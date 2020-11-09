  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Taapsee Pannu shares glimpse of sports-drama 'Rashmi Rocket'

Taapsee Pannu shares glimpse of sports-drama 'Rashmi Rocket'

News Network
November 9, 2020

pannu.JPG

Mumbai, Nov 9: All geared up to start the race in a track and field, actor Taapsee Pannu who is shooting for her upcoming sports-drama 'Rashmi Rocket', shared an intriguing glimpse from the film.

The 'Thappad' star posted a picture to Instagram in which she is seen standing amid a sprinter's track as she is all pumped up to start the race.

In the snap, Pannu is captured tying her hair, while donning a blue sports tee and grey joggers as she stands ready to run on the track in front of her.

The 'Pink' actor captioned the capture as, "Let's do this!#RashmiRocket. (along with a runner emoji)"

Celebrity followers including Bhumi Pednekar and more than 53,000 fans liked the post within 23 minutes of being posted.

Earlier in August, Taapsee announced that 'Rashmi Rocket' will hit the floors in November.

Beginning in the salt pans of Kutch, 'Rashmi Rocket' is known to be a story about a young girl from a village, blessed with a gift - 'speed'. Due to her incredible speed, the village knows her as 'rocket'. When she gets a chance to showcase her talent professionally, she excels but also realises that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her identity.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama is set to hit theatres in 2021.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 5,2020

poonam.jpg

Mumbai, Nov 5: Goa Forward Party's women's wing has filed a complaint against Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey for allegedly shooting an obscene video at Chapoli Dam in the state.

Another First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against an unnamed person at the Canacona Police Station of Goa for shooting a vulgar video featuring the actress.

"Based on the complaint lodged by Assistant Engineer sub-division II works division, Water Resources Department, an offence has been registered under Section 294 of IPC. The police are investigating and further sections may be added as the investigation proceeds," Pankaj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) South Goa said.

He also said that Goa Police will summon the actor during the investigation.

Durgadas Kamat, Vice President and spokesperson, Goa Forward Party demanded the resignation of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues.

"Video of Poonam Pandey has gone viral in Goa. The video was shot at Chapoli Dam in Canacona, The area is highly secured and is the property of the Water Resource Department, Goa government. Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) normally issues permission for the shoot in Goa. The Chief Minister is the chairman of the ESG. The BJP government led by Pramod Sawant is promoting Goa as porn destination which is bringing bad name to the state," Kamat said.

"We demand the resignation of the Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues," he added.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said that the viral "porn" video circulated on social media raises serious questions on the security of highly sensitive places like dams, any sabotage can cause a huge disaster.

Pandey was recently in the news for splitting with her husband Sam Bombay and reconciling - all within 10 days of her marriage. The couple had travelled to Goa for their honeymoon as well as professional commitments.

However, after reaching there, Pandey lodged a complaint against Bombay for physically assaulting her and he was even detained. Pandey even informed the media that she will end her marriage with Bombay, but a couple of days later, she stated that she has forgiven him and that the couple has decided to move ahead in life.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 29,2020

laxmi.JPG

Mumbai, Oct 29: Prior to the release, the makers have renamed Akshay Kumar starring 'Laxmmi Bomb' to 'Laxmii' on Thursday.

Amid the backlash on the title, film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that the title has been changed to 'Laxmii'.

"NEW DEVELOPMENT... #LaxmmiBomb title changed... New title: #Laxmii... Premieres 9 Nov 2020 on #DisneyPlusHotstarVIP... Stars #AkshayKumar and #KiaraAdvani, " tweeted Adarsh.

On choosing the previous title, film director Raghava Lawrence had said, "I considered going the same way for the Hindi remake but we collectively decided that the name must appeal to the Hindi audience as well and what better than Laxmmi."

"By god's grace, it was turning out to be a cracker of a film, so we named it 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Like a dhamaka of Laxmmi Bomb cannot be missed, the transgender lead character is powerful and radiant. Hence the name fits perfectly," he added.

The 'Khiladi' actor is playing the characters of 'Asif' and 'Laxmmi', one is trying to convince the parents of Kiara, while the other has come to take revenge.

The character of 'Asif' does not believe in ghosts as a dialogue confirms -- "Jis din sach mein mere samne bhoot aaya na, toh maa kasam choodiya pehn lunga. (The day a ghost appears before me in reality, I swear by my mother that I will wear bangles)."

The movie is set to premiere on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 27,2020

kareena.JPG

New Delhi, Oct 27: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child, was on Tuesday seen flaunting her baby bump while working on an upcoming project with her celebrity sister Karisma Kapoor.

Karisma took to Instagram to post a short boomerang video featuring herself along with the 'Mom-to-be' getting ready for the shoot.

The video sees Kareena seated in front of the mirror while a make-up artist stands right beside her and Karisma is seen capturing the moment in the mirror.

The celebrity sisters can be seen winning on twinning as they sport white solid T-shirts.

"Working with the sis always the best #sistersquad #behindthescenes," Karisma wrote in the caption.

The 'Jab We Met,' actor who is expecting her second child is mother to a three-year-old baby boy Taimur Ali Khan.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.