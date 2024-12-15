All about Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, the rare disease that claimed Zakir Hussain’s life

Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla virtuoso, passed away on Monday in a San Francisco hospital at the age of 73. Hussain’s family confirmed his death was due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a rare and progressive lung disease. He had been hospitalized for two weeks and moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his health deteriorated.

Hussain, widely celebrated for his unparalleled contribution to Indian classical music, is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, a noted Kathak dancer, and their daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

What is Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis?

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic lung disease affecting the tissue around the lungs' air sacs (alveoli), causing it to thicken and stiffen. This permanent scarring, known as fibrosis, progressively makes breathing difficult. The term "idiopathic" indicates that the condition has no known cause, according to the American Lung Association.

Symptoms and Risk Factors

IPF symptoms often start subtly but worsen over time. Common signs include persistent coughing and shortness of breath. Risk factors include:

• Smoking

• A family history of IPF

• Advanced age

While some individuals experience slow disease progression, others may face rapid worsening or sudden flare-ups called acute exacerbations. Complications such as pulmonary hypertension and respiratory failure are common in advanced cases.

Treatment and Management

Although there is no cure for IPF, treatments aim to slow disease progression, improve lung function, and enhance quality of life. The NHS recommends the following lifestyle adjustments for managing IPF:

• Quit smoking: Improves lung health significantly.

• Stay active: Regular exercise enhances overall fitness.

• Eat a balanced diet: Supports the body’s health.

• Get vaccinated: Annual flu and pneumococcal vaccines help prevent severe lung infections.

• Avoid infections: Minimize exposure to people with respiratory illnesses.