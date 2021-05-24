  1. Home
  2. Explained: Covid vaccines in cancer patients

Explained: Covid vaccines in cancer patients

By Dr. Dhaneshwor Naorem
May 25, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic, continues to impact many people, including cancer patients, their families, and caregivers.Vaccines help a person’s immune system to recognize and protect the body against infections. COVID-19 vaccines have been found to significantly lower the risk of getting infected with COVID-19, lower the risk of having severe disease, being hospitalized, or dying from COVID-19 if one gets infected. 

Here we’ll discuss some frequently asked questions by people with cancer or a history of previous cancer have about the COVID-19 vaccines.

1) Should cancer patients and survivors take the COVID-19 vaccine?

Patients with cancer or a history of cancer should get the COVID -19 vaccine whenever available. Many expert medical groups recommend patients with a recent cancer diagnosis and those on treatment should be given the highest priority. This is because cancer and its treatment can weaken the immune system putting such patients at risk for severe COVID-19 disease. Caregivers and household members of cancer patients should also be immunized whenever possible.

2) Is it safe for cancer patients to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

At present, there is a lack of data regarding the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination in cancer patients. Numerous studies have shown that cancer patients are at higher risk for more severe COVID-19 disease and complications. There are no reports of increased risk for side effects of the vaccine in cancer patients. The risks of COVID-19 for cancer patients outweigh the very low risk of vaccination. Because of these, oncology groups including the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the American Society of Hematology (ASH), and the American Society for Radiation Oncology have all recommended patients with cancer get vaccinated.

3) Is there any specific approved COVID-19 vaccine for cancer patients?

At this time, no major medical organizations have recommended getting one type of COVID vaccine over another, either for cancer patients or for other people. Health experts believe that getting the vaccine once it becomes available, whichever one it is, is most important, rather than waiting to get a specific vaccine. 

4) What are the side effects of the vaccines?

Common side effects that have been reported after getting the vaccines to include:
• Pain, redness, or swelling at the injection site
• Feeling tired
• Headache
• Fever
• Chills
• Muscle and joint pain
• Nausea

The incidence or the nature of side effects in cancer patients and survivors had been reported to be similar to with the general population. 

Some people (16%) might develop swelling or pain under the vaccinated arm. This is often a normal response by the body’s immune system to the vaccine. A swollen lymph node under the arm might cause concern since this can also be a sign of breast cancer spread.

Oncologists recommend that patients with breast cancer or a history of breast cancer get the vaccine in the arm on the unaffected side.

5) Are there any exceptions for COVID-19 vaccination among cancer patients?

There are few exceptions:

a) Vaccination should be delayed for at least 3 months following bone marrow transplantation and engineered cellular therapy to maximize vaccine efficacy.

b) Vaccination in patients undergoing intensive chemotherapy should be delayed until neutrophil count recovery.

c) Patients undergoing major surgery for cancer should have a gap of few days in-between.

In patients undergoing chemotherapy, the optimum timing for vaccination about the chemotherapy cycle is still unclear. The difference in the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in terms of its immunogenic potential i.e. ability to generate antibodies against coronavirus- SARS-COV-2, when administered along with chemotherapy versus mid-cycle, is still unknown. In absence of robust data, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) for now recommends vaccination when available.

6) Will vaccination affect my cancer-related tests and scans?

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine might result in swollen lymph nodes under the arm in which the injection was given. Swollen lymph nodes might show up on a CT Scan or mammogram is done for breast cancer or other cancers, causing concern and confusion. It is important to communicate with your doctor if you are scheduled to get an imaging test (such as an MRI or CT scan) in the weeks after getting a COVID vaccine. 

7) Do I still need to take precautions if I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

While the vaccine can lower the risk of getting a serious disease from COVID, it doesn’t completely rule out the possibility of getting infected by the virus. It is also not yet clear how well vaccines can prevent the spread of the virus to others. Here it will be appropriate to mention that data tracking the immune response in patients with cancer who have been vaccinated are still evolving. Therefore, even after vaccination, it is advised that everyone continue to follow all COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 10,2021

Bengaluru, May 10: Karnataka on Monday logged 39,305 cases, taking the caseload to 19,73,683, while 596 more deaths took the toll to 19,372, the health department said.

