. The ex-couple had cancelled their wedding, which was supposed to take place in June that year. The actress removed the video of her roka ceremony from her social media handle.

Just five days ago, Vaishali Takkar had posted this funny reel on Instagram. She was very active on the app, and often shared videos and pictures of herself.

News Network
October 6,2022

At least 34 people including 22 children were murdered in a mass shooting in the northeastern province of Thailand. Soon after the incident, the gunman reportedly drove back home and killed his wife and child, before shooting himself dead.

According to reports, the attacker - an ex-police officer - was armed with a pistol and a knife when he stormed a day care centre Nong Bua Lam Phu province. He then went on a shooting spree killing children as young as two-three years old.  The gunman first shot four or five staff, including a teacher who was eight months pregnant, district official Jidapa Boonsom told Reuters adding that people initially thought the gunfire sound was just fireworks.

About 30 children were at the centre when the gunman came in around lunchtime, Boonsom added. The gunman fled the scene in a vehicle after his killing spree. As per reports, the gunman has been identified as Panya Khamrab - a police lieutenant colonel who was dismissed from the force last year for drug use.

Earlier, cops had launched a manhunt for the shooter, and according to a government spokesman, the prime minister was monitoring the situation and had alerted all agencies to apprehend the culprit.

The mass killing comes just less than a month after a serving army officer shot dead two of his colleagues at a military training base in the capital Bangkok.

While Thailand has high rates of gun ownership, mass shootings are extremely rare, but in the past year, there have been at least two other cases of shooting murders by serving soldiers, according to the Bangkok Post, reports AFP.

In 2020, in one of the kingdom’s deadliest incidents in recent years, a soldier gunned down 29 people in a 17-hour rampage and wounded scores more before he was shot dead by commandos.

News Network
October 3,2022

New Delhi, Oct 3: The government of India on Monday clarified that there is no proposal under consideration to scrap the ministry of minority affairs.

The clarification came in response to a media report that claimed that the Centre is likely to scrap the ministry of minority affairs and merge it with the social justice and empowerment ministry.

No such proposal is under consideration, the PIB fact check clarified in a tweet, which was re-tweeted by Union minority affairs minister Smriti Irani.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani is presently holding additional charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs after Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned in July on expiry of his Rajya Sabha term. He was only the Muslim face in the Modi government.

News Network
October 11,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 11: To counter the 'PayCM' campaign launched by Congress, BJP has launched 'PFI Bhagya' featuring former chief minister Siddaramaiah in various parts of Challakere town along the route of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The posters, which read "To know terror bhagya and tactics of Siddramullah, scan this QR code" have been put up in the town in the early hours of Tuesday.

The photos featuring Siddaramaiah wearing Tipu Sultan 'peta' and holding a sword have also been put up below the flex banners of the Congress yatra.

The BJP had slammed Siddaramaiah when the former CM had demanded the Centre to ban RSS after it banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and other Muslim organisations. To counter it, PFI Bhagya posters had been put up in the town.

