  Over 80 per cent of childhood cancers are curable

Over 80 per cent of childhood cancers are curable

Dr Parinitha Gutha
February 15, 2021

Children’s Cancers are rare compared to those in adults.

Worldwide, around 3 lakh children and adolescents are diagnosed with cancer every year and 80% of them live in developing countries.

As infectious diseases are becoming more controlled in children, cancer is emerging to be the leading cause of death after accidental deaths. 

The good news is that most of the children’s cancers are now curable, but many factors are acting against achieving this result. Because they have their uniqueness, both biologically and psychologically, they must be treated in dedicated Pediatric Cancer Units to achieve results.

Types of Childhood Cancers

More than a dozen kinds of childhood cancers and a hundred different subtypes exist. 

Blood cancers, brain cancers, and neuroblastomas account for more than half of the cancers in children.

The most common childhood cancer is Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). In the 1950s, almost every child with ALL died. But today, about 90% of children with ALL survive.

Causes

The cause is usually unknown and not linked to any environmental or genetic factors apart from a small proportion (5%) which is caused by an inherited genetic condition.

In adults, the mutations reflect the cumulative effects of aging, long-term exposure to cancer-causing agents. However, it has been difficult to identify potential environmental causes of childhood cancer.

The analogy is that most cancers develop as a result of mutations in genes that lead to uncontrolled cell growth.

Treatment

It is important to know that Children's cancers are not always treated like adult cancers.

Children should not only survive, but thrive. To achieve this, Cancer needs to be diagnosed early and treated in dedicated Paediatric Oncology Units where the team is focused and qualified to respond to children's needs. Many individuals are not aware that this expertise exists and that many childhood cancers are handled successfully.

The types of treatment that a child with cancer receives will depend on the type of cancer and how advanced it is. Common treatments include chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, immunotherapy, and bone marrow transplantation.

What is the outlook?

Most childhood cancers are highly curable, provided prompt and effective treatment is accessible. 

In resource-rich countries, three out of four children survive (about 80%).

The Survival gap…

Unfortunately, this is not the case in India. Around 80% of children with cancer live in developing countries and more than half die. There are no cancer registries to give us accurate statistics, children are often not diagnosed, or diagnosed too late, and limited access to information and life-saving treatment. 

However, the situation is becoming more hopeful with the availability of dedicated Paediatric cancer Units providing excellent standards of care.

Children’s Cancers are curable and they are no less important than children fighting malaria, dengue, malnutrition, and other causes of death.

Let us stand up to cancer and strive to save our children!

 

Dr Parinitha Gutha is a Senior Consultant, Paediatric Oncology/Hematology at American Oncology Institute, Hyderabad

News Network
February 1,2021

A large number of commonly used items, including refrigerators, air conditioners, LED lights and mobile phones, will become more expensive due to hike in customs duty on imported parts, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2021-22.

However, gold and silver will become cheaper as a result of rationalisation in customs duty on imports of these precious metals.

Following is a list of imported items that will become costlier:

-Compressors for refrigerators and air conditioners

-LED lamps, parts and spares such as printed circuit board

-Raw silk and cotton

-Solar invertors and lanterns

-Automobile parts such as safety and toughened glasses, windscreen wipers, signalling equipment

-Mobile phone parts like PCBA, camera module, connectors, back cover, side keys

-Mobile phone charger components

-Inputs or raw materials of Lithium-ion battery

-Ink cartridges and ink spray nozzle

-Finished leather products

-Nylon Fibre and Yarn

-Plastic builder wares

-Cut and polished synthetic stones, including cut and polished cubic zirconia,

List of imported items goods that will become cheaper

-Gold and gold dore

-Silver and silver dore

-Other precious metals like platinum and palladium

-Medical devices imported by international organisation and diplomatic missions. 

Agencies
February 11,2021

Thakurnagar, Feb 11: Union home minister Amit Shah Thursday said the process of granting Indian citizenship to refugees under the CAA, including to the Matua community of West Bengal, will begin once the process of Covid vaccination has ended.

Accusing the opposition parties of misleading the minorities about the Citizenship (amendment) Act, he said its implementation will not impact the citizenship status of Indian minorities.

Shah said the Modi government had in 2018 promised it will bring in a new citizenship law and kept it when the BJP was voted to power in 2019.

He said, after the country was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, its implementation had to be kept in abeyance.

"Mamata didi said we made a false promise. She started opposing the CAA and saying she will never allow it. The BJP always fulfils the promises it makes. We have brought this law and refugees will get citizenship.

"As soon as the Covid vaccination process ends the process of granting citizenship under CAA will begin," he said, addressing a rally here in the bastion of the Matua community.

Matuas, originally from East Pakistan, are weaker section Hindus who migrated to India during the Partition and after the creation of Bangladesh. Many of them have been accorded Indian citizenship but a sizeable section of the population has not.

Shah said Banerjee will not be in a position to oppose the implementation of the CAA as she will cease to be the chief minister after the assembly polls likely in April-May this year.

