24-yr-old model dies, another injured as lighting truss falls during ramp walk at fashion show

Noida, June 12: A 24-year-old woman died after a lighting truss allegedly collapsed and fell on her head, while a man sustained injuries, during a fashion show at a studio in Noida’s Film City Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Vanshika Chopra, a resident of Gaur City-2 in Greater Noida. According to police, Vanshika was among the volunteer promoters who attended the event. Another volunteer of the fashion show, Bobby Raj, a resident of Agra, sustained injuries in the incident.

“The fashion show was underway and the woman was standing next to the stage, when the lighting truss fell on her head, due to which she died,” said a police officer.

Police said the organiser of the fashion show and those who installed the lighting truss are being questioned.

Additional Deputy commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Awasthy said four suspects have been detained for questioning. “Further legal action will be taken after the enquiry,” he said.

Police in a statement said, “Today around 1.30 pm, a fashion show was being organised in a studio at Film City under Sector 20 police station… Vanshika Chopra died and Bobby Raj was injured due to the collapse of lighting truss. The body has been sent for postmortem. The injured person is undergoing treatment at Kailash Hospital in Sector 27.”

A police officer said that the woman’s brother filed a complaint, based on which they have lodged an FIR under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) against unknown persons. “The woman’s brother has filed a complaint against the management of the studio, where this show was organised. We will investigate the matter and name the persons responsible in the FIR,” said the officer.

Police said there were around 150 people in the studio when the show was being organised. “It was a normal fashion show and aspiring models were invited to take part. There was no CCTV in the room, so we are trying to get videos from those who were present at the programme,” said an officer.