Raj Kundra forced helpless girls for nude shoot after luring them with the promise of film roles: Police

Mumbai, July 20: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra ran a well-oiled machine, forcing helpless girls to shoot for nude and semi-nude pictures after luring them with opportunities to act in short films and web series, police said on Tuesday.

Kundra, along with his tech-man Ryan Tharp, has been arrested and remanded to police custody till July 23 taking the total number of arrests in the case to nine.

The case involves international ramifications, joint commissioner of police (crime) Milind Bharambe said.

On Monday, Kundra was summoned for questioning, following which he was placed under arrest. Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said, “We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient pieces of evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress.”

Nagrale said the arrest was in connection with the case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about making pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile apps.

In the racket busted by the crime branch earlier this year, the police said that women were lured into acting in pornographic movies, with promises of roles in web series.