Malaika Arora’s father Anil Mehta told her, “I am tired” before jumping to death from 6th floor

Malaika Arora's father Anil Kuldeep Mehta, passed away on September 11. He was 65 and allegedly he died by suicide. Malaika dropped a statement post his demise which read, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect."

According to the police, Mehta died as he jumped off from the balcony of his house on the sixth floor of Ayesha Manor building in Bandra. According to a report, Mehta had called both his daughters saying, "I'm tired," before he jumped from the balcony.

More details have also emerged about the incident and reports said that Mehta, 65, had called both his daughters before allegedly jumping off the balcony of his sixth-floor residence in Bandra's Ayesha Manor and said, "I'm tired". The police have said Mehta died by suicide.

According to the report, Malaika's mother and Anil's wife Joyce Polycarp told the Mumbai Police that she was in her house when the incident took place at around 9am on September 11, Wednesday. She said that she saw her husband's slippers in the living room and began looking for him. When she didn't find him in the balcony, she leaned over the railing and noticed that there was a lot of commotion in the compound and the security guard was shouting for help. This was when she realised that something was terribly wrong.

A police source said, "A police source said, "The call details are indicative of the fact that he did call Amrita Arora, She is closer to his father and was quite his favorite." The source further added, "Anil Arora lived on the same floor as Joyce, his ex-wife and his routine would be to borrow the morning news paper from her and then he would sit in his balcony and read it."

A post-mortem is being conducted at Bhabha Hospital. His last rites will take place at Hindu crematorium at Santacruz on September 12 at 11 am.