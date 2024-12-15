  1. Home
  All about Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, the rare disease that claimed Zakir Hussain's life

December 16, 2024

Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla virtuoso, passed away on Monday in a San Francisco hospital at the age of 73. Hussain’s family confirmed his death was due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a rare and progressive lung disease. He had been hospitalized for two weeks and moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his health deteriorated.

Hussain, widely celebrated for his unparalleled contribution to Indian classical music, is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, a noted Kathak dancer, and their daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

What is Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis? 
Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic lung disease affecting the tissue around the lungs' air sacs (alveoli), causing it to thicken and stiffen. This permanent scarring, known as fibrosis, progressively makes breathing difficult. The term "idiopathic" indicates that the condition has no known cause, according to the American Lung Association.

Symptoms and Risk Factors 
IPF symptoms often start subtly but worsen over time. Common signs include persistent coughing and shortness of breath. Risk factors include:
•    Smoking
•    A family history of IPF
•    Advanced age

While some individuals experience slow disease progression, others may face rapid worsening or sudden flare-ups called acute exacerbations. Complications such as pulmonary hypertension and respiratory failure are common in advanced cases.

Treatment and Management 
Although there is no cure for IPF, treatments aim to slow disease progression, improve lung function, and enhance quality of life. The NHS recommends the following lifestyle adjustments for managing IPF:
•    Quit smoking: Improves lung health significantly.
•    Stay active: Regular exercise enhances overall fitness.
•    Eat a balanced diet: Supports the body’s health.
•    Get vaccinated: Annual flu and pneumococcal vaccines help prevent severe lung infections.
•    Avoid infections: Minimize exposure to people with respiratory illnesses.

December 13,2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to the prime accused actors Darshan Thoogudeepa Srinivas and Pavithra Gowda in the Renukaswmy murder case.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said that all the petitions have been allowed.

The other accused in the case, Nagaraju, Anu Kumar, Lakshman, Jagadeesh alias Jagga and R Pradoosh Rao have also been granted bail.

Renukaswamy was found dead on June 8, 2024. He was working in a medical shop in Chitradurga. The accused had kidnapped and allegedly murdered him in a shed at Pattanagere in R R Nagar police station limits of Bengaluru city for sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.

The actor was arrested on June 11 this year. He was earlier lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru, but when a photograph went viral showing him relaxing with some of the jail inmates, he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail.

Darshan is presently hospitalised for alleged back pain.

