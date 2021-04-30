  1. Home
Sitar maestro Pandit Debu Chaudhuri dies of covid related complications

May 1, 2021

New Delhi, May 1: Sitar maestro Pandit Devbrata Chaudhuri died of Covid-19 related complications at a Delhi hospital on Saturday, his son Prateek Chaudhuri said. He was 85.

Prateek announced the death of his father, more popularly known as Debu Chaudhuri, on his official Facebook page.

"My Father, The Legend of Sitar, Pandit Debu Chaudhuri... is no more. He was admitted with Covid along with dementia complications and was put in ICU on ventilator around midnight today.( 1st May 2021)..after which he suffered a heart attack and could not be revived ..... In spite of all efforts and prayers he could not be saved," Prateek wrote.

The musician is survived by his son Prateek, daughter-in-law Runa and grandchildren Rayana and Adhiraj.

An SOS message about his critical condition was posted on Twitter. Following the message by his followers, Chaudhuri was admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. He was later shifted to an ICU but his condition worsened.

The sitarist, among India’s best known, belonged to the Senia Gharana of music. He had been awarded the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri.

April 29,2021

Rang De Basanti actor, Siddharth, on Thurday tweeted that his phone number was leaked by members of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. 

The actor on Twitter said that his family and he were being harassed by calls from unknown numbers, raining threats of murder and rape, in addition to hurling abuses at him. 

He said he has recorded the numbers and relevant information, and will be handing them over to the police.

"My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell. Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police. I will not shut up. Keep trying. @narendramodi @AmitShah", read his Tweet.

Siddharth is known for being vocal in his criticisms towards the ruling Narendra Modi government.
He also tweeted information on oxygen concentrators on Thursday. 

"As our country is being choked by Covid, let’s rise to support the affected. Let’s give them a chance to fight Covid and another chance to live their dreams! DONATE to BHOOMIKA and help us reach oxygen concentrators to people who are struggling to breathe", the tweet said.

India is stuggling with an alarming new wave of Covid-19 cases that has created a shortage of medical oxygen and other essential resources. 

April 17,2021

Chennai, Apr 17: Popular Tamil actor Vivek passed away in a Chennai hospital early on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. He was 59.

Vivek was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on Friday morning after he suffered a heart attack. A medical bulletin said he underwent “emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty” on Friday.

Soon after he fell sick, there were claims that his illness was linked to him receiving the covid-19 vaccine, following which the Tamil Nadu Health Department was forced to call a press meet to dispel the rumours.

Denying any links between his cardiac arrest and the vaccine shot he received, state Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said around 830 people were administered the Covaxin at the same hospital on Thursday and all of them were fine.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami conveyed his condolences and said that “it is an irreparable loss to the Tamil film industry”.

As soon as news of Vivek’s demise emerged online, celebrities across industries took to social media to pay their tribute.

A R Rahman tweeted, “can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us.”

Radikaa Sarathkumar posted on Twitter, “Shocked beyond words @Actor_Vivek. So many wonderful memories and moments shared with you keep rushing into my head. My heart goes out to your family ,#RIp dear friend.”

Mohan Raja shared on Twitter, “Shocking n still unable to believe that this legend is no more. Memories of Working with him in Mkumaran will always be treasured. Deep condolences to the family.”

“OMG..cant believe I woke up to this Shocking news abt Legendary @Actor_Vivek sir. Heartbreaking..Greatest Comedian of our Times who always incorporated a Social Message into his COMEDY. I hav always been his diehard FAN. U wl live in our Hearts forever dear SirFolded handsBouquet #ripvivek,” Devi Sri Prasad said via Twitter.

Vivek was launched by legendary filmmaker K Balachander in the late 1980s. He went on to become one of the most sought after comedy actors of Tamil cinema in the 1990s and retained a stronghold in the industry.

Vivek was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which was the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Vicky Donor.

April 23,2021

Mumbai, Apr 23: Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, who died of Covid-19 related complications on Thursday, had attended the Kumbh Mela, his son said. Rathod was 66.

"Father was admitted last week after he started showing symptoms... He attended Kumbh Mela. But I wouldn't put my hand on it and say he caught the virus there. I don't know how it happened or where exactly he contracted it. One way to look at it could also be that our souls find peace in God after death, but someone at his age got to visit a holy place and then surrendered to God," Sajeev said.

Sanjeev Rathod said his brother Darshan Rathod collected the musician's body from the hospital for the last rites but he and mother Vimla are Covid-19 positive and in the hospital.

"Me and my mother are Covid positive too and are in Seven Hills Hospital for the treatment. My symptoms are mild. This is my second day in the hospital," he added.

Rathod was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in a "critical" condition after testing positive for Covid-19 and passed away on Thursday.

The musician had been under observation at the hospital for a few days.

Nadeem-Shravan were among the most popular music composers in the 90s, giving chartbuster soundtracks in films like "Aashiqui" (1990), "Saajan" (1991), Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Pardes" and "Raja Hindustani", headlined by Aamir Khan.

After their split in mid 2000s, the duo reunited to compose for David Dhawan's "Do Knot Disturb" in 2009.