The state conducted 1.24 lakh tests on Monday, a decline from about 2 lakh tests done daily when the second wave of the coronavirus hit the state.

In its media bulletin, the department said there were 5,71,006 active cases, while 32,188 people were discharged taking the cumulative discharges to 13,83,285.

The decline in cases was reflected in Bengaluru's Covid tally too, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Karnataka.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,747 infections, a decline by about 4,000 cases compared to Sunday.

However, the death toll of 374 on a single day remained alarming.

The city has so far reported 9,67,640 infections and 8,431 deaths. There were 9,67,640 active cases.

Ballari has been the second major Covid hotspot after Bengaluru in terms of fatalities.

Fresh cases were at 973, a decline by over 1,200 compared to Sunday. There were 26 deaths on Monday.

According to the health bulletin, 2,168 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 1,800 in Hassan, 1,537 in Mysuru, 1,175 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,133 in Mandya, 1,006 in Dharwad, and 855 in Udupi.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Kolar, Raichur, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 cases.

The department said 22 deaths each took place in Hassan, 15 each in Bagalkote and Tumakuru, 12 each in Mandya and Haveri, 11 each in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada and nine in Kodagu.

Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 10,2021

lockdwn.jpg

Bengaluru, May 10: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to the people to abide by the strict lockdown- like restrictions in Karnataka from Monday for the next fortnight to contain the spread of coronavirus, which is spreading in the state at an alarming proportion.

"As we begin the 14-day strict restriction to break the chain of infection, I request all citizens to follow the guidelines in letter and spirit. Your cooperation is crucial to contain the spread of the virus. Together we can defeat the pandemic," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Policemen wielding lathis were seen at places in an effort to implement the stringent restrictions.

The roads were barricaded and motorists were warned and allegedly got the stick for venturing out without valid reasons.

Those who went out to purchase medicines and essential goods were also allegedly roughed up.

At Uttarahalli circle in Bengaluru, people who had gone to collect water from the government established water purifier unit were also allegedly beaten.

"The policemen saw me with a can of water, yet they beat me up. They were saying why I used the two-wheeler but what should I do if there is no water dispensing unit near my house, which is two kilometres away," a youth with tears in his eyes told PTI.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy came down heavily on the government for the police excesses saying that the government thought stopping people's movement was the only way to prevent the spread of the virus.

In a series of tweets, the JD(S) second-in-command expressed his anger over the way lockdown has been implemented.

"Strict lockdown and not just lockdown, where people will be beaten up like cattle has been implemented from today. It is a tragedy that the government thought lockdown means stopping vehicular movement. It forgot the woes of citizens in distress," the JD(S) leader tweeted.

He said these were not the restrictions the opposition had suggested.

The government on Friday announced the restrictions on the advice of the ministers, opposition leaders, members of the government-formed Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 and other medical experts in view of the rising Covid cases.

Karnataka has been reporting about 50,000 cases daily while the active cases are close to six lakh.

The fatalities in the state is close to 19,000.

Bengaluru is reporting half of the infections, fatalities and active cases in Karnataka.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 24,2021

Al Fujairah, May 24: A couple of minor earthquakes were felt in UAE’s Fujairah early Monday morning, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology.

A statement issued by NCM on social media said:  '3.1 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah on May 24 at at 4:54am'

The quake occurred at a depth at 5km, the statement added.

A second quake measuring 2.3 on the Richer scale was felt in the same region at 7.24am, NCM reported.

The centre said that the two tremors were felt by residents for several seconds without any effect or damage.

The centre stated that the cause of these tremors is the presence of earth faults in the area.

The centre explained that by monitoring seismic activity in the area during the past 10 years, it has noticed that this activity ranges from light to medium and may occur several times during the year, which is considered a natural activity.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.